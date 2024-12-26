Technology News
Astronauts on ISS Share Christmas Cheer with Floating Candy Canes and Festivities

Astronauts aboard the ISS mark Christmas with festive cheer, decorations, and a special meal

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 26 December 2024 18:00 IST
Astronauts on ISS Share Christmas Cheer with Floating Candy Canes and Festivities

Photo Credit: NASA

ISS astronauts marked Christmas with a message of festive spirit and crew unity.

Highlights
  • Astronauts celebrate Christmas aboard ISS with floating candy canes
  • Space crew shares holiday cheer from 260 miles above Earth
  • ISS crew reflects on teamwork, giving thanks to Earth-bound support
Astronauts stationed on the International Space Station (ISS) marked Christmas with a special message for those on Earth, highlighting the festive spirit and the bond among their crew. Expedition 72 commander Sunita Williams, along with her fellow NASA astronauts Barry Wilmore, Don Pettit and Nick Hague, shared a video recorded on December 23 to spread holiday cheer. The crew, stationed 260 miles above the Earth, embraced the holiday traditions in their unique environment, showcasing the importance of togetherness even when far from home.

Festivities Take a Spacebound Twist

The astronauts created a festive atmosphere on the ISS with floating candy canes and a whimsical snowman fashioned from storage bags. Williams, donning reindeer antlers, expressed joy in celebrating with her crewmates, stating that their unity as a team made the holiday meaningful. The multinational crew, including Russian cosmonauts Alexey Ovchinin, Ivan Vagner, and Aleksandr Gorbunov, joined in the festivities, making it an occasion that transcended borders.

Acknowledging the Team on Earth

Nick Hague took a moment to highlight the contributions of mission control teams who support the ISS around the clock. Reflecting on their shared commitment, he noted that many on Earth also sacrifice time with family to ensure the station's operations continue smoothly. Hague's words underlined the collaborative efforts that keep space exploration thriving, even during the holiday season.

Personal Touches to a Unique Celebration

A specially prepared meal was part of the crew's celebration, introduced by Don Pettit, who offered a glimpse of the feast sent by Earth-based teams as per reports. Decorations aboard the station included a small artificial Christmas tree adorned with family photos, a heartfelt reminder of loved ones. Barry Wilmore, an ordained minister, reflected on the religious significance of Christmas, reminding viewers of the deeper meaning of the holiday.

The message closed with the entire crew wishing Earth a heartfelt “Merry Christmas,” sending a wave of festive joy from their extraordinary vantage point in orbit.

 

Comments

Further reading: ISS, Christmas in space, astronauts, holiday cheer, space celebrations, ISS crew, Christmas message
iQOO Z9 Turbo Long Battery Life Version With Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC Confirmed to Launch in January

Astronauts on ISS Share Christmas Cheer with Floating Candy Canes and Festivities
