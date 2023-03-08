Netflix plans in India are among the most affordable in 2023, compared to other countries around the world where the global streaming service is available. As per a new report, Netflix pricing in India is considerably cheaper than most other countries, where plan pricing starts at considerably higher prices based on direct currency conversion rates. This is because Netflix sets its pricing according to purchasing power, based on average income levels of the platform's typical user base and how much a customer might be willing to pay to subscribe to the premium streaming service.

As per a report and analysis of Netflix plan pricing in 245 countries by VPNWiki, India is among the most affordable countries to watch Netflix in 2023. Netflix plans in India start at Rs. 149 per month for the Mobile-only plan, going up to Rs. 649 per month for the Premium plan which offers access to content on up to four devices simultaneously and Ultra-HD HDR resolution for all supported content.

Where is Netflix cheaper?

Notably, only a handful of countries have lower starting prices for Netflix than India. Pakistan and Kenya have lower starting prices, while Turkey, Argentina, and Colombia have lower average pricing across plans. Mobile-only plans are not offered everywhere, and were introduced for price-sensitive markets such as India, in order to offer a lower starting point for potential subscribers to sign up for Netflix. These are far lower than the global average pricing of $6.43 (approximately Rs. 530) to $13.03 (approximately Rs. 1,070) per month.

As the name suggests, with the Mobile plan, Netflix can only be accessed from mobile devices such as smartphones and tablets. Some countries also offer access to an ad-supported basic plan for Netflix which is a bit more affordable than the ad-free basic plan, although this option is not available in India. Importantly, all Netflix content is available to all paid subscribers, regardless of which plan they are on.

Where is Netflix more expensive?

On the other end, Netflix is the most expensive in Switzerland and Liechtenstein, based on the higher purchasing power in those countries and the willingness to pay more for Netflix. In Switzerland and Liechtenstein, Netflix prices range from 11.90CHF (approximately Rs. 1,036) to 24.90CHF (approximately Rs. 2,168) per month - considerably higher than pricing for the same plans in India (Rs. 199 for Basic to Rs. 649 for Premium, per month).

Other countries where Netflix is among the most expensive globally are Israel, the US, and Denmark. Netflix prices are generally higher in Western Europe, Scandinavia, and Oceania, although many of these countries now have ad-supported plans to bring down the starting price of Netflix plans.

Netflix recently announced more stringent measures to curb password sharing, where multiple individuals use a single Netflix account to save costs. This has not rolled out in India yet, but users can expect some form of control to be put in place in 2023, since Netflix likely sees this as considerable lost revenue. The service also recently cut prices in some countries, in an effort to retain subscribers amid strong competition.

