Technology News
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Samsung Galaxy F14 5G Appears on Google Play Console Listing; Key Specifications Leaked: All Details

Samsung Galaxy F14 5G Appears on Google Play Console Listing; Key Specifications Leaked: All Details

Samsung Galaxy F14 5G is listed to feature a full-HD+ display.

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 8 March 2023 15:44 IST
Samsung Galaxy F14 5G Appears on Google Play Console Listing; Key Specifications Leaked: All Details

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy F14 5G will come as a successor to the Galaxy F13

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy F14 5G could succeed the Galaxy F13 handset
  • The handset will be powered by a Exynos 1330 SoC
  • Galaxy F14 5G is said to be equipped with a Mali-G58 MP2 GPU

Samsung Galaxy F14 5G has been spotted online, hinting at the upcoming launch of the device. The South Korean firm is reportedly gearing up to expand its Galaxy F-series smartphone. The handset is expected to debut as a successor to the Galaxy F13. The phone has recently appeared on Google Play Console listing revealing some of its key specifications. It is tipped to be powered by an Exynos 1330 SoC. However, there has not been any official word from the company so far. Samsung is expected to announce the launch of handset in the coming weeks.

According to a report by MyFixGuide, the rumoured Samsung Galaxy F14 has been listed on Google Play Console website with an Exynos 1330 SoC. It will be equipped with a 5nm EUV processor with, two Cortex-A78 performance cores clocked at 2.4GHz, six Cortex-A55 efficiency cores at 2.0GHz, and a Mali-G58 MP2 GPU.

The listing also reveals that the handset will support 5G connectivity, unlike its predecessor, the Galaxy F13. Additionally, the phone is speculated to feature a waterdrop-style display notch along with a full-HD+ (1,080x2,408 pixels) display with 450ppi pixel density.

Apart from these, the certification also hints that the phone could be launched as a rebranded Galaxy M14 5G in some regions as it also carries the name Samsung M14x.

Galaxy F14 5G will be launched as a successor to the Galaxy F13 which was launched in India last year in June. The phone features a 6.6-inch full-HD+ with a waterdrop-style notch. It boots Android 12 out-of-the-box. The phone is powered by an Exynos 850 SoC paired with up to 128GB storage that can be expanded via microSD card (up to 1TB).

In terms of optics, this handset is equipped with a 50-megapixel triple rear camera setup and an 8-megapixel front-facing camera. The Galaxy F13 comes with a 6,000mAh battery with support for 15W wired charging support. It also has USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm audio jack.

 

Samsung's Galaxy S23 series of smartphones was launched earlier this week and the South Korean firm's high-end handsets have seen a few upgrades across all three models. What about the increase in pricing? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For details of the latest launches and news from Samsung, Xiaomi, Realme, OnePlus, Oppo and other companies at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, visit our MWC 2023 hub.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy F14 5G, Samsung, Galaxy F14 5G specifications, Google Play Console
Himani Jha
Himani Jha
Himani Jha is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360, writing on technology news related to smartphones, laptops, earphones, and other popular categories. She has been writing for two years, and loves to explore new tech. When not tinkering with the coolest smartphones, you will find her vibing to evergreen songs and sipping on great coffee. Reach out to her at HimaniJ@ndtv.com. More
White House Supports Bipartisan Bill Aimed at Strengthening US Powers Ban TikTok
Featured video of the day
Orient Electric's Fan That Produces Clouds?
Samsung Galaxy F14 5G Appears on Google Play Console Listing; Key Specifications Leaked: All Details
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. HBO Content to Move From Disney+ Hotstar From March 31: Details
  2. Apple Expands Emergency SOS via Satellite on iPhone 14 to These Countries
  3. F1 TV App and Pro Subscription in India: Should You Get It?
  4. Apple Could Limit These Features to High-End iPhone 15 Pro Models
  5. Samsung Galaxy F14 5G Google Play Listing Reveals Key Specifications
  6. Netflix Plans in India Are Reportedly Among the Cheapest Anywhere in 2023
  7. Poco X5 5G India Launch Timeline Leaked Ahead of Debut
  8. Government Imposes Anti-Money Laundering Provisions on Crypto Sector
  9. iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus Are Now Available in This New Colour
  10. Nubia Z50 Ultra With 16-Megapixel Under-Display Selfie Camera Launched
#Latest Stories
  1. iPhone 14 Emergency SOS via Satellite Feature Expanded to Six New Countries
  2. Rennervations Trailer: Jeremy Renner Re-Imagines Huge Vehicles in New Disney+ Series
  3. Samsung Galaxy F14 5G Appears on Google Play Console Listing; Key Specifications Leaked: All Details
  4. White House Supports Bipartisan Bill Aimed at Strengthening US Powers Ban TikTok
  5. Reddit Updated With Ability to Search Within Post Comments, News Feeds and More: All Details
  6. FIFA 23 Will Introduce National Women’s Soccer League on March 15: Details
  7. Government Imposes Anti-Money Laundering Provisions on Crypto Sector in India: Details
  8. Google I/O 2023 to Be Held on May 10: Expected Devices, Software and More
  9. Pixel Buds Pro Update Adds Spatial Audio With Support For Head-Tracking: How to Download
  10. Silvergate in Talks With FDIC Officials on Ways to Avoid Shutdown: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.