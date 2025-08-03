Sattamum Neediyum is a Telugu courtroom drama web series that is now streaming on digital screens. Written by Sooriya Prathap S, this series revolves around Sundaramoorthy, a timid notary public, who gets involved in a legal battle after witnessing an innocent man setting himself on fire in the court premises, after the system fails to find his missing daughter. He then partners with Aruna, a junior yet fearless lawyer, and they collectively challenge the system, negligence, and confront corruption. Saravanan and Namritha MV play the lead roles.

When and Where to Watch Sattamum Needhiyum

This web series is currently streaming on Zee5 in the Telugu and Hindi languages. There are seven episodes in total. However, viewers will need a subscription to watch this courtroom drama.

Official Trailer and Plot of Sattamum Needhiyum

Sattamum Needhiyum follows Sundaramoorthy, portrayed by Saravanan, a timid notary public, who witnesses a man setting himself on fire in the court premises, after the system fails to find his missing daughter. That's when he decides to file a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) against the decision and challenge the investigation. He further partners with a young and fierce lawyer, Aruna (Namritha MV). This duo then confronts corruption and seeks justice for the deceased man. This web series explores the themes of justice, corruption, and the gaps in the system.

Cast and Crew of Sattamum Needhiyum

This courtroom drama series has been directed by Balaji Selvaraj, whereas Sooriya Prathap S. is the writer. Sattamum Needhiyum features a star cast like Saravanan, Namritha MV, Aroul D. Shankar, Shanmugham, and more. The producer of the series is Sasikala Prabhakaran, while the music composition has been delivered by Vibin Baskar. The cinematography has been done by S. Gokulakrishnan.

Reception of Sattamum Needhiyum

Sattamum Needhiyum premiered on July 18th, 2025, on Zee 5, where it received a remarkable response from both the audience and the critics. The IMDb rating of the series is 7.7/10.