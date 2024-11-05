Technology News
Gumasthan OTT Release: Jaise Jose, Bibin George, Starrer Movie Streaming Detailed Leaked Online

Gumasthan, a crime thriller starring Jaise Jose and Dileesh Pothan, will soon be available on OTT platforms.

Updated: 5 November 2024 22:18 IST
Gumasthan is reportedly set for its OTT release.

Highlights
  • Gumasthan will stream soon on Amazon Prime Video for viewers
  • The film features Jaise Jose, Bibin George, and Dileesh Pothan
  • Directed by Amal K Joby, Gumasthan is a crime thriller set in rural India
After its theatrical debut on September 27, 2024, Gumasthan is reportedly set for its OTT release, providing audiences with a chance to catch the crime thriller from the comfort of their homes. According multiple reports, the movie might be soon available on the popular OTT platform Prime Video. However, there is no official confirmation about the same, but one might expect it to be soon available on the OTT in the coming weeks. 

Official Trailer and Plot of Gumasthan

The trailer of Gumasthan teased a gritty, rural-set crime drama. The movie is directed by Amal K. Joby. The film follows Andrews Pallikadan, portrayed by Jaise Jose. We see his journey where he navigates through criminal elements within a tight-knit community. The story intricately weaves suspense and moral conflict, painting a vivid picture of rural crime. Neema Mathew makes her debut in this film, adding depth to the cast and both Stephen Devassy and Binoy S. Prasad contribute to the musical landscape, with Devassy composing the songs and Prasad crafting the background score.

Cast and Crew of Gumasthan

Gumasthan boasts an impressive ensemble cast, with Jaise Jose, Bibin George, and Dileesh Pothan in prominent roles. Sminu Sijo, Shaju Sreedhar, and I.M. Vijayan bring additional depth to the story. Amal K. Joby directs, with Muzafir Abdulla producing under the Muzafir Film Company banner. Riyaz Ismath crafted the screenplay, while the film's visual tone was captured by cinematographer Kunjunni S. Kumar. Edited by Ayoob Khan, the technical team also includes makeup artist Rahim Kodungalloor, costume designer Shibu Parameshwaran, and art director Rajeesh K. Surya.

Reception of Gumasthan

Since its theatrical release, Gumasthan has drawn a mixed response from critics and audiences alike, with praise for its ambitious direction and performances. The pace of the movie is something that the audiences and critics have a mix review about. The film's unique rural setting and suspenseful storyline contributed to its intrigue, sparking discussions among viewers. As Gumasthan readies for its OTT release, it will be interesting to see how it fares with a wider audience on digital platforms.

 

