Technology News
English Edition

Shark Attack 3: Megalodon OTT Release: Where to Watch, Plot, Cast, and More

Find out where to stream Shark Attack 3: Megalodon, its plot, cast details, and why it became a cult classic.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 12 March 2025 21:10 IST
Shark Attack 3: Megalodon OTT Release: Where to Watch, Plot, Cast, and More

Photo Credit: Prime Video

Shark Attack 3: Megalodon will be available for streaming on Lionsgate Play starting March 14.

Highlights
  • Shark Attack 3: Megalodon to stream on Lionsgate Play
  • John Barrowman and Jenny McShane star in this cult classic
  • The film is infamous for its special effects and online memes
Advertisement

A direct-to-video release in 2002, Shark Attack 3: Megalodon is the second sequel to Shark Attack and has gained a reputation for its over-the-top special effects and dialogue. The film, starring John Barrowman and Jenny McShane, follows a group of characters trying to stop a massive prehistoric shark from wreaking havoc. While the film received overwhelmingly negative reviews, certain scenes have gained popularity online, turning it into an unintended cult classic.

When and Where to Watch Shark Attack 3: Megalodon

Shark Attack 3: Megalodon will be available for streaming on Lionsgate Play starting March 14. Known for its low-budget production, the film gained attention for its unconvincing special effects and unexpected internet meme status.

Official Trailer and Plot of Shark Attack 3: Megalodon

The film follows lifeguard Ben Carpenter, who stumbles upon a giant shark tooth while diving off the Mexican coast. Marine biologist Cataline "Cat" Stone identifies it as belonging to a Megalodon, a prehistoric shark believed to be extinct. As they investigate further, a juvenile Megalodon wreaks havoc on a resort town, prompting Ben and his team to hunt it down. However, their efforts lead to the emergence of an even larger Megalodon, escalating the chaos. With the massive shark threatening more lives, Ben and his team take drastic measures to stop the prehistoric predator.

Cast and Crew of Shark Attack 3: Megalodon

John Barrowman stars as Ben Carpenter, with Jenny McShane playing Cataline Stone. The supporting cast includes Ryan Cutrona as Chuck Rampart, Bashar Rahal as Luis Ruiz, and George Stanchev as Esai. The film is directed by David Worth and written by Scott Devine and William Hooke, with production handled by Nu Image.

Reception of Shark Attack 3: Megalodon

The film received overwhelmingly negative reviews. It holds a 2.9/10 rating on IMDb and has been widely criticised for its execution. Despite this, it has developed a cult following, with certain scenes becoming popular online for their unintentional humour.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Shark Attack 3, Megalodon, John Barrowman, Lionsgate Play, cult movies, shark movies, streaming now, B-movies, sci-fi thriller
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Devil May Cry OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
Apple Arcade to Add New Katamari Damacy and Space Invader Games in April
Shark Attack 3: Megalodon OTT Release: Where to Watch, Plot, Cast, and More
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oppo F29 5G Series India Launch Date, Design and Features Confirmed
  2. Apple Officially Begins Sale of iPad Air (2025) and iPad (2025) in India
  3. Vivo X200 Ultra and Vivo X200 Pro Mini Could Launch in India
  4. iQOO Neo 10R First Impressions
  5. Jio Partners With SpaceX to Offer Starlink Broadband Services in India
  6. Pixel 9a Alleged Hands-on Video Suggests Design, Camera Interface
#Latest Stories
  1. Gladiator II Now Available For Streaming on Amazon Prime Video
  2. Mufasa: The Lion King OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  3. Shark Attack 3: Megalodon OTT Release: Where to Watch, Plot, Cast, and More
  4. Devil May Cry OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  5. Mysterious Planetary-Mass Objects May Form in Young Star System Clashes
  6. New Dark Matter Hypothesis Suggests Ionisation Clue in Milky Way’s Core
  7. World’s First Modular Quantum Computer Operates at Room Temperature
  8. Hubble Captures Stunning Infrared Image of Sh2-284, a Massive Stellar Nursery
  9. Google Releases Gemma 3 Family of Open-Source AI Models, Can Run on a Single GPU
  10. South Korea to Finalise Crypto-Focussed ‘Corporate Market Participation' Guidelines by April
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »