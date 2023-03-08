Samsung Galaxy F14 5G has been spotted online, hinting at the upcoming launch of the device. The South Korean firm is reportedly gearing up to expand its Galaxy F-series smartphone. The handset is expected to debut as a successor to the Galaxy F13. The phone has recently appeared on Google Play Console listing revealing some of its key specifications. It is tipped to be powered by an Exynos 1330 SoC. However, there has not been any official word from the company so far. Samsung is expected to announce the launch of handset in the coming weeks.

According to a report by MyFixGuide, the rumoured Samsung Galaxy F14 has been listed on Google Play Console website with an Exynos 1330 SoC. It will be equipped with a 5nm EUV processor with, two Cortex-A78 performance cores clocked at 2.4GHz, six Cortex-A55 efficiency cores at 2.0GHz, and a Mali-G58 MP2 GPU.

The listing also reveals that the handset will support 5G connectivity, unlike its predecessor, the Galaxy F13. Additionally, the phone is speculated to feature a waterdrop-style display notch along with a full-HD+ (1,080x2,408 pixels) display with 450ppi pixel density.

Apart from these, the certification also hints that the phone could be launched as a rebranded Galaxy M14 5G in some regions as it also carries the name Samsung M14x.

Galaxy F14 5G will be launched as a successor to the Galaxy F13 which was launched in India last year in June. The phone features a 6.6-inch full-HD+ with a waterdrop-style notch. It boots Android 12 out-of-the-box. The phone is powered by an Exynos 850 SoC paired with up to 128GB storage that can be expanded via microSD card (up to 1TB).

In terms of optics, this handset is equipped with a 50-megapixel triple rear camera setup and an 8-megapixel front-facing camera. The Galaxy F13 comes with a 6,000mAh battery with support for 15W wired charging support. It also has USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm audio jack.

