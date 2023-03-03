Disney+ Hotstar has announced a list of 39 movies and shows for release on its platform in March 2023. The biggest draw this month is the 2023 Oscars ceremony, which will be available to stream live on the 13th, at 5:30am IST, with Jimmy Kimmel returning to host. RRR's ‘Naatu Naatu' track has been nominated in the Best Original Song category this year. Singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava will be performing the song live on stage, with a group of dancers, composer M.M. Keeravani confirmed earlier this week.

Manoj Bajpayee headlines the Indian catalogue for Disney+ Hotstar in March 2023 with Gulmohar, a family drama that explores the Batra family's last four days in their home of 34 years. The film marks veteran actress Sharmila Tagore's return to acting after 13 years and is now available to watch. Over from the Hotstar Specials lineup, we've got Anger Tales, an anthology of short stories that tackles personal issues such as low self-esteem from hair loss, quarrels between couples, and movie fan groups getting into trouble. All episodes will be out on March 9. Then there's Alone, the Mohanlal-led Malayalam movie, which sees him stranded in a newly-rented haunted flat amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. Meanwhile, Aashiqana resumes its third season this month.

All You Need to Know About The Mandalorian Season 3

Joel (Pedro Pascal) is still recovering from his near-fatal injury

Photo Credit: HBO/ The Last of Us

Pedro Pascal fans are in for a treat this month, as The Mandalorian is back for a third season, as he journeys with Grogu/ Baby Yoda to the galaxy far, far away in hopes of restoring his lost honour on the planet of Mandalore. As the new owner of the Darksaber, stakes are higher now for Din Djarin, as Bo-Katan Kryze (Katee Sackhoff) hopes to claim the armament from him. New episodes of The Mandalorian season 3 drop every Wednesday, at 1:30pm IST. Pascal will also make an appearance this Monday, March 6, for a new episode of The Last of Us, as his character Joel continues to reel from his near-fatal injury, while Ellie (Bella Ramsey) gets into trouble with a group of god-fearing, cannibalistic survivors. The nine-episode-long season concludes later this month on March 13.

Based on James Cameron's eponymous 1994 film, True Lies follows Helen Tasker (Ginger Gonzaga), a bored, suburban housewife who comes upon the shocking discovery that her husband Harry (Steve Howey) is a highly skilled international spy. With the secret out, she's soon recruited as his partner and team member, embarking on various covert missions. New episodes of True Lies are out every Thursday. On March 12, check out UnPrisoned, a half-hour comedy that follows Paige Alexander (Kerry Washington), a relationship therapist and mother, whose routine is shaken up when her father gets out of prison and moves in. All 10 episodes of UnPrisoned are out March 12 on Disney+ Hotstar.

On the occasion of Women's Month, Marvel Studios is releasing a docuseries that salutes the female creatives — both on and off-screen — who brought the iconic superheroes to life via movies and TV series. All four episodes of MPower are out March 8 on Disney+ Hotstar. Meanwhile, Robin Roberts returns with a new season of her Emmy-winning series, ‘Turning the Tables with Robin Roberts,' where she converses with key female figures in Hollywood. All four episodes will be available to stream on March 15.

Also, don't miss out on Chang Can Dunk, a sports drama film that follows an unpopular 16-year-old Asian American high school student, who bets the school's basketball star that he can slam dunk by homecoming. What starts with mockery from his peers over his height — 5' 8” — soon becomes an obsession for him to become the new star of the school, and hopefully impress his crush. Chang Can Dunk releases March 10 on the platform.

Filling in the K-drama category in March 2023 is Call It Love, where a woman falls in love with the son of her late father's mistress. New episodes release every Friday. Then there's Pandora: Beneath the Paradise, where the lost memories of Hong Tae-ra (Lee Ji-ah) resurface, sparking a revenge story where she seeks to destroy those who wronged her. The series premieres March 11 on Disney+ Hotstar.

Disney+ Hotstar March 2023 releases — the full list

With that, here's the full list of movies and TV shows coming to Disney+ Hotstar in March 2023. We've marked Disney+, Hulu, and FX originals in bold.

March 1

The Mandalorian: Season 3, weekly

Star Wars: The Bad Batch: Season 2, weekly

Big Bet: Season 2, weekly

Call It Love: Season 1, Episodes 3–4, weekly

9-1-1: Lone Star: Season 4, weekly

Will Trent: Season 1

Dear Ishq: Season 1, Mon–Sat, weekly

Aashiqana: Season 3, Mon–Sat, weekly

India vs Australia 3rd Test — Day 1 of 5

March 2

Abbott Elementary: Season 2, weekly

How I Met Your Father: Season 2, weekly

Not Dead Yet: Season 1, weekly

True Lies: Season 1, weekly

Snowfall: Season 6, weekly

March 3

Gulmohar

Alone

Alaska Daily: Season 1, weekly

Grey's Anatomy: Season 19, weekly

Hansika's Love Shaadi Drama: Season 1, weekly

March 4

Tokyo Revengers: Season 2, weekly

March 6

Family Guy: Season 21, weekly

The Company You Keep: Season 1, weekly

The Great North: Season 3, weekly

The Last of Us: Season 1, weekly

The Simpsons: Season 34, weekly

March 7

Voices Rising: The Music of Wakanda Forever: Season 1, weekly

9-1-1: Season 6, weekly

The Watchful Eye: Season 1, weekly

March 8

MPower: Season 1, Episodes 1–4

March 9

Anger Tales: Season 1

India vs Australia 4th Test — Day 1 of 5

March 10

Chang Can Dunk

Run Baby Run

March 11

Pandora: Beneath the Paradise: Season 1, Sat–Sun, weekly

March 12

UnPrisoned: Season 1

March 13

2023 Oscars

March 15

Turning the Tables with Robin Roberts: Season 2, Episodes 1–4

March 17

Bono & The Edge: A Sort of Homecoming, with David Letterman

March 26

Up Here: Season 1

March 31

Prom Pact

Doogie Kamealoha M.D.: Season 2, weekly

Across March

Premier League 2022–23

Hero ISL 2022–23

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.