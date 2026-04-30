Raakaasa OTT Release Date Confirmed: Know When and Where to Watch it Online

Directed by Manasa Sharma, Raakaasa is a Telugu fantasy comedy-horror film that is now set to make its digital debut. The film centres around an NRI who returns to his native village from the United States. However, his life takes a dark turn when he gets entangled in a murder investigation and is sentenced to spend time in an ancient yet haunted fort by the superstitious villagers. Only then does he encounter the demon and embark on a different journey where he uncovers secrets behind the mysterious fort.

When and Where to Watch Raakaasa

This film drops on Netflix on May 1st, 2026, in multiple languages, including Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada. The viewers will require an active subscription to stream it online.

Official Trailer and Plot of Raakaasa

This film revolves around Veerabaabu (Portrayed by Sangeeth Shobhan), who returns to his native village after spending years in the United States. His life then takes a turn when he discovers his love interest has already been set up in an arranged marriage. However, eventually he falls in love with his childhood friend.

The narrative then shifts from his love life to a mysterious investigation of a murder, which leads Veerabaabu to become entangled in the chaos. The superstitious villagers sentence him to stay in the haunted fort, where he is confronted by a mysterious demon. That's when the plot shifts towards horror, comedy, and a lot of humor. The film then explores uncovering the dark secrets and how Veerabaabu challenges the ancient folklore.

Cast and Crew of Raakaasa

Written and directed by Manasa Sharma and Mahesh Uppala, this film stars Sangeeth Shobhan in the lead role, while Vennela Kishore, Ashish Vidyarthi, Nayan Sarika, Brahmaji, and others are in the supporting cast. The film's music composition has been delivered by Anudeep Dev, while Anwar Ali is the editor.

Reception of Raakaasa

The film was released recently in theatres on April 3, 2026, where it received a remarkable response. It holds the IMDb rating of 8.9/10.