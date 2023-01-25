The 2023 Oscars nominees were announced last night in California, with the uber-creative Everything Everywhere All at Once leading the list with 11 nominations. That, of course, includes a mention in the prestigious Best Picture category, alongside nods for duo Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, who secured nominations for Best Director and Best Screenplay as well. It was closely followed by the German war epic All Quiet on the Western Front and Martin McDonagh's latest Irish black comedy, The Banshees of Inisherin — both scoring nine nominations each. They will also compete for Best Picture, the winners of which will be announced directly at the Oscars ceremony, scheduled to take place on the morning of March 13.
Academy Award-nominee Riz Ahmed (Sound of Metal) and Allison Williams (Get Out) revealed the 2023 Oscar nominations, during a live stream. This year's Oscars plays host to two comeback stories in the film industry, starting with Brendan Fraser, who was nominated in the Best Actor category for his emotional performance in A24's The Whale. Ke Huy Quan — Short Round from Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom — who returned to mainstream acting with the aforementioned Everything Everywhere All at Once, secured a nomination for Best Supporting Actor. Meanwhile, his on-screen partner Michelle Yeoh got nominated for Best Actress, going up against the likes of Cate Blanchett for Tár and Ana de Armas, who earned her first Oscar nod for her performance in the Marilyn Monroe biopic, Blonde.
From India, RRR's dance track “Naatu Naatu” got nominated for Best Original Song, followed by two entries in the documentary department. Shaunak Sen's All That Breathes earned a place among the Best Documentary Feature Film of the year, white Kartiki Gonsalves' The Elephant Whisperers was nominated in the Best Documentary Short Film category. As expected — and rightfully deserved — James Cameron's much-delayed Avatar: The Way of Water claimed a spot in the Best Visual Effect category, which also enlisted Matt Reeves' The Batman. The latter also got nominated for Best Makeup and Hairstyling, and Best Sound. Oddly enough, there was no nod for Greig Fraser's moody cinematography in the superhero flick. Even Park Chan-wook's erotic murder mystery Decision to Leave wasn't placed on the Best Foreign Language list.
With that, here's the entire list of nominees for this year's Oscars:
2023 Oscar nominations — the full list
2023 Oscar for Best Picture
All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
The Banshees of Inisherin
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All at Once
The Fabelmans
Tár
Top Gun: Maverick
Triangle of Sadness
Women Talking
###2023 Oscar for Best Actress
Ana de Armas, Blonde
Andrea Riseborough, To Leslie
Cate Blanchett, Tár
Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans
Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once
2023 Oscar for Best Actor
Austin Butler, Elvis
Bill Nighy, Living
Brendan Fraser, The Whale
Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin
Paul Mescal, Aftersun
2023 Oscar for Best Director
Dan Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin
Ruben Ostlund, Triangle of Sadness
Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans
Todd Field, Tár
2023 Oscar for Best Original Screenplay
Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin
Ruben Ostlund, Triangle of Sadness
Steven Spielberg and Tony Kushner, The Fabelmans
Todd Field, Tár
2023 Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay
Edward Berger, Ian Stokell and Lesley Paterson, All Quiet on the Western Front
Ehren Kruger, Eric Warren Singer, Christopher McQuarrie, Peter Craig and Justin Marks, Top Gun: Maverick
Kazuo Ishiguro, Living Rian Johnson, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Sarah Polley, Women Talking
2023 Oscar for Best Supporting Actress
Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Hong Chau, The Whale
Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin
Stephanie Hsu, Everything Everywhere All at Once
2023 Oscar for Best Supporting Actor
Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin
Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin
Brian Tyree Henry, Causeway
Judd Hirsch, The Fabelmans
Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once
2023 Oscar for Best International Feature Film
All Quiet on the Western Front, Germany
Argentina, 1985, Argentina
Close, Belgium
EO, Poland
The Quiet Girl, Ireland
2023 Oscar for Best Animated Feature Film
Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio
Marcel the Shell With Shoes On
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
Turning Red
The Sea Beast
2023 Oscar for Best Documentary – Feature
All That Breathes
All the Beauty and the Bloodshed
Fire of Love
A House Made of Splinters
Navalny
2023 Oscar for Best Documentary – Short Subject
The Elephant Whisperers
Haulout
How Do You Measure a Year?
The Martha Mitchell Effect
Stranger at the Gate
2023 Oscar for Best Live Action Short Film
An Irish Goodbye
Ivalu
Le Pupille
Night Ride
The Red Suitcase
2023 Oscar for Best Animated Short Film
The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse
The Flying Sailor
Ice Merchants
My Year of Dicks
An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It
2023 Oscar for Best Cinematography
Darius Khondji, Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths
James Friend, All Quiet on the Western Front
Mandy Walker, Elvis
Roger Deakins, Empire of Light
Florian Hoffmeister, Tár
2023 Oscar for Best Film Editing
Eddie Hamilton, Top Gun: Maverick
Matt Villa and Jonathan Redmond, Elvis
Mikkel E.G. Nielsen, The Banshees of Inisherin
Monika Willi, Tár
Paul Rogers, Everything Everywhere All at Once
2023 Oscar for Best Original Score
Carter Burwell, The Banshees of Inisherin
John Williams, The Fabelmans
Justin Hurwitz, Babylon
Son Lux, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Volker Bertelmann, All Quiet on the Western Front
2023 Oscar for Best Original Song
“Applause,” Tell It Like a Woman
“Hold My Hand,” Top Gun: Maverick
“Lift Me Up,” Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
“Naatu Naatu” from RRR
“This Is a Life” from Everything Everywhere All at Once
2023 Oscar for Best Sound
All Quiet on the Western Front – Viktor Prášil, Frank Kruse, Markus Stemler, Lars Ginzel & Stefan Korte
Avatar: The Way of Water – Julian Howarth, Gwendolyn Yates Whittle, Dick Bernstein, Christopher Boyes, Gary Summers & Michael Hedges
The Batman – Stuart Wilson, William Files, Douglas Murray &Andy Nelson
Elvis – David Lee, Wayne Pashley, Andy Nelson & Michael Keller
Top Gun: Maverick – Mark Weingarten, James H. Mather, Al Nelson, Chris Burdon & Mark Taylor
2023 Oscar for Best Production Design
All Quiet on the Western Front – Production Design: Christian M. Goldbeck, Set Decoration: Ernestine Hipper
Avatar: The Way of Water – Production Design: Dylan Cole & Ben Procter, Set Decoration: Vanessa Cole
Babylon – Production Design: Florencia Martin, Set Decoration: Anthony Carlino
Elvis – Production Design: Catherine Martin & Karen Murphy, Set Decoration: Bev Dunn
The Fabelmans – Production Design: Rick Carter, Set Decoration: Karen O'Hara
2023 Oscar for Best Makeup and Hairstyling
All Quiet on the Western Front, Heike Merker & Linda Eisenhamerová
The Batman, Naomi Donne, Mike Marino & Mike Fontaine
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Camille Friend & Joel Harlow
Elvis, Mark Coulier, Jason Baird & Aldo Signoretti
The Whale, Adrien Morot, Judy Chin & Anne Marie Bradley
2023 Oscar for Best Costume Design
Babylon, Mary Zophres
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Ruth Carter
Elvis, Catherine Martin
Everything Everywhere All at Once, Shirley Kurata
Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris, Jenny Beavan
2023 Oscar for Best Visual Effects
All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
The Batman
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Top Gun: Maverick
