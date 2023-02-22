IMDb has launched a new feature called ‘Popular Indian Celebrities', which compiles and ranks cast and crew of Indian-original films and OTT content based on popularity. The feature, which is exclusive to the IMDb app (available for iOS and Android) as of now, features weekly rankings that are updated every Monday. The rankings are based on data collected from site visits and traffic from users, offering an insight into which celebrities are popular based on recent film and OTT content launches.

The feature is itself an indicator of which shows and movies Indian audiences might be interested in, and focuses on the stars, key crew members, and leading film executives who are in the news for various reasons. The inaugural list of popular Indian celebrities for the week of February 20 has been topped by actor Raashii Khanna, who has starred in Farzi, which recently released on Prime Video. Various other cast members of Farzi, including lead actors Shahid Kapoor and Vijay Sethupathi are also on the top 20 list for the week.

Updates to the list will be made weekly on Monday, and is determined by visits to the site and app by users themselves. IMDb claims over 200 million monthly visitors to its platform worldwide, and also uses this data to maintain others rankings, including popular Indian movies and popular Indian shows. Other key entries to the inaugural list include Shah Rukh Khan, whose film Pathaan continues its strong box-office run after its theatrical release on January 25.

IMDb was established as a fan-operated movie database in 1990, but has been owned and operated by Amazon since 1998. The platform is among the world's leading repositories for information on films, and maintains a powerful rating system based on user ratings for films and shows worldwide.

