Technology News

Rennervations Trailer: Jeremy Renner Re-Imagines Huge Vehicles in New Disney+ Series

The four-part non-scripted series also stars Anil Kapoor, and is slated to release on April 12.

By Press Trust of India | Updated: 8 March 2023 16:02 IST
Rennervations Trailer: Jeremy Renner Re-Imagines Huge Vehicles in New Disney+ Series

Photo Credit: Twitter/ @JeremyRenner

Anil Kapoor took to his official Instagram account to share the trailer of Rennervations

Highlights
  • Anthony Mackie, Vanessa Hudgens, Sebastián Yatra also appear
  • It follows Renner as he reimagines big vehicles to serve a new purpose
  • Rennervations is set in 4 different locales, including Rajasthan in India

Rennervations, a four-part non-scripted series headlined by Marvel star Jeremy Renner, will arrive on Disney+ and Disney+ Hotstar on April 12.

The announcement comes just three months after the Hawkeye actor was critically injured in a snowplough accident.

According to the entertainment website Deadline, in the upcoming series, Renner and his team of expert builders use their skills to reimagine decommissioned vehicles and rebuild them into creations that serve communities around the world.

“I've been on this journey for many years, and I started in my community by building vehicles for people in need. But a few years ago, I thought, how can I plus this up and create a bigger impact on a whole community — and that's what this show does. This is one of my biggest passions and it's a driving force in my recovery, and I can't wait for the world to see it,” the 52-year-old actor said in a statement.

A construction veteran with a passion for purchasing and re-imagining huge vehicles with the help of his connections in the worldwide fabricator culture, Renner along with his best friend and business partner, Rory Millikin, and an all-star build crew, travels the globe to recreate decommissioned vehicles and rebuild them to serve a new purpose, such as turning a tour bus into a mobile music studio, a delivery truck into a mobile water treatment facility, a shuttle bus into a mobile recreation centre, and a city bus into a mobile dance studio.

The globe-trotting series begins in the actor's hometown of Reno, Nevada to Chicago, Illinois, to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, and Rajasthan in India.

In this community-building experience across the world, he is joined by fellow Marvel star Anthony Mackie, Tick, Tick… Boom! actor Vanessa Hudgens, his Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol co-star Anil Kapoor, and singer-songwriter Sebastián Yatra of Encanto fame.

Kapoor, who shot for the series with Renner in Rajasthan's Alwar city last May, took to his official Instagram account to share the trailer of "Rennervations".

"My friend, @jeremyrenner, combines his passion for giving back to communities with his love of construction and he asked me to help out! #Rennervations is [coming] to @DisneyPlus, April 12!”, he wrote in the caption.

Commenting on his post, Renner said: "You were the best chaperone and host in the beautiful INDIA!" To which Kapoor replied, "@jeremyrenner And you were a delight to work and travel with!! To many more adventures!" In January, Renner suffered an accident while ploughing snow near his Reno home and was airlifted to the hospital after receiving “blunt chest trauma and orthopaedic injuries”. Initial reports said the actor was in “critical condition” but after surgery, he took to Instagram to update fans about his well-being and thanked everyone for their thoughts during the difficult time.

Rennervations is produced by Boardwalk Pictures for Disney+. Renner, Millikin, Romilda De Luca, Andrew Fried, Dane Lillegard, Sarina Roma, and Patrick Costello serve as executive producers on the show.

The Chromecast with Google TV that runs on Android TV is here. When will Google learn how to name products? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For details of the latest launches and news from Samsung, Xiaomi, Realme, OnePlus, Oppo and other companies at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, visit our MWC 2023 hub.

Further reading: rennervations, jeremy renner, rennervations trailer, rennervations release date, anil kapoor, anthony mackie, vanessa hudgens, sebastian yatra, disney plus, disney plus hotstar
Samsung Galaxy F14 5G Appears on Google Play Console Listing; Key Specifications Leaked: All Details
iPhone 14 Emergency SOS via Satellite Feature Expanded to Six New Countries
Featured video of the day
MWC 2023: Products From Xiaomi That Stood Out!
Rennervations Trailer: Jeremy Renner Re-Imagines Huge Vehicles in New Disney+ Series
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. HBO Content to Move From Disney+ Hotstar From March 31: Details
  2. Apple Expands Emergency SOS via Satellite on iPhone 14 to These Countries
  3. Poco X5 5G India Launch Timeline Leaked Ahead of Debut
  4. F1 TV App and Pro Subscription in India: Should You Get It?
  5. Apple Could Limit These Features to High-End iPhone 15 Pro Models
  6. Samsung Galaxy M14 5G With Exynos 1330 SoC Launched: See Price
  7. Netflix Plans in India Are Reportedly Among the Cheapest Anywhere in 2023
  8. This iPhone Model Became the Best-Selling Smartphone in 2022: Counterpoint
  9. Nubia Z50 Ultra With 16-Megapixel Under-Display Selfie Camera Launched
  10. OnePlus Ace 2V With MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC, 80W Fast Charging Debuts
#Latest Stories
  1. iPhone 14 Emergency SOS via Satellite Feature Expanded to Six New Countries
  2. Rennervations Trailer: Jeremy Renner Re-Imagines Huge Vehicles in New Disney+ Series
  3. Samsung Galaxy F14 5G Appears on Google Play Console Listing; Key Specifications Leaked: All Details
  4. White House Supports Bipartisan Bill Aimed at Strengthening US Powers Ban TikTok
  5. Reddit Updated With Ability to Search Within Post Comments, News Feeds and More: All Details
  6. FIFA 23 Will Introduce National Women’s Soccer League on March 15: Details
  7. Government Imposes Anti-Money Laundering Provisions on Crypto Sector in India: Details
  8. Google I/O 2023 to Be Held on May 10: Expected Devices, Software and More
  9. Pixel Buds Pro Update Adds Spatial Audio With Support For Head-Tracking: How to Download
  10. Silvergate in Talks With FDIC Officials on Ways to Avoid Shutdown: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.