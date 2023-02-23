Technology News

Google to Test Blocking News Content in Canada After New Bill Asks Big Tech to Pay Publishers

According to “Online News Act,” platforms like Facebook and Google must negotiate commercial deals and pay news publishers for their content.

By Reuters | Updated: 23 February 2023 10:31 IST
Google to Test Blocking News Content in Canada After New Bill Asks Big Tech to Pay Publishers

Photo Credit: Reuters

The "Online News Act" was introduced in April by Justin Trudeau's government

Highlights
  • Google said the tests will impact a small percentage of Canadian users
  • Tests will limit the visibility of Canadian and international news
  • More than 450 news outlets in Canada have closed since 2008

Alphabet's Google is rolling out tests that block access to news content for some Canadian users, the company confirmed on Wednesday, in what it says is a test run of a potential response to the government's online news bill.

The "Online News Act," or House of Commons bill C-18, introduced in April by Justin Trudeau's Liberal government, laid out rules to force platforms like Meta's Facebook and Google to negotiate commercial deals and pay news publishers for their content.

"We're briefly testing potential product responses to Bill C-18 that impact a very small percentage of Canadian users. We run thousands of tests each year to assess any potential changes to Search," a Google spokesperson said in an emailed statement to Reuters.

The tech-giant confirmed that the time-limited tests, which impact a random sampling of less than 4 percent of the users in Canada, "limit the visibility of Canadian and international news to varying degrees."

A spokeswoman for Canadian Heritage Minister Pablo Rodriguez said Canadians will not be intimidated and called it disappointing that Google is borrowing from Meta's playbook.

"Canadians need to have access to quality, fact-based news at the local and national levels, and that's why we introduced the Online News Act. Tech giants need to be more transparent and accountable to Canadians," the spokeswoman said.

Last year, Facebook warned that it might block sharing of news content on its platform in Canada over concerns about legislation that would compel digital platforms to pay news publishers.

A similar Australian law, which took effect in March 2021 after talks with the big tech firms led to a brief shutdown of Facebook news feeds in the country, has largely worked, a government report had said.

Canada's news media industry has pressed against Facebook and asked the government for more regulation of tech companies, to allow the industry to recoup financial losses it has suffered in the years that Facebook and Google have been steadily gaining greater market share of advertising.

More than 450 news outlets in Canada have closed since 2008, including 64 closures in the last two years.

© Thomson Reuters 2023

Are the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro the best in their segment? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For details of the latest launches and news from Samsung, Xiaomi, Realme, OnePlus, Oppo and other companies at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, visit our MWC 2023 hub.

Further reading: Google, Alphabet, Canada, News, Google News
Tata Motors in Talks to Sell Minority Stake in Its EV Division, Intends to Raise Up to $1 Billion: Report
Featured video of the day
Interview With the Heads of the Xiaomi-Leica Partnership

Related Stories

Google to Test Blocking News Content in Canada After New Bill Asks Big Tech to Pay Publishers
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Zomato Everyday to Offer Home-Made Food Delivery at This Affordable Price
  2. NoiseFit Crew Smartwatch With Bluetooth Calling Launched in India
  3. Oppo Enco Air 3 True Wireless Earphones Review
  4. Infinix Smart 7 Launched in India At This Price
  5. Avatar 2 Has Collected $2.243 Billion, Now 3rd Biggest Release of All Time
  6. Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro Don’t Support the Latest 5G Standard: Report
  7. This Huawei Smartwatch Has Inbuilt TWS Earbuds: Here's How Much It Costs
  8. RRR Getting a Re-Release in US Theatres, Days Before 2023 Oscars
  9. Nothing Phone 1 Android 13 Update Now Rolling Out to All Users: Details
  10. Samsung Galaxy S23 FE May Be Powered by This Chipset
#Latest Stories
  1. Microsoft Bing, Edge and Skype for Smartphones Updated With AI Chatbot Features: Details
  2. RRR Getting a Re-Release in US Theatres, Days Before 2023 Oscars
  3. Google to Test Blocking News Content in Canada After New Bill Asks Big Tech to Pay Publishers
  4. YouTube Music Rolls Out Option to Create Customised Radio Playlist for Android, iOS: Report
  5. Tata Motors in Talks to Sell Minority Stake in Its EV Division, Intends to Raise Up to $1 Billion: Report
  6. Zomato Everyday to Offer Home-Made Food Delivery Starting at Rs. 89
  7. Around 95 Percent WhatsApp Users in India Receive Pesky Calls, SMS Through Online Business: Survey
  8. Google, Mercedes-Benz Partner to Develop Branded Navigation for Carmaker
  9. Amazon Acquires One Medical at $3.5 Billion After FTC's Approval; Announces to Cut Subscription Fee
  10. Galaxies Spotted by Webb Space Telescope Rewrite Prior Understanding of Universe
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.