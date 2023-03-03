Technology News

Disney+ Hotstar March 2023: Oscars Ceremony, The Mandalorian Season 3, Gulmohar, and More

The first season of HBO’s The Last of Us wraps up this month on Disney+ Hotstar in India.

Written by Rahul Chettiyar, Edited by Ali Pardiwala | Updated: 3 March 2023 17:52 IST
Photo Credit: Lucasfilm Ltd.

Grogu in a still from The Mandalorian season 3

  • The 2023 Oscars will be live-streamed on March 13, at 5:30am IST
  • Pedro Pascal-led The Mandalorian season 3 is out now on Disney+ Hotstar
  • HBO’s The Last of Us concludes on March 13

Disney+ Hotstar has announced a list of 39 movies and shows for release on its platform in March 2023. The biggest draw this month is the 2023 Oscars ceremony, which will be available to stream live on the 13th, at 5:30am IST, with Jimmy Kimmel returning to host. RRR's ‘Naatu Naatu' track has been nominated in the Best Original Song category this year. Singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava will be performing the song live on stage, with a group of dancers, composer M.M. Keeravani confirmed earlier this week.

Manoj Bajpayee headlines the Indian catalogue for Disney+ Hotstar in March 2023 with Gulmohar, a family drama that explores the Batra family's last four days in their home of 34 years. The film marks veteran actress Sharmila Tagore's return to acting after 13 years and is now available to watch. Over from the Hotstar Specials lineup, we've got Anger Tales, an anthology of short stories that tackles personal issues such as low self-esteem from hair loss, quarrels between couples, and movie fan groups getting into trouble. All episodes will be out on March 9. Then there's Alone, the Mohanlal-led Malayalam movie, which sees him stranded in a newly-rented haunted flat amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. Meanwhile, Aashiqana resumes its third season this month.

All You Need to Know About The Mandalorian Season 3

hotstar march the last of us hotstar march the last of us

Joel (Pedro Pascal) is still recovering from his near-fatal injury
Photo Credit: HBO/ The Last of Us

Pedro Pascal fans are in for a treat this month, as The Mandalorian is back for a third season, as he journeys with Grogu/ Baby Yoda to the galaxy far, far away in hopes of restoring his lost honour on the planet of Mandalore. As the new owner of the Darksaber, stakes are higher now for Din Djarin, as Bo-Katan Kryze (Katee Sackhoff) hopes to claim the armament from him. New episodes of The Mandalorian season 3 drop every Wednesday, at 1:30pm IST. Pascal will also make an appearance this Monday, March 6, for a new episode of The Last of Us, as his character Joel continues to reel from his near-fatal injury, while Ellie (Bella Ramsey) gets into trouble with a group of god-fearing, cannibalistic survivors. The nine-episode-long season concludes later this month on March 13.

Based on James Cameron's eponymous 1994 film, True Lies follows Helen Tasker (Ginger Gonzaga), a bored, suburban housewife who comes upon the shocking discovery that her husband Harry (Steve Howey) is a highly skilled international spy. With the secret out, she's soon recruited as his partner and team member, embarking on various covert missions. New episodes of True Lies are out every Thursday. On March 12, check out UnPrisoned, a half-hour comedy that follows Paige Alexander (Kerry Washington), a relationship therapist and mother, whose routine is shaken up when her father gets out of prison and moves in. All 10 episodes of UnPrisoned are out March 12 on Disney+ Hotstar.

On the occasion of Women's Month, Marvel Studios is releasing a docuseries that salutes the female creatives — both on and off-screen — who brought the iconic superheroes to life via movies and TV series. All four episodes of MPower are out March 8 on Disney+ Hotstar. Meanwhile, Robin Roberts returns with a new season of her Emmy-winning series, ‘Turning the Tables with Robin Roberts,' where she converses with key female figures in Hollywood. All four episodes will be available to stream on March 15.

Also, don't miss out on Chang Can Dunk, a sports drama film that follows an unpopular 16-year-old Asian American high school student, who bets the school's basketball star that he can slam dunk by homecoming. What starts with mockery from his peers over his height — 5' 8” — soon becomes an obsession for him to become the new star of the school, and hopefully impress his crush. Chang Can Dunk releases March 10 on the platform.

Filling in the K-drama category in March 2023 is Call It Love, where a woman falls in love with the son of her late father's mistress. New episodes release every Friday. Then there's Pandora: Beneath the Paradise, where the lost memories of Hong Tae-ra (Lee Ji-ah) resurface, sparking a revenge story where she seeks to destroy those who wronged her. The series premieres March 11 on Disney+ Hotstar.

Disney+ Hotstar March 2023 releases — the full list

With that, here's the full list of movies and TV shows coming to Disney+ Hotstar in March 2023. We've marked Disney+, Hulu, and FX originals in bold.

March 1
The Mandalorian: Season 3, weekly
Star Wars: The Bad Batch: Season 2, weekly
Big Bet: Season 2, weekly
Call It Love: Season 1, Episodes 3–4, weekly
9-1-1: Lone Star: Season 4, weekly
Will Trent: Season 1
Dear Ishq: Season 1, Mon–Sat, weekly
Aashiqana: Season 3, Mon–Sat, weekly
India vs Australia 3rd Test — Day 1 of 5

March 2
Abbott Elementary: Season 2, weekly
How I Met Your Father: Season 2, weekly
Not Dead Yet: Season 1, weekly
True Lies: Season 1, weekly
Snowfall: Season 6, weekly

March 3
Gulmohar
Alone
Alaska Daily: Season 1, weekly
Grey's Anatomy: Season 19, weekly
Hansika's Love Shaadi Drama: Season 1, weekly

March 4
Tokyo Revengers: Season 2, weekly

March 6
Family Guy: Season 21, weekly
The Company You Keep: Season 1, weekly
The Great North: Season 3, weekly
The Last of Us: Season 1, weekly
The Simpsons: Season 34, weekly

March 7
Voices Rising: The Music of Wakanda Forever: Season 1, weekly
9-1-1: Season 6, weekly
The Watchful Eye: Season 1, weekly

March 8
MPower: Season 1, Episodes 1–4

March 9
Anger Tales: Season 1
India vs Australia 4th Test — Day 1 of 5

March 10
Chang Can Dunk
Run Baby Run

March 11
Pandora: Beneath the Paradise: Season 1, Sat–Sun, weekly

March 12
UnPrisoned: Season 1

March 13
2023 Oscars

March 15
Turning the Tables with Robin Roberts: Season 2, Episodes 1–4

March 17
Bono & The Edge: A Sort of Homecoming, with David Letterman

March 26
Up Here: Season 1

March 31
Prom Pact
Doogie Kamealoha M.D.: Season 2, weekly

Across March
Premier League 2022–23
Hero ISL 2022–23

  • Release Date 1 March 2023
  • Genre Adventure, Sci-Fi
  • Cast
    Pedro Pascal, Giancarlo Esposito, Carl Weathers
  • Director
    Jon Favreau, Carl Weathers
  • Producer
    Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, Kathleen Kennedy, Colin Wilson
  • Release Date January 2023
  • Genre Action
  • Cast
    Dee Bradley Baker, Cameron Hales
  • Release Date 15 February 2023
  • Genre Action, Crime, Drama
  • Cast
    Choi Min-sik, Rich Ting, Andrew Lee
  • Producer
    Jang Won-seok
  • Release Date 24 January 2023
  • Genre Action, Drama, Thriller
  • Cast
    Rob Lowe, Ronen Rubinstein, Sierra Aylina McClain, Jim Parrack, Natacha Karam, Brian Michael Smith, Rafael L. Silva, Julian Works, Brianna Baker, Gina Torres, Kelsey Yates, Skyler Yates, Roxana Brusso, Michelle C. Bonilla, Lyndsy Fonseca, McKaley Miller, Scott Peat, Richard Meehan, Neal McDonough, Amanda Schull, Brennan Keel Cook, D.B. Woodside, Stevie Lynn Jones
  • Release Date 4 January 2023
  • Genre Crime, Drama
  • Cast
    Deion Smith, Ramón Rodríguez, Erika Christensen, Iantha Richardson, Todd Allen Durkin, Cora Lu Tran, Kurt Yue, Jake McLaughlin, Isaiah Stratton, Christopher Cocke, Jennifer Morrison, Sonja Sohn, Tommi Rose, Kevin Daniels, Taylor Shurte, Jay Huguley, Jordan Kennedy, Brandon Stanley, Avery Bigelow, Justin Kucsulain
  • Director
    Howard Deutch, Paul McGuigan
  • Producer
    Liz Heldens, Oliver Obst, Karin Slaughter, Daniel T. Thomsen
  • Release Date 26 January 2023
  • Genre Drama
  • Cast
    Niyati Fatnani, Kishwer Merchant, Puneet Tejwani, Kunal Verma, Buneet Kapoor, Tanya Nisha Sharma, Sanjeev Seth, Roma Bali, Jyoti B Mukherji, Beena Banerjee, Sugandh Dhindaw, Shamikh Abbas, Kaveri Ghosh, Preetesh Manas, Sandeep Soni, Viyanna Dadwani, Simran Rawal, Gagan Deep, Priya Shukla, Shiv Pathak, Kalpesh Rajgor, Brijesh Mourya
  • Director
    Atif Khan
  • Producer
    Gaurav Banerjee, Dimpi Dey, Nilamber Majumdar, Namrata Roy, Nimai Bali, Amit Chandra, Yash A Patnaik, Mamta Patnaik
  • Release Date 27 February 2023
  • Genre Crime, Romance, Thriller
  • Cast
    Zayn Ibad Khan, Khushi Dubey, Inderjeet Modi, Anurag Vyas, Raghav Tiwari, Geeta Tyagi
  • Director
    Gul Khan
  • Release Date 22 September 2022
  • Genre Comedy
  • Cast
    Quinta Brunson, Tyler James Williams, Janelle James, Lisa Ann Walter, Chris Perfetti, Sheryl Lee Ralph, William Stanford Davis, Zack Fox, Lela Hoffmeister, Reggie Hayes, Iyana Halley, Larry Owens, Ambrit Millhouse
  • Director
    Randall Einhorn, Jay Karas, Shahrzad Davani
  • Producer
    Randall Einhorn, Justin Halpern, Patrick Schumacker, Quinta Brunson
  • Release Date 31 January 2023
  • Genre Comedy, Drama
  • Cast
    Hilary Duff, Christopher Lowell, Francia Raisa, Tom Ainsley, Tien Tran, Suraj Sharma, Kim Cattrall, Daniel Augustin, Ashley Reyes, Josh Peck
  • Director
    Pamela Fryman, Michael Shea
  • Producer
    Adam Londy
  • Release Date 9 February 2023
  • Genre Comedy
  • Cast
    Lauren Ash, Gina Rodriguez, Hannah Simone, Phillip-Charlie Daniell, Rick Glassman, Ren Hanami, Angela Elayne Gibbs, Imani Love, Josh Banday, Livia Treviño, Valory Pierce, Ulysses Morazan, Serenity Grace Russell, Jordan Orta, Gary Nguyen
  • Director
    Dean Holland
  • Producer
    Dean Holland, Gina Rodriguez, Casey Johnson, Corey L. Marsh, McG, Mary Viola, David Windsor
  • Genre Crime, Drama
  • Cast
    Damson Idris, Amin Joseph, Isaiah John, Carter Hudson, Angela Lewis, Sergio Peris-Mencheta, Michael Hyatt, Gail Bean, DeRay Davis, Evan Allen-Gessesse, De'aundre Bonds
  • Director
    Alonso Alvarez, Logan Kibens
  • Release Date 3 March 2023
  • Language Hindi
  • Genre Drama, Kids & Family
  • Cast
    Manoj Bajpayee, Sharmila Tagore, Amol Palekar, Suraj Sharma, Kaveri Seth, Nargis Nandal, Tripti Sahu
  • Director
    Rahul Chittella
  • Producer
    Vikesh Bhutani, Rahul Chittella, Shujaat Saudagar
  • Release Date 26 January 2023
  • Language Malayalam
  • Genre Thriller
  • Cast
    Mohanlal, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Manju Warrier, Siddique, Renji Panicker, Mallika Sukumaran
  • Director
    Shaji Kailas
  • Producer
    Antony Perumbavoor
  • Release Date 7 October 2022
  • Genre Drama
  • Cast
    Hilary Swank, Jeff Perry, Grace Dove, Meredith Holzman, Matt Malloy, Pablo Castelblanco, Ami Park, Craig Frank
  • Director
    Tom McCarthy
  • Producer
    Hilary Swank
  • Release Date 7 October 2022
  • Genre Drama
  • Cast
    Ellen Pompeo, Chandra Wilson, James Pickens, Jr., Kevin McKidd, Caterina Scorsone, Camilla Luddington, Kelly McCreary, Kim Raver, Jake Borelli, Chris Carmack, Anthony Hill, Alexis Floyd, Harry Shum Jr., Adelaide Kane, Midori Francis, Niko Terho, Scott Speedman
  • Director
    Kevin McKidd, Debbie Allen, Chandra Wilson, Allison Liddi-Brown, Pete Chatmon, Linda Klein, Michael Watkin
  • Producer
    Mark Gordon, Shonda Rhimes, Betsy Beers, Zoanne Clack, Krista Vernoff
  • Release Date 10 February 2023
  • Genre Reality
  • Cast
    Hansika Motwani, Sohael Kathuriya
  • Release Date 8 January 2023
  • Genre Action, Animation, Crime
  • Cast
    Yuuki Shin, Yuu Hayashi, Shou Karino, Azumi Waki, Takuya Eguchi, Yoshitsugu Matsuoka, Shoutarou Morikubo, Ryouta Oosaka, Tasuku Hatanaka
  • Release Date 26 September 2022
  • Genre Animation, Comedy
  • Cast
    Seth MacFarlane, Alex Borstein, Seth Green, Mila Kunis, Mike Henry
  • Producer
    Shannon Smith, Kim Fertman, Julius Sharpe
  • Release Date 20 February 2023
  • Genre Drama
  • Cast
    Milo Ventimiglia, Catherine Haena Kim, Sarah Wayne Callies, James Saito, Tim Chiou, Freda Foh Shen, Felisha Terrell, Polly Draper, William Fichtner
  • Director
    Ben Younger, Jon Huertas
  • Producer
    Milo Ventimiglia, Julia Cohen, Phil Klemmer, Caitlin Frito, Ben Younger, Jon M. Chu, Russ Cundiff, Lindsay Goffman, Todd Harthan
  • Release Date 26 September 2022
  • Genre Animation, Comedy, Thriller
  • Cast
    Nick Offerman, Jenny Slate, Will Forte, Dulcé Sloan, Paul Rust, Aparna Nancherla, Megan Mullally, Alanis Morissette
  • Director
    Will Strode, Kwang Jin Kim, Se Ki Park, Young-eun Go, Neil Graf, Hyung-Tae Kim, Mario D'Anna Jr., Paul Scarlata, Michael Baylis, Hyung-tae Kim, Tom King
  • Producer
    Wendy Molyneux, Lizzie Molyneux-Logelin, Minty Lewis, Loren Bouchard
  • Release Date 16 January 2023
  • Genre Action, Drama, Thriller
  • Cast
    Pedro Pascal, Bella Ramsey, Anna Torv, Nick Offerman, Gabriel Luna, Merle Dandridge, Nico Parker, Murray Bartlett, Storm Reid, Jeffrey Pierce, Lamar Johnson, Keivonn Woodard, Graham Greene, Elaine Miles, Melanie Lynskey
  • Director
    Kantemir Balagov
  • Producer
    Craig Mazin, Neil Druckmann, Carolyn Strauss, Rose Lam, Evan Wells, Asad Qizilbash, Carter Swan
  • Release Date 26 September 2022
  • Genre Animation, Comedy
  • Cast
    Dan Castellaneta, Julie Kavner, Yeardley Smith, Nancy Cartwright, Simu Liu, Melissa McCarthy
  • Release Date 20 September 2022
  • Genre Action, Drama, Thriller
  • Cast
    Angela Bassett, Peter Krause, Oliver Stark, Aisha Hinds, Kenneth Choi, Rockmond Dunbar, Connie Britton, Jennifer Love Hewitt, Ryan Guzman, Corinne Massiah, Marcanthonee Jon Reis, Gavin McHugh, John Harlan Kim
  • Producer
    Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, Tim Minear, Juan Carlos Coto, Kristen Reidel, Alexis Martin Woodall, John J. Gray, Bradley Buecker, Peter Krause, Angela Bassett, Lou Eyrich, Eryn Krueger Mekash, Adam Penn, Erica L. Anderson, Matthew Hodgson, Robert M. Williams Jr., Jeff Dickerson
  • Release Date 31 January 2023
  • Genre Thriller
  • Cast
    Mariel Molino, Warren Christie, Kelly Bishop, Amy Acker, Jon Ecker, Lex Lumpkin, Henry Joseph Samiri
  • Director
    Charissa Sanjarernsuithikul, Daniel Willis, Jeffrey Reiner
  • Producer
    Julie Durk, Emily Fox, Jeffrey Reiner, Ryan Seacrest, Andrea Shay, Nina Wass
  • Genre Drama
  • Cast
    Suhas, Venkatesh Maha, Bindhu Madhavi, Ravindra Vijay, Tharun Bhascker Dhaassyam, Phani Acharya
  • Director
    Prabhala Tilak
  • Producer
    Sridhar Reddy
Comment
 
 

