Technology News
English Edition

Sattamum Needhiyum Streaming Now on Zee5: Know Everything About Plot, Cast, and More

Sattamum Needhiyum is a Telugu courtroom drama series that revolves around a timid notary public, named Sundaramoothy.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 3 August 2025 12:00 IST
Sattamum Needhiyum Streaming Now on Zee5: Know Everything About Plot, Cast, and More

Photo Credit: ZEE5

Sattamum Needhiyum Now Streaming on Zee5

Highlights
  • Sattamum Needhiyum is a Telugu Courtroom drama series
  • The series has 7 episodes, available in the Telugu and Hindi languages
  • Now streaming on Zee 5
Advertisement

Sattamum Neediyum is a Telugu courtroom drama web series that is now streaming on digital screens. Written by Sooriya Prathap S, this series revolves around Sundaramoorthy, a timid notary public, who gets involved in a legal battle after witnessing an innocent man setting himself on fire in the court premises, after the system fails to find his missing daughter. He then partners with Aruna, a junior yet fearless lawyer, and they collectively challenge the system, negligence, and confront corruption. Saravanan and Namritha MV play the lead roles.

When and Where to Watch Sattamum Needhiyum

This web series is currently streaming on Zee5 in the Telugu and Hindi languages. There are seven episodes in total. However, viewers will need a subscription to watch this courtroom drama.

Official Trailer and Plot of Sattamum Needhiyum

Sattamum Needhiyum follows Sundaramoorthy, portrayed by Saravanan, a timid notary public, who witnesses a man setting himself on fire in the court premises, after the system fails to find his missing daughter. That's when he decides to file a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) against the decision and challenge the investigation. He further partners with a young and fierce lawyer, Aruna (Namritha MV). This duo then confronts corruption and seeks justice for the deceased man. This web series explores the themes of justice, corruption, and the gaps in the system.

Cast and Crew of Sattamum Needhiyum

This courtroom drama series has been directed by Balaji Selvaraj, whereas Sooriya Prathap S. is the writer. Sattamum Needhiyum features a star cast like Saravanan, Namritha MV, Aroul D. Shankar, Shanmugham, and more. The producer of the series is Sasikala Prabhakaran, while the music composition has been delivered by Vibin Baskar. The cinematography has been done by S. Gokulakrishnan.

Reception of Sattamum Needhiyum

Sattamum Needhiyum premiered on July 18th, 2025, on Zee 5, where it received a remarkable response from both the audience and the critics. The IMDb rating of the series is 7.7/10.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: OTT, OTTRelease, Courtroom, Drama, Webseries, Telugu, Zee5
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Microsoft Reaches $4 Trillion Valuation After Solid Results
Drop OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?

Related Stories

Sattamum Needhiyum Streaming Now on Zee5: Know Everything About Plot, Cast, and More
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Sattamum Needhiyum Streaming Now on Zee5
#Latest Stories
  1. Sattamum Needhiyum Streaming Now on Zee5: Know Everything About Plot, Cast, and More
  2. Drop OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  3. Built in Birmingham: Brady & The Boys Now Streaming on Prime Video: Everything You Need to Know About Plot, Cast, and More
  4. Gold Defies Physics: Remains Solid at 14x Its Melting Point in Superheating Experiment
  5. New Inelastic Dark Matter Model Could Bypass Current Limits of Particle Detection
  6. Massive 200-Light-Year Cloud May Be Channeling Matter to the Milky Way's Core
  7. Supergiant Star Wd1-9 Investigated: Know Everything about New Findings and Insights from Supergiant Star
  8. Australia’s First Orbital Rocket Eris Fails at Historic Launch
  9. Battle of Culiacan: Heirs of the Carte Now Streaming on JioHotstar
  10. New World Record Alert: Weather Satellite Records Longest Lightning Flash of 515 Miles
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »