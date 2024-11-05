Technology News
English Edition

Amaran OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?

Tamil film Amaran is set to stream on Netflix following its box office success. Learn more about its release and details.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 5 November 2024 22:02 IST
Amaran OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?

Photo Credit: YouTube/ TwoWay Productions Official

Tamil film Amaran is set to stream on Netflix following its box office success.

Highlights
  • Amaran Tamil war drama set for Netflix OTT release
  • Sivakarthikeyan, Sai Pallavi lead Amaran cast in a thrilling war story
  • Amaran achieved strong box office figures; Netflix release coming soon
Advertisement

The Tamil war drama Amaran recently is set to premiere on Netflix later in the month of November. The movie, which showed some strong promise at the box office, will soon be available on the popular OTT platform. Reports indicate that the streaming giant acquired the film's digital rights for the war-drama movie. Following its theatrical success, Amaran will arrive on OTT in late November, providing wider access for audiences who missed its initial release.

As per a report by Filmibeat, the movie might be releasing on the popular OTT platform Netflix in third or fourth week of November. The report highlights that the OTT rights were sold to the popular streaming platform for Rs. 60 crore. That said, there is no official confirmation about the OTT release of Amaran, so you might have to wait a bit longer to know the final release date. 

Official Trailer and Plot of Amaran

The plot of Amaran centres around the courageous actions of Major Mukund Varadarajan, a decorated officer of the Indian Army's Rajput Regiment, who was awarded the Ashok Chakra posthumously. The narrative unfolds against the backdrop of his final mission, a counterterrorism operation in Jammu and Kashmir with the 44th Rashtriya Rifles. The trailer, launched before the film's theatrical debut, offers a glimpse into the film's intense battle sequences and emotional depth. Audiences can expect a high-stakes story that highlights real-life bravery and sacrifice.

Cast and Crew of Amaran

Directed by Rajkumar Periyasamy, Amaran stars Sivakarthikeyan as Major Mukund Varadarajan, alongside Sai Pallavi in a prominent role. G.V. Prakash Kumar's musical compositions add to the film's atmosphere, while Sony Pictures International Productions and Raajkamal Films International serve as the production powerhouses behind the film. Legendary actor Kamal Haasan is among the film's producers, along with R. Mahendran and co-producer Vakil Khan, whose collective backing has amplified the movie's reach.

Reception of Amaran

Amaran has witnessed a promising start at the Tamil Nadu box office, with early figures suggesting it could reach Rs 125 crore in regional earnings alone, potentially surpassing Rs 150 crore globally. The film has reportedly garnered strong reviews, with audiences particularly praising its performances and the compelling depiction of military courage. This encouraging reception suggests a positive trajectory as Amaran heads towards its digital release on Netflix, where it aims to expand its viewership further.

 

Amaran

Amaran

  • Release Date 31 October 2024
  • Language Tamil
  • Genre Action, Biography, Drama, War
  • Cast
    Sai Pallavi, Bhuvan Arora, Rahul Bose, Lallu, Shreekumar, Ajaey Naga, Mir Salmaan, Gaurav Venkatesh, Sivakarthikeyan
  • Director
    Rajkumar Periyasamy
  • Producer
    Kamal Haasan, R. Mahendran
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Amaran, Netflix release, Tamil war drama, sivakarthikeyan, sai pallavi, Major Mukund Varadarajan, Rajkumar Periyasamy, gv prakash kumar
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Popular Malayalam Movies on Prime Video: Gaganachari, Golam, Level Cross, and More
Red Magic 10 Pro Series Confirmed to Feature 1.5K 'Wukong Screen' From BOE
Amaran OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Asus Zenbook S 14 OLED (UX5406) Review: Really Good
  2. Acer Iconia Tablets With 8.7-Inch and 10.36-Inch Screens Launched in India
  3. Samsung Galaxy S25+ Spotted on Geekbench With Exynos Chip
  4. Upcoming Electric Scooters in India: Activa EV, TVS Jupiter EV, and More
  5. Red Magic 10 Pro Series Confirmed to Sport 'Wukong Screen' Ahead of Debut
  6. Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Case Leak Hints at This Major Design Change
#Latest Stories
  1. Amaran OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  2. Government Issues Notice to Wikipedia Over Bias, Editorial Control Concerns: Report
  3. Red Magic 10 Pro Series Confirmed to Feature 1.5K 'Wukong Screen' From BOE
  4. 2022 Tonga Eruption: Public Observations and Scientific Data Illuminate Hunga Volcano's Global Impact
  5. Apple Said to Be Working on 90Hz Screen Technology for iPad Air, iMac and Studio Display
  6. World's Largest Ocean Predator-Prey Marine Event Captured Off Norway's Coast
  7. Microsoft Copilot Said to Be Witnessing Growing Momentum in India
  8. OnePlus Begins OxygenOS 15 Closed Beta Programme for OnePlus Nord CE 4, Nord CE 4 Lite 5G in India
  9. Microsoft Releases AI-Powered Xbox Support Virtual Agent for Xbox Insiders
  10. UCLA Chemists Redefines 100-Year-Old Chemistry Rule: Here's Everything You Need to Know
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »