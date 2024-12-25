Technology News
Gladiator 2 OTT Release Date: Paul Mescal, Pedro Pascal Starrer Now Available For Rent on Prime Video

Gladiator 2, starring Paul Mescal, is available on Prime Video in the US.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 25 December 2024 13:59 IST
Photo Credit: Youtube/Paramount Pictures India

Gladiator 2 is reported to be available for streaming on Prime Video in India soon

The highly anticipated historical drama Gladiator 2, directed by Ridley Scott, is making its way to Indian audiences via Prime Video. A sequel to the iconic 2000 film, Gladiator, this installment explores a new chapter in the Roman Empire's saga. With its global theatrical release stirring mixed reviews, the digital release is now drawing attention. The film was also released online for global audiences.

When and Where to Watch Gladiator 2

Gladiator 2 might be streaming on Prime Video in India, though an exact date for its release on the platform is yet to be confirmed. However, the movie is currently available for rent or purchase in the United States on Prime Video starting from December 23, 2024. That said, there is no official confirmation about the Indian release timeline, so we suggest you stay tuned with us for more information. 

Official Trailer and Plot of Gladiator 2

The trailer for Gladiator 2 teased an epic continuation of the original story, with breathtaking visuals and intense drama. The plot follows Lucius, the nephew of Commodus, years after the events of Gladiator. Forced into the Colosseum by powerful Roman rulers, Lucius embarks on a journey of vengeance and honour to restore Rome's glory. The stakes are raised as he confronts personal and political challenges, making the narrative gripping for fans of historical dramas.

Cast and Crew of Gladiator 2

Directed and produced by Ridley Scott under the Scott Free Productions banner, Gladiator 2 features an ensemble cast. Paul Mescal takes on the role of Lucius, while Pedro Pascal, Denzel Washington, Joseph Quinn, and Fred Hechinger join the lineup. Connie Nielsen and Derek Jacobi reprise their roles from the original film. The screenplay has been crafted by David Scarpa, ensuring continuity in storytelling.

Reception of Gladiator 2

Gladiator 2 reviews have been mixed, with critics praising the performances and visuals while offering divided opinions on the storyline. It has an IMDb rating of 6.8 / 10.

 

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Gladiator Gladiator 2, Prime Video, OTT release, Paul Mescal, Pedro Pascal, Ridley Scott, streaming
