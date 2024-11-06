Technology News
New Oppo Phone Surfaces on TENAA Website; Could Be the Oppo A5 Pro

Oppo A5 Pro is expected to come in 256GB and 512GB storage variants.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 6 November 2024 19:08 IST
New Oppo Phone Surfaces on TENAA Website; Could Be the Oppo A5 Pro

Photo Credit: TENAA

Oppo A5 Pro appears on TENAA in a purple colourway

Highlights
  • Oppo A5 Pro appears with a circular, centred rear camera module
  • The handset may get a 50-megapixel dual rear camera unit
  • The Oppo A5 Pro may sport a 6.7-inch full-HD+ AMOLED screen
Oppo is supposedly working on a new smartphone. An Oppo handset was spotted on a Chinese certification site suggesting its imminent launch. The listing shows some key expected specifications and reveals the design of the smartphone. Although the moniker of the handset has not yet been officially announced, it is speculated to be the Oppo A5 Pro. It could launch as a successor to the Oppo A3 Pro, which was unveiled in China in April 2024, with a MediaTek Dimensity 7050 SoC, an IP69-rated build, and a 64-megapixel dual rear camera unit.

Oppo A5 Pro TENAA Listing

An Oppo smartphone with the model number PKP110 has been listed on China's TENAA website. This is speculated to be the Oppo A5 Pro. The design of the handset was revealed on the listing. It shows a phone with a flat display, rounded corners and a circular, centred rear camera module in a purple colourway.

oppo a5 pro oppo inline a5pro

Alleged Oppo A5 Pro (PKP110) design
Photo Credit: TENAA

 

According to the listing, the phone may sport a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,080 x 2,412) AMOLED screen. It is expected to run on Android 15-based ColorOS 15. The handset is said to get an octa-core chipset and is expected to be available in RAM options of 8GB and 12GB, paired with 256GB and 512GB storage variants. 

In the camera department, the Oppo A5 Pro is expected to get a dual rear camera, including a 50-megapixel main sensor alongside a 5-megapixel secondary sensor. The front camera will likely use a 16-megapixel sensor.

The listing suggests that the Oppo A5 Pro may get a 5,840mAh-rated battery, which could be marketed as a 6,000mAh typical. It is listed to support Bluetooth and USB connectivity. For security, it will likely get an in-display fingerprint sensor. It may support a facial recognition feature as well. The phone is said to measure 161.5 x 74.85 x 7.67mm in size and weigh 186g.

Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More


