Freedom at Midnight OTT Release Date: Story About India's Independence to be Available on SonyLIV

SonyLIV's Freedom at Midnight, based on India's Partition, debuts on 15 November.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 5 November 2024 22:21 IST
Freedom at Midnight OTT Release Date: Story About India’s Independence to be Available on SonyLIV

Photo Credit: Sony LIV

Freedom at Midnight, a historical drama series exploring India’s Partition in 1947.

Highlights
  • Freedom at Midnight premieres on SonyLIV on 15 November
  • SonyLIV series to feature Mahatma Gandhi, Sardar Patel, & Jinnah's story
  • A must-watch drama on India’s 1947 Partition, streaming on SonyLIV soon
Freedom at Midnight will debut on SonyLIV on 15 November, bringing a profound exploration of India's final days before independence. The series promises a compelling blend of political drama and historical depth that will intrigue viewers with an interest in India's past, especially those keen on understanding the complex decisions behind the Partition. Subscribers to SonyLIV can stream this highly anticipated release from mid-November, marking another significant addition to the platform's growing catalogue of historical dramas.

Official Trailer and Plot of Freedom at Midnight

The newly released teaser for Freedom at Midnight captures a moment of urgent intensity, showing Mahatma Gandhi imploring Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel to engage with Muhammad Ali Jinnah in a final attempt to avert the Partition. This scene is just one of many that highlight the political turmoil and monumental stakes involved in India's independence struggle. The series, based on the renowned book Freedom at Midnight by Larry Collins and Dominique Lapierre, takes viewers through the intense negotiations, the challenges of leadership, and the difficult compromises that shaped the country's future.

Produced by Monisha Advani and Madhu Bhojwani under Emmay Entertainment in collaboration with Studio NeXT, this historical drama aims to shed light on the intricacies of India's journey to freedom. With Nikkhil Advani at the helm as showrunner, the series combines a rich narrative with a cinematic approach, crafted by a skilled team of writers including Abhinandan Gupta, Adwitiya Kareng Das, Gundeep Kaur, Divya Nidhi Sharma, Revanta Sarabhai, and Ethan Taylor.

Cast and Crew of Freedom at Midnight

The series features a cast led by Sidhant Gupta as Jawaharlal Nehru, Chirag Vohra as Mahatma Gandhi, and Rajendra Chawla as Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. Arif Zakaria portrays Muhammad Ali Jinnah, with Ira Dubey as Fatima Jinnah, Malishka Mendonsa as Sarojini Naidu, and Rajesh Kumar as Liaquat Ali Khan. British figures integral to the period, such as Lord Louis Mountbatten (Luke McGibney) and Lady Edwina Mountbatten (Cordelia Bugeja), also make an appearance, alongside portrayals of key British officials like Archibald Wavell, Clement Attlee, and others, enriching the portrayal of events that had far-reaching consequences.

 

Freedom at Midnight

Freedom at Midnight

  • Release Date 15 November 2024
  • Genre Drama
  • Cast
    Sidhant Gupta, Chirag Vohra, Rajendra Chawla, Luke McGibney, Cordelia Bugeja, Arif Zakaria, Ira Dubey, Malishka Mendonsa, Rajesh Kumar, K.C. Shankar, Alistair Findlay, Richard Teverson, Andrew Cullum
  • Director
    Nikkhil Advani
  • Producer
    Siddharth Atha
freedom at midnight, SonyLIV series, India Partition series, Mahatma Gandhi, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Muhammad Ali Jinnah, historical drama, OTT release
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Freedom at Midnight OTT Release Date: Story About India’s Independence to be Available on SonyLIV
