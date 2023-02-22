Technology News

IMDb Launches ‘Popular Indian Celebrities’ Weekly Rankings, Available in App

The rankings cover cast and crew of all Indian-origin movies and OTT titles.

Written by Ali Pardiwala, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 22 February 2023 12:10 IST
The IMDb app is available on iOS and Android

Highlights
  • The rankings for Indian celebrities will be updated every Monday
  • Raashii Khanna tops the inaugural Indian list for this week
  • The feature is app-only for now

IMDb has launched a new feature called ‘Popular Indian Celebrities', which compiles and ranks cast and crew of Indian-original films and OTT content based on popularity. The feature, which is exclusive to the IMDb app (available for iOS and Android) as of now, features weekly rankings that are updated every Monday. The rankings are based on data collected from site visits and traffic from users, offering an insight into which celebrities are popular based on recent film and OTT content launches.

The feature is itself an indicator of which shows and movies Indian audiences might be interested in, and focuses on the stars, key crew members, and leading film executives who are in the news for various reasons. The inaugural list of popular Indian celebrities for the week of February 20 has been topped by actor Raashii Khanna, who has starred in Farzi, which recently released on Prime Video. Various other cast members of Farzi, including lead actors Shahid Kapoor and Vijay Sethupathi are also on the top 20 list for the week.

Updates to the list will be made weekly on Monday, and is determined by visits to the site and app by users themselves. IMDb claims over 200 million monthly visitors to its platform worldwide, and also uses this data to maintain others rankings, including popular Indian movies and popular Indian shows. Other key entries to the inaugural list include Shah Rukh Khan, whose film Pathaan continues its strong box-office run after its theatrical release on January 25.

IMDb was established as a fan-operated movie database in 1990, but has been owned and operated by Amazon since 1998. The platform is among the world's leading repositories for information on films, and maintains a powerful rating system based on user ratings for films and shows worldwide.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Farzi

Farzi

  • Release Date 10 February 2023
  • Genre Crime, Thriller
  • Cast
    Shahid Kapoor, Vijay Sethupathi, Raashi Khanna, Kay Kay Menon, Regina Cassandra, Zakir Hussain, Bhuvan Arora, Amol Palekar, Kubbra Sait
  • Director
    Raj Nidimoru, Krishna DK
  • Producer
    Rahul Gandhi
Pathaan

Pathaan

  • Release Date 25 January 2023
  • Language Hindi
  • Genre Action, Crime, Drama
  • Cast
    Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, John Abraham, Dimple Kapadia, Ilez Badurgov
  • Director
    Siddharth Anand
  • Producer
    Aditya Chopra, Alexander Dostal, Maxim Ajjawi, Keshav Purushot
Comments

Ali Pardiwala
Ali Pardiwala
Ali Pardiwala writes about entertainment, and audio and video gadgets for Gadgets 360 out of Mumbai, and has covered the industry for over a decade now. Ali has regularly written about televisions, home entertainment, and mobile gaming as well. He is a firm believer in 4K and HDR on televisions, and believes that true wireless earphones are the future of the personal audio industry. Ali is available on Twitter as @AliusPardius and on email at alip@ndtv.com, so do send in your ...More
