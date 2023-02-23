RRR Getting a Re-Release in US Theatres, Days Before 2023 Oscars

Technology News

As per Variance Films, S.S. Rajamouli’s Tollywood epic will be screened across over 200 theatres in the US, starting March 3.

Written by Rahul Chettiyar, Edited by Ali Pardiwala | Updated: 23 February 2023 10:52 IST
Photo Credit: DVV Entertainment

RRR previously won Best Foreign Language Film at the Critics Choice Awards

  • A special one-night RRR screening event is set for March 1 in Los Angeles
  • RRR’s US re-release will be exclusively in the Telugu language only
  • RRR earned an Oscar nod for Best Original Song — ‘Naatu Naatu’

Ahead of the 2023 Oscars, S.S. Rajamouli's RRR is getting a nationwide re-release in the US. In a tweet, distributor Variance Films confirmed that the Tollywood epic would be screened in over 200 theatres in the country, starting March 3. But before that, a new report notes that the film will receive the 'world's largest screening' on March 1 — billed as the ‘RRR Fan CelebRRRation Live,' and will be held at The Theatre in Los Angeles, US. That event will see lead Ram Charan, director Rajamouli, and composer M.M Keeravaani present at the venue. RRR received an Oscar nomination for its energetic dance track ‘Naatu Naatu,' in January.

Variance Films assured that the RRR re-release would be screened exclusively in Telugu, the original language. Netflix serves as the leading distributor of the film on streaming services, but the included version is not necessarily in Telugu. Even in India, RRR is available with Hindi dubs on Netflix, albeit Zee5 offers the original version. “Since our first screening of RRR over eight months ago, we've watched Rajamouli's epic shatter cultural barriers and grow to become an all-out global phenomenon,” Christian Parkes, co-founder, Beyond Fest (distributor) said (via SlashFilm). “Being able to give the film its biggest-ever screening in the original United Artists Theatre — one of the founding destinations of theatrical storytelling — is supremely poetic and the perfect venue to celebrate this modern masterpiece.”

Responding to replies to their tweet, Variance Films confirmed that more theatres will be added to the list, as long as the demand is strong. “Some just doing shows that weekend. But the more tickets we pre-sell by Monday the more shows we'll end up with…”, it reads. Rajamouli rose to prominence with his ancient Indian war epic Baahubali: The Beginning in 2015. His latest, RRR currently stands at no. 3 position among the biggest Indian movies of all time, and chronicles a fictional tale of two revolutionists, who decide to rejoin forces and fight back for their freedom in the 1920s British rule. The film opened to critical and commercial acclaim to both Indian and Western audiences and was re-released multiple times. The film has collected an impressive $159.5 million (about Rs. 1,320 crore) at the worldwide box office.

As mentioned before, RRR earned an Academy Award nomination in the Best Original Song category — competing against the likes of Top Gun: Maverick's ‘Hold My Hand,' ‘Lift Me Up' from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, ‘This Is a Life' from Everything Everywhere All at Once, and Tell It Like a Woman's ‘Applause.' From India, there are two other nominations — Shaunak Sen's All That Breathes for Best Documentary Feature and Kartiki Gonsalves' The Elephant Whisperers for Best Documentary short. The 2023 Oscars ceremony will take place on March 13.

RRR's US re-release starts March 3 in select theatres. In India, the film is available to stream in Hindi and English on Netflix, and in Telugu on Zee5.

Further reading: rrr, rrr re release, rrr re release date, rrr re release usa, variance films, ss rajamouli, tollywood, oscars 2023
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar is a Sub-Editor at Gadgets 360 and writes about entertainment and video games. In his free time, he enjoys watching movies, Sekiro and Elden Ring speed runs, and David Fincher video essays. Before joining here, he solely handled the gaming section at Indian Express Online. You can write to him at rahulr@ndtv.com or find him on Twitter and Letterboxd @Ch1ckenDumpl1ng More
Google to Test Blocking News Content in Canada After New Bill Asks Big Tech to Pay Publishers
