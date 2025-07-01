Technology News
Honor Magic 8 Series Key Features Leaked; Lineup May Include Mini and Max Variants

Honor Magic 8 series is expected to be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 SoC.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 1 July 2025 16:39 IST
Honor Magic 8 Series Key Features Leaked; Lineup May Include Mini and Max Variants

Photo Credit: Honor

Honor Magic 7 (pictured) gets a Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC

  • Honor Magic 8 Pro may get a triple rear camera unit
  • The handset may sport a 200-megapixel telephoto shooter
  • The Honor Magic 8 Max variant could get a 6.9-inch screen
Honor is expected to unveil its Magic 8 series later this year. The handsets in the purported lineup could be equipped with the unannounced Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 SoC. The series may include four variants, including a Mini and a Max, with 6.3-inch and 6.9-inch screens, respectively. Notably, the current Honor Magic 7 and Magic 7 Pro variants use the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. They sport 6.78-inch and 6.8-inch displays, respectively.

Honor Magic 8 Series: All We Know

The Honor Magic 8 series is expected to boast 6.3-inch, 6.58-inch, and 6.7-inch displays, according to a Weibo post by Digital Chat Station (DCS). The 6.58-inch variant could be the base Honor Magic 8 phone, which is reportedly being tested with a mid-tier periscope camera, either the 64-megapixel OmniVision OV64B or the 50-megapixel Sony IMX882 sensor.

Honor Magic 8 Pro could sport a 6.7-inch display and feature a 200-megapixel periscope camera. Meanwhile, the smartphone with a 6.3-inch screen may be the Honor Magic 8 Mini. The smaller variant may not launch alongside the base and Pro models and could arrive at a later date.

An earlier leak by the same tipster suggested that the Honor Magic 8 series will likely include a Max variant, expected to feature a 6.9-inch display.

The Honor Magic 8 Pro has previously been tipped to be equipped with the yet to be announced Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 SoC. For optics, it may include a triple rear camera unit, including a 50-megapixel OV50Q sensor, a 50-megapixel sensor with an ultrawide-angle lens, and a 200-megapixel periscope telephoto sensor. The Magic 7 Pro carries a similar rear camera setup alongside a 50-megapixel selfie snapper.

Honor Magic 7 and Honor Magic 7 Pro with the Snapdragon 8 Elie SoC were launched in China with 6.78-inch and 6.8-inch displays, respectively. 

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News.

Further reading: Honor Magic 8, Honor Magic 8 series, Honor Magic 8 Pro, Honor Magic 8 Mini, Honor Magic 8 Max, Honor
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Redmi Turbo 5 Pro Tipped to Feature a 6.8-Inch Display and 8,000mAh Battery

Honor Magic 8 Series Key Features Leaked; Lineup May Include Mini and Max Variants
  Qwen's Latest AI Image Model Can Generate and Edit Images for Free
  Vivo X200 FE Colourways, Specifications Teased Ahead of India Launch
  Nothing Phone 3 Launch Today: From Price to Features, All You Need to Know
  Indian Railways Launches RailOne App for Ticket Booking, More Services
  Moto G96 5G India Launch Date, Colour Options and Key Features Revealed
  Redmi Note 14 Pro 5G Series Gets Champagne Gold Colour Variant in India
  Samsung Galaxy M36 5G First Impressions
  Poco F7 5G Now Available for Purchase in India: Price, Offers, Features
  Google Is Bringing Gemini to Classrooms With 30 New AI Tools and a Chatbot
  Apple to Launch a 'More Affordable' MacBook With iPhone Chip: Report
