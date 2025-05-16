Technology News
Huawei Watch 5 With eSIM Connectivity Launched Globally Alongside Watch Fit 4 Series: Price, Features

Huawei Watch Fit 4 series gets 1.82-inch rectangular AMOLED screens with up to 3,000nits brightness level.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 16 May 2025 11:23 IST
Huawei Watch 5 With eSIM Connectivity Launched Globally Alongside Watch Fit 4 Series: Price, Features

Photo Credit: Huawei

Huawei Watch 5 comes with an IP69 dust and water resistance rating

Highlights
  • Huawei's 42mm Watch 5 can last for up to three days
  • The Huawei Watch 5 is equipped with an ECG, sleep, heart rate monitors
  • The Huawei Watch Fit 4 series can offer a battery life of up to 10 days
Huawei Watch 5 was launched in the UK and select European markets on Thursday alongside the Watch Fit 4 and Watch Fit 4 Pro. The Huawei Watch 5 is available in 42mm and 46mm variants. It comes with 5ATM and IP69 ratings and is claimed to offer up to four and a half days of battery life. The smartwatch supports Bluetooth calling and eSIM connectivity. It is accompanied by the Huawei Watch Fit 4 lineup, which is equipped with a 1.82-inch AMOLED display and inbuilt GPS support.

Huawei Watch 5, Watch Fit 4, Watch Fit 4 Pro Price, Availability

Huawei Watch 5 price in the UK starts at GBP 399.99 (roughly Rs. 45,700) for the 42mm Green and White colourways. The 46mm Black option costs the same. Meanwhile, the Huawei Watch Fit 4 and Watch Fit 4 Pro variants are priced at GBP 149.99 (roughly Rs. 17,100) and GBP 249.99 (roughly Rs. 28,500), respectively. They are currently available for purchase in the UK and select European countries via the official e-store. 

Notably, the 42mm Huawei Watch 5 comes in Beige, Green, Gold, and White shades, while the 46mm variant is offered in Black, Brown, Purple, and Titanium colour options. The base Huawei Watch Fit 4 is available in Black, Grey, Purple, and White shades, while the Watch Fit 4 Pro is listed in Black, Blue, and Green colourways. 

Huawei Watch 5 Features 

The 42mm Huawei Watch 5 has a 1.38-inch LTPO AMOLED display, while the 46mm variant sports a 1.5-inch screen. The screen offers 466 x 466 pixels resolution and 3,000 nits peak brightness level. The larger model is said to be made of aerospace-grade titanium, while the smaller option carries a 904L stainless steel body.

Huawei Watch 5 is equipped with an ECG, sleep, blood oxygen level and a heart rate monitor. It has 5 ATM water resistance and an IP69 dust and water resistance rating. The smartwatch supports Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, GPS and eSIM connectivity. 

The 42mm Watch 5 can last for up to three days in standard mode or up to two days in Always-On Display (AOD) mode. The 46mm variant is claimed to have a battery life of up to four and a half days on standard mode and up to three days in AOD mode.

Huawei Watch Fit 4, Watch Fit 4 Pro Features

The Huawei Watch Fit 4 series has 1.82-inch AMOLED displays with a 480 x 408 pixels resolution. The base and Pro models support 2,000 nits and 3,000 nits peak brightness levels, respectively. The smart wearables carry a rotating crown and a side button. They have a 5 ATM water resistance rating, while the Pro version also comes with an IP6X dust resistance rating.

Huawei Watch Fit 4 Pro variant is equipped with an ECG sensor, while both base and Pro models have heart rate monitors. Both models are claimed to offer a battery life of up to 10 days with standard usage. Connectivity options include GPS, Bluetooth 5.2 and NFC.

Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More

