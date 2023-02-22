Technology News

The Mandalorian Season 4 Has Already Been Written, Showrunner Jon Favreau Confirms

Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni have already mapped out the entire saga, so all Star Wars stories interconnect.

Written by Rahul Chettiyar, Edited by Ali Pardiwala | Updated: 22 February 2023 13:02 IST


Photo Credit: Disney

The Mandalorian season 3 picks up right after the events of The Book of Boba Fett

  • Each episode was slowly written during post-production
  • Skeleton Crew takes place within the same Star Wars time period
  • The Mandalorian season 3 debuts March 1 on Disney+ Hotstar in India

Ahead of the debut of The Mandalorian season 3 in March, co-creator and showrunner Jon Favreau has confirmed that the fourth season has already been written. Speaking to the French network BFM TV, the showrunner revealed that he and Dave Filoni have already mapped out the entire series, with the former writing each episode during post-production in a way that interconnects with other Star Wars universe stories. This includes the shows Ahsoka and Skeleton Crew as well, which are set in the same timeline as the mainline Disney+ shows.

[The Mandalorian] Season 4? Yeah, I've written it already,” Favreau said in the interview. “All of it has to feel like a continuation and one full story. And then he's [Filoni] doing Ahsoka, which I'm producing with him, but he's the writer-showrunner on that. And so, to understand what's happening on other shows or even Skeleton Crew — all take place within the same Star Wars time period.” It isn't unnatural for Favreau and Filoni to plan out the entire arc ahead, taking the brand, its expensive budget, and time constraints into consideration — urging them to complete filming and push out episodes at a steady pace. For now, it is unclear how Favreau's universe will be interconnected. A similar instance was seen at the end of The Mandalorian season 2, where after Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and Grogu/ Baby Yoda parted ways, they reunited in The Book of Boba Fett. The pair will now embark on an interstellar adventure in the Mandalorian season 3, premiering March 1 on Disney+ and Disney+ Hotstar.

Rosario Dawson reprises her role as Ahsoka Tano in her own spin-off limited series. In a recent interview, the actress hinted that the show would likely release in Autumn 2023. Very little is known about the series otherwise, apart from the cast lineup which includes Hayden Christensen as Anakin Skywalker, Natasha Liu Bordizzo as Sabine Wren, and Mary Elizabeth Winstead (Birds of Prey). There aren't many updates for Star Wars: Skeleton Crew either, which stars Jude Law (Sherlock Holmes) in the lead role. Filming on the same wrapped up last month, with director Jon Watts (Spider-Man: Homecoming) describing the series as (via Deadline): “a group of kids who are about ten years old who get lost in the Star Wars universe.” He also stressed the fact that this was not a kids' show.

The upcoming The Mandalorian season 3 sees Djarin heading out to the planet Mandalore - home of the Mandalorians - to restore his lost honour and title, after having removed his helmet and exposed his face. Carl Weathers returns as Nevarro's magistrate Greef Karga, alongside Katee Sackhoff as Bo-Katan and Giancarlo Esposito's Moff Gideon, who previously lost the Darksaber to Djarin in a duel. Season 3 also brings Back to the Future-fame Christopher Lloyd to its lineup, but his role is not yet known.

The Mandalorian season 3 premieres March 1 on Disney+ Hotstar in India.

