The weekend is here, and so are our top recommendations for the biggest OTT releases to stream! Among the Indian originals, the South Indian entertainment industry is dominating with two exciting releases: Brinda and Modern Masters: S.S. Rajamouli on SonyLiv and Netflix. In Brinda, a police officer battles superstitions like human sacrifices, while Modern Masters offers a glimpse into Rajamouli's unseen sides.

Globally, our top pick is Umbrella Academy's fourth and final season, where the dysfunctional Hargreeves family with superpowers embarks on new adventures. Superhero fans will also love Prime Video's Caped Crusader, a nostalgic trip back to Bruce Wayne's early days as Batman. Meanwhile, Hulu's 12th season of Futurama promises more interstellar escapades in this animated series.

On the international front, Apple TV's Women in Blue redefines women's empowerment through a gripping thriller. Netflix's A Good Girl's Guide to Murder follows a high-schooler reopening a five-year-old murder case, challenging the original conviction. Last but not least, Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes makes its post-theatrical debut on Hotstar, which is perfect for a weekend binge.

Top OTT Releases This Week (July 29- August 4)

Batman: Caped Crusader

Release Date: August 1, 2024

Where to Watch: Prime Video

Cast: Hamish Linklater, Mckenna Grace, Minnie Driver, Toby Stephens, Haley Joel Osment, Christina Ricci, Jamie Chung, David Krumholtz, Diedrich Bader, Reid Scott

Batman: Caped Crusader is a nostalgic reimagination of the Batman mythos with a noir touch. It is set in Gotham City in the 1940s, where the corrupt have outnumbered the good, and crime marks the rule of the day.

The animated series explores how Bruce Wayne, the billionaire socialite, starts his nocturnal campaigns of fighting for justice under the disguise of a caped crusader called Batman. He doesn't even have a tech armour-plated suit or advanced Bat-computer yet.

Batman: Caped Crusader has been developed by Bruce Timm, who co-created the landmark '90s classic Batman: The Animated Series, and serves heart doses of nostalgia, action, and thrill.

Brinda

Release Date: August 2, 2024

Where to Watch: SonyLiv

Cast: Trisha Krishnan, Indrajith Sukumaran, Sai Kumar, Ravindra Vijay, Amani, Anand Sami, Jaya Prakash, Rakendu Mouli, Sandeep Sahu

Trisha Krishnan is essaying the role of a determined police officer in this eight-part thriller series, who navigates a complex web of suspense and unexpected twists. Her character challenges conventional beliefs and superstitious practices like human sacrifice. Originally planned as a film, the show also marks Krishnan's debut in the web series sector. Originally shot in Telugu, Brinda is also available to stream in Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Marathi, Bengali, and Malayalam.

A Good Girl's Guide to Murder

Release Date: August 1

Where to Watch: Netflix

Cast: Emma Myers, Zain Iqbal, India Lillie Davies, Rahul Pattni, Asha Banks, Yali Topol Margalith, Jude Morgan-Collie, Raiko Gohara

Five years ago, schoolgirl Andie Bell was gruesomely murdered by her boyfriend, Sal Singh, who later took his own life. Ever since the incident has kept the town terrorised.

However, when high-schooler Amobi decides to investigate the case for a project, she might be in for some shocking revelations. Was Singh really the murderer? Why was Bell killed? Is the true killer still roaming freely? Will the investigation pose a threat to Amobi?

The murder mystery has been adapted from British author Holly Jackson's 2019 New York bestseller novel.

Modern Masters: S. S. Rajamouli

Release Date: August 2, 2024

Where to Watch: Netflix

Cast: S. S. Rajamouli, Anupama Chopra, Prabhas, Jr NTR, Rana Daggubati, Ram Charan, James Cameron, Joe Russo, Karan Johar

S.S. Rajamouli is one of the biggest Indian filmmakers who has given global cinema superhits like Prabhas starrer Baahubali and Oscar-winning RRR. Interestingly, he didn't even receive formal training in filmmaking or attend film school.

The documentary explores the visionary director's creative process, childhood fascination, life stories, dreams, aspirations, and more through interviews, unseen footage, and behind-the-scenes.

The documentary also offers insights from global luminaries like James Cameron, Joe Russo, and Karan Johar, as well as close friends and colleagues such as Prabhas, Jr NTR, Rana Daggubati, and Ram Charan.

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes

Premiere Date: August 1

Where to Watch: Disney plus Hotstar

Cast: Owen Teague, Freya Allen, Peter Macon, William H. Macy, Kevin Durand, Dichen Lachman, Neil Sandilands, Eka Darville, Sara Wiseman, Lydia Peckham, Travis Jeffery, Ras-Samuel, Nina Gallas

In this fourth Planet of the Apes reboot instalment, apes have evolved into dominant species with complex societies, while humans have regressed into feral states. The film follows Noa, a young chimpanzee, as he navigates a treacherous world after his village is destroyed by the tyrannical Proximus Caesar. Alongside new allies, including a wise orangutan and a mysterious human, Noa must confront the dark forces exploiting Caesar's legacy and threatening the future of both species.

Women in Blue

Release Date: July 31, 2024

Where to Watch: Apple TV

Cast: Bárbara Mori, Leonardo Sbaraglia, Christian Tappan, Miguel Rodarte, Costanza Andrade, Bruno Bichir, Horacio Garcia Rojas, Natalia Téllez, Ximena Sariñana, Orlando Moguel

Four women in 1970 Mexico joined the country's first female police force, ready to challenge conservative patriarchal norms, only to discover that their recruitment was merely a publicity stunt to distract the media from a serial killer on the loose. As the body count keeps increasing, the quadrat decides to set up a secret investigation to catch the killer and achieve what no male officer has been able to do. The ten-episode-long Spanish drama is based on true events and has garnered good reviews from critics so far.

Futurama Season 12

Release Date: July 29

Where to Watch: Hotstar

Cast: John DiMaggio, Billy West, Katey Segal, Tress MacNeille, Phil LaMarr, Lauren Tom, Maurice LaMarche

First incepted in 1999, Futurama is one of the top animated series dominating television. The Emmy-winning show comes from the creators of Simpsons and has been applauded over the years for its witty humour, subtle satire, intelligent writing, and social commentary. The story follows Fry, a pizza delivery boy who is cryogenically frozen and wakes up 1000 years into the future. In this season, Fry -- along with his friends, Leela and Bender, and the rest of the Planet Express crew – continues to delve into new intergalactic adventures.

Umbrella Academy Season 4

Release Date: August 4, 2024

Where to Watch: Netflix

Cast: Elliot Page, Tom Hopper, David Castañeda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, Aidan Gallagher, Justin H. Min, Ritu Arya, Colm Feore, Nick Offerman, Megan Mullally, David Cross

The final season picks up after the third season finale, in which the Hargreeves siblings go to the Hotel Oblivion and end up losing their superpowers. The adopted heroes have now turned from extraordinary to ordinary ones. Meanwhile, a mysterious organisation called The Keeper emerges as a new threat, making matters worse. Will the Umbrella Academy find its way to keep everyone safe?

Other OTT Releases This Week

While the aforementioned films and movies are some of the biggest releases this week, they aren't the only ones. Here is a comprehensive list of new releases from major streaming platforms.