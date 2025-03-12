Shark Attack 3: Megalodon OTT Release: Where to Watch, Plot, Cast, and More

A direct-to-video release in 2002, Shark Attack 3: Megalodon is the second sequel to Shark Attack and has gained a reputation for its over-the-top special effects and dialogue. The film, starring John Barrowman and Jenny McShane, follows a group of characters trying to stop a massive prehistoric shark from wreaking havoc. While the film received overwhelmingly negative reviews, certain scenes have gained popularity online, turning it into an unintended cult classic.

When and Where to Watch Shark Attack 3: Megalodon

Shark Attack 3: Megalodon will be available for streaming on Lionsgate Play starting March 14. Known for its low-budget production, the film gained attention for its unconvincing special effects and unexpected internet meme status.

Official Trailer and Plot of Shark Attack 3: Megalodon

The film follows lifeguard Ben Carpenter, who stumbles upon a giant shark tooth while diving off the Mexican coast. Marine biologist Cataline "Cat" Stone identifies it as belonging to a Megalodon, a prehistoric shark believed to be extinct. As they investigate further, a juvenile Megalodon wreaks havoc on a resort town, prompting Ben and his team to hunt it down. However, their efforts lead to the emergence of an even larger Megalodon, escalating the chaos. With the massive shark threatening more lives, Ben and his team take drastic measures to stop the prehistoric predator.

Cast and Crew of Shark Attack 3: Megalodon

John Barrowman stars as Ben Carpenter, with Jenny McShane playing Cataline Stone. The supporting cast includes Ryan Cutrona as Chuck Rampart, Bashar Rahal as Luis Ruiz, and George Stanchev as Esai. The film is directed by David Worth and written by Scott Devine and William Hooke, with production handled by Nu Image.

Reception of Shark Attack 3: Megalodon

The film received overwhelmingly negative reviews. It holds a 2.9/10 rating on IMDb and has been widely criticised for its execution. Despite this, it has developed a cult following, with certain scenes becoming popular online for their unintentional humour.