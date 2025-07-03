Technology News
Reformed OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Popular French Drama Online?

Reformed is a French drama of a 20-year-old female rabbi, Lee, juggling complex questions and her chaotic personal life in search of meaning.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 3 July 2025 22:11 IST
Reformed

Photo Credit: Jio Hotstar

Dramas and Reformed premieres on July 9, 2025, exclusively on Hotstar

  • A 20-year-old female rabbi navigates family, faith, and a chaotic persona
  • Elsa Guedj shines as Lee in this witty French drama while trying to fix h
  • Reformed is all set to bring a fresh, offbeat take on identity and self-b
Reformed, a French drama, covers the story of a young woman who is a female rabbi. On her journey, she navigates honestly through family, faith, and personal struggles with wit and honesty. The drama created quite a buzz in Europe, and now the show is finally hitting Indian OTT platforms. The best part about this French drama is that it brings a fresh story to the screen, unlike the repetitive dramas and Reformed releases on July 9, 2025, on Hotstar.

When and Where to Watch Reformed?

A French drama, which tells the story of a female rabbi, of her struggles and wit, is all set to premiere on Jio Hotstar on July 9, 2025.

Cast of Reformed

The director of Reformed is Keren Ben Rafael. The cast includes Elsa Guedj, Eric Elmosnino, Solal Bouloudnine, Noemie Lvovsky, Anouk Grinberg, Suzy Bemba, Doris Engel, Lionel Dray, Manu Payet, Darya Sheizab, Eva Windstein, Cristina Cocco, Vidal Arzoni, Ella Pellegrini, and more. The show's creators are Benjamin Charbit and Noe Debre, who, along with Elsa Mane and Julien Sibony, have also written the screenplay.

The Storyline of Reformed

Reformed is the story of a 20-year-old woman who became a rabbi in modern-day France. Now, on that note, the series doesn't show her as a perfect and confident one. She is clumsy, awkward, and sometimes funny without intending to. In the series, she lives with her atheist father, trying to help people with birth, grief, love, and everything in between.

Elsa Guedj, playing Lee, is phenomenal in this role, and the story is based on the book by Delphine Horvilleur, one of the best female rabbis in France. Hence, she has a personal connection to the story as well.

Reception

Reformed the story of a female rabbi, Lee. She struggles and juggles between complex questions and her own messed-up personal life to find life's meaning. The French drama has an IMDB rating of 7.3/10.

 

Reformed OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Popular French Drama Online?
