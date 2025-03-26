Technology News
Maharashtra Scraps Six Percent EV Tax Plan to Boost Adoption

A reversal of the proposal, made weeks earlier, comes as Tesla is gearing up to sell cars in India.

By Reuters | Updated: 26 March 2025 18:52 IST
Maharashtra Scraps Six Percent EV Tax Plan to Boost Adoption

Photo Credit: Pexels

Mahindra and Tata already manufacture EVs in Maharashtra

  • India's electric vehicles market is small, but continues to grow
  • The EV market accounted for two percent of total car sales last year
  • Maharashtra has a separate EV manufacturing policy
Maharashtra has withdrawn a proposal for a 6% sales tax on electric vehicles priced above $35,000 (roughly Rs. 30 lakh) to encourage adoption at a time when EV sales are still nascent in the country - the world's third-largest auto market.

"We are disincentivising (EVs in the luxury segment) without any reason ... we will not go ahead with this," Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis told lawmakers in the state assembly on Wednesday.

India's EV market is small, making up about two percent of total car sales of four million last year, as worries related to higher pricing and inadequate charging points weigh on adoption. The federal government wants to increase this to 30 percent by 2030.

A reversal of the proposal, made weeks earlier, comes as global EV giant Tesla is gearing up to sell cars in India where it will compete with homegrown rivals such as Mahindra & Mahindra and Tata Motors.

Mahindra and Tata already manufacture EVs in Maharashtra. The state has also attracted investment in new factories, including for EVs, from Hyundai Motor and Toyota Motor.

The new manufacturing facilities will help Maharashtra become the national capital of electric vehicles, Fadnavis added.

Maharashtra, one of India's wealthiest states, accounts for more than 10 percent of total car and EV sales in the country. It also has a separate EV manufacturing policy designed to give incentives to companies to build the cars in the state.

© Thomson Reuters 2025

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

  1. Motorola Razr 60 Ultra, Edge 60 and Edge 60 Pro Price Leaked Online
  2. IPL 2025 Live Streaming for Free: How to Watch RR vs KKR IPL Match Online?
  3. Vivo X200 Ultra Confirmed to Launch in April; Could Arrive With Vivo X200s
  4. Vivo T4 5G Set to Launch in India Soon; to Be Available on Flipkart
  5. Nothing Adds Camera Capture Feature to Phone 3a's Essential Space
  6. Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge's Alleged Dummy Units Leaked in Hands-on Video
  7. iPhone 17 Air Thinness Revealed in Leaked Image Alongside iPhone 17 Pro
  8. Vivo Y300t With 6,500mAh Battery Confirmed to Launch on This Date
