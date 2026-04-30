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House of the Dragon Season 3 OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?

A gripping prequel to Game of Thrones, the season 3 of House of the Dragon coming soon!

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 30 April 2026 14:54 IST
House of the Dragon Season 3 OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
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Highlights
  • House of the Dragon explores the rise and fall of the Targaryen dynasty
  • The story centers on Rhaenyra Targaryen and Aegon II’s deadly battle
  • The series streams on JioHotstar starting June 22, 2026
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House Of The Dragon is a fantasy drama from America. It has been created by George R.R. Martin and Ryan Condal. It is a prequel to the series Game of Thrones. This is the second TV series in Martin's A Song of Ice and Fire franchise. It has been adapted from the parts of Martin's book Fire & Blood. It began about 100 years after the Seven Kingdoms were united by the Targaryen conquest around 200 years ago, of the events of Game of Thrones. Also, there is one that shows 172 years of backstory before the birth of Daenerys Targaryen. It shows the events that led up to the decline of House Targaryen, which is a devastating war known as the Dance of the Dragons. 

When and Where to Watch

House Of The Dragon Season 3 will stream on JioHotstar from June 22 2026. It has 18 episodes in each season. 

Trailer and Plot

The House Of The Dragon is a story that begins with King Viserys I Targaryen. He has a daughter whose name is Rhaenyra Targaryen as an heir, as he had no male successor. When the king later gets married and has a son named Alicent Hightower. She gives birth to a son, Aegon II Targaryen. This creates chaos within the family and also divides it. When the king dies, both of them claim the throne, and this leads to a brutal civil war, which is termed the Dance of the Dragons. 

Cast and Crew

Paddy Considine as Viserys I Targaryen, Matt Smith as Daemon Targaryen, Emma D'Arcy as Rhaenyra Targaryen, Rhys Ifans as Ser Otto Hightower, Steve Toussaint as Lord Corlys Velaryon and Eve Best as Rhaenys Targaryen are playing pivotal roles. 

Reception

It has no IMDb rating yet; however, the show is on the buzz on social media because it is a prequel to GOT. 

Comments

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Further reading: house of the dragon season 3, house of the dragon season 3 release date
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
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