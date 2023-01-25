The 2023 Oscars nominees were announced last night in California, with the uber-creative Everything Everywhere All at Once leading the list with 11 nominations. That, of course, includes a mention in the prestigious Best Picture category, alongside nods for duo Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, who secured nominations for Best Director and Best Screenplay as well. It was closely followed by the German war epic All Quiet on the Western Front and Martin McDonagh's latest Irish black comedy, The Banshees of Inisherin — both scoring nine nominations each. They will also compete for Best Picture, the winners of which will be announced directly at the Oscars ceremony, scheduled to take place on the morning of March 13.

Academy Award-nominee Riz Ahmed (Sound of Metal) and Allison Williams (Get Out) revealed the 2023 Oscar nominations, during a live stream. This year's Oscars plays host to two comeback stories in the film industry, starting with Brendan Fraser, who was nominated in the Best Actor category for his emotional performance in A24's The Whale. Ke Huy Quan — Short Round from Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom — who returned to mainstream acting with the aforementioned Everything Everywhere All at Once, secured a nomination for Best Supporting Actor. Meanwhile, his on-screen partner Michelle Yeoh got nominated for Best Actress, going up against the likes of Cate Blanchett for Tár and Ana de Armas, who earned her first Oscar nod for her performance in the Marilyn Monroe biopic, Blonde.

From India, RRR's dance track “Naatu Naatu” got nominated for Best Original Song, followed by two entries in the documentary department. Shaunak Sen's All That Breathes earned a place among the Best Documentary Feature Film of the year, white Kartiki Gonsalves' The Elephant Whisperers was nominated in the Best Documentary Short Film category. As expected — and rightfully deserved — James Cameron's much-delayed Avatar: The Way of Water claimed a spot in the Best Visual Effect category, which also enlisted Matt Reeves' The Batman. The latter also got nominated for Best Makeup and Hairstyling, and Best Sound. Oddly enough, there was no nod for Greig Fraser's moody cinematography in the superhero flick. Even Park Chan-wook's erotic murder mystery Decision to Leave wasn't placed on the Best Foreign Language list.

With that, here's the entire list of nominees for this year's Oscars:

2023 Oscar nominations — the full list

2023 Oscar for Best Picture

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick

Triangle of Sadness

Women Talking

###2023 Oscar for Best Actress

Ana de Armas, Blonde

Andrea Riseborough, To Leslie

Cate Blanchett, Tár

Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans

Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once

2023 Oscar for Best Actor

Austin Butler, Elvis

Bill Nighy, Living

Brendan Fraser, The Whale

Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin

Paul Mescal, Aftersun

2023 Oscar for Best Director

Dan Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin

Ruben Ostlund, Triangle of Sadness

Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans

Todd Field, Tár

2023 Oscar for Best Original Screenplay

Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin

Ruben Ostlund, Triangle of Sadness

Steven Spielberg and Tony Kushner, The Fabelmans

Todd Field, Tár

2023 Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay

Edward Berger, Ian Stokell and Lesley Paterson, All Quiet on the Western Front

Ehren Kruger, Eric Warren Singer, Christopher McQuarrie, Peter Craig and Justin Marks, Top Gun: Maverick

Kazuo Ishiguro, Living Rian Johnson, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Sarah Polley, Women Talking

2023 Oscar for Best Supporting Actress

Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Hong Chau, The Whale

Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin

Stephanie Hsu, Everything Everywhere All at Once

2023 Oscar for Best Supporting Actor

Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin

Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin

Brian Tyree Henry, Causeway

Judd Hirsch, The Fabelmans

Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once

2023 Oscar for Best International Feature Film

All Quiet on the Western Front, Germany

Argentina, 1985, Argentina

Close, Belgium

EO, Poland

The Quiet Girl, Ireland

2023 Oscar for Best Animated Feature Film

Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio

Marcel the Shell With Shoes On

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

Turning Red

The Sea Beast

2023 Oscar for Best Documentary – Feature

All That Breathes

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed

Fire of Love

A House Made of Splinters

Navalny

2023 Oscar for Best Documentary – Short Subject

The Elephant Whisperers

Haulout

How Do You Measure a Year?

The Martha Mitchell Effect

Stranger at the Gate

2023 Oscar for Best Live Action Short Film

An Irish Goodbye

Ivalu

Le Pupille

Night Ride

The Red Suitcase

2023 Oscar for Best Animated Short Film

The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse

The Flying Sailor

Ice Merchants

My Year of Dicks

An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It

2023 Oscar for Best Cinematography

Darius Khondji, Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths

James Friend, All Quiet on the Western Front

Mandy Walker, Elvis

Roger Deakins, Empire of Light

Florian Hoffmeister, Tár

2023 Oscar for Best Film Editing

Eddie Hamilton, Top Gun: Maverick

Matt Villa and Jonathan Redmond, Elvis

Mikkel E.G. Nielsen, The Banshees of Inisherin

Monika Willi, Tár

Paul Rogers, Everything Everywhere All at Once

2023 Oscar for Best Original Score

Carter Burwell, The Banshees of Inisherin

John Williams, The Fabelmans

Justin Hurwitz, Babylon

Son Lux, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Volker Bertelmann, All Quiet on the Western Front

2023 Oscar for Best Original Song

“Applause,” Tell It Like a Woman

“Hold My Hand,” Top Gun: Maverick

“Lift Me Up,” Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

“Naatu Naatu” from RRR

“This Is a Life” from Everything Everywhere All at Once

2023 Oscar for Best Sound

All Quiet on the Western Front – Viktor Prášil, Frank Kruse, Markus Stemler, Lars Ginzel & Stefan Korte

Avatar: The Way of Water – Julian Howarth, Gwendolyn Yates Whittle, Dick Bernstein, Christopher Boyes, Gary Summers & Michael Hedges

The Batman – Stuart Wilson, William Files, Douglas Murray &Andy Nelson

Elvis – David Lee, Wayne Pashley, Andy Nelson & Michael Keller

Top Gun: Maverick – Mark Weingarten, James H. Mather, Al Nelson, Chris Burdon & Mark Taylor

2023 Oscar for Best Production Design

All Quiet on the Western Front – Production Design: Christian M. Goldbeck, Set Decoration: Ernestine Hipper

Avatar: The Way of Water – Production Design: Dylan Cole & Ben Procter, Set Decoration: Vanessa Cole

Babylon – Production Design: Florencia Martin, Set Decoration: Anthony Carlino

Elvis – Production Design: Catherine Martin & Karen Murphy, Set Decoration: Bev Dunn

The Fabelmans – Production Design: Rick Carter, Set Decoration: Karen O'Hara

2023 Oscar for Best Makeup and Hairstyling

All Quiet on the Western Front, Heike Merker & Linda Eisenhamerová

The Batman, Naomi Donne, Mike Marino & Mike Fontaine

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Camille Friend & Joel Harlow

Elvis, Mark Coulier, Jason Baird & Aldo Signoretti

The Whale, Adrien Morot, Judy Chin & Anne Marie Bradley

2023 Oscar for Best Costume Design

Babylon, Mary Zophres

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Ruth Carter

Elvis, Catherine Martin

Everything Everywhere All at Once, Shirley Kurata

Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris, Jenny Beavan

2023 Oscar for Best Visual Effects

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Top Gun: Maverick

