Aachari Baa OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Neena Gupta’s Film Online?

Aachari Baa, featuring Neena Gupta, releases on JioHotstar on March 14, bringing an emotional drama of love and resilience.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 11 March 2025 22:48 IST
Photo Credit: JioHotstar

Aachari Baa premieres on JioHotstar on March 14, 2025

  • Aachari Baa premieres on JioHotstar on March 14, 2025
  • Neena Gupta plays the lead in this heartfelt drama
  • A story of love, longing, and unexpected companionship
A heartfelt story about longing and unexpected companionship is set to hit streaming platforms as Aachari Baa gears up for its digital release. Featuring veteran actor Neena Gupta in the lead role, the film explores themes of familial bonds, self-discovery, and the loneliness that often accompanies old age. As seen in the official trailer, Aachari Baa captures the emotional turmoil of a woman who has spent her life caring for others, only to find herself sidelined when she needs companionship the most. The film portrays the struggles of aging parents who yearn for recognition from their children while also showcasing how love can emerge from the most unexpected places

When and Where to Watch Aachari Baa

Aachari Baa is set to premiere on JioHotstar from March 14. The film, presented by Jio Studios in collaboration with Hardik Gajjar Films and Backbencher Pictures, will be available exclusively on the streaming platform. With a narrative that blends emotional depth with moments of humour, the film aims to shed light on relationships that are often taken for granted.

Official Trailer and Plot of Aachari Baa

The film follows the journey of Jaishnaviben Anopchand Vagadia, an independent woman whose love for homemade pickles becomes a symbol of her warmth and resilience. As she finally gets an invitation from her son to visit Mumbai after nearly a decade, she soon realises that her presence is required not for a heartfelt reunion but to take care of the family's pet while they travel abroad. What starts as an inconvenience soon turns into an unexpected bond, as she forms a connection with Jenny, the dog she never wanted in the first place and also gais recognition for her pickles, making her gain the name ‘Achari Baa' as her video goes viral.

Cast and Crew of Aachari Baa

Neena Gupta plays the titular role of Baa, bringing depth and authenticity to the character. Veteran actor Kabir Bedi, Vatsal Seth, Vandana Pathak and Manasi Rachh also feature in significant roles. The film has been directed by Hardik Gajjar and produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Poonam Shroff, and Parth Gajjar. Cinematography is helmed by Hrishikesh Gandhi, with editing by Kanu Prajapati. The story and screenplay have been crafted by Back Bencher Pictures, while dialogues are written by Shreyes Anil Lowlekar.

