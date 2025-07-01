Honor is expected to unveil its Magic 8 series later this year. The handsets in the purported lineup could be equipped with the unannounced Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 SoC. The series may include four variants, including a Mini and a Max, with 6.3-inch and 6.9-inch screens, respectively. Notably, the current Honor Magic 7 and Magic 7 Pro variants use the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. They sport 6.78-inch and 6.8-inch displays, respectively.

Honor Magic 8 Series: All We Know

The Honor Magic 8 series is expected to boast 6.3-inch, 6.58-inch, and 6.7-inch displays, according to a Weibo post by Digital Chat Station (DCS). The 6.58-inch variant could be the base Honor Magic 8 phone, which is reportedly being tested with a mid-tier periscope camera, either the 64-megapixel OmniVision OV64B or the 50-megapixel Sony IMX882 sensor.

Honor Magic 8 Pro could sport a 6.7-inch display and feature a 200-megapixel periscope camera. Meanwhile, the smartphone with a 6.3-inch screen may be the Honor Magic 8 Mini. The smaller variant may not launch alongside the base and Pro models and could arrive at a later date.

An earlier leak by the same tipster suggested that the Honor Magic 8 series will likely include a Max variant, expected to feature a 6.9-inch display.

The Honor Magic 8 Pro has previously been tipped to be equipped with the yet to be announced Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 SoC. For optics, it may include a triple rear camera unit, including a 50-megapixel OV50Q sensor, a 50-megapixel sensor with an ultrawide-angle lens, and a 200-megapixel periscope telephoto sensor. The Magic 7 Pro carries a similar rear camera setup alongside a 50-megapixel selfie snapper.

Honor Magic 7 and Honor Magic 7 Pro with the Snapdragon 8 Elie SoC were launched in China with 6.78-inch and 6.8-inch displays, respectively.

