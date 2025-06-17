OnePlus Nord 5 and Nord CE 5 will be launched in India on July 8. The company has confirmed that the base Nord 5 model will come with a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC and LPDDR5X RAM. The phone is said to offer up to 144fps gaming. Ahead of the launch, the key specifications of the Nord 5 and Nord CE 5 have surfaced online. The probable colour options of the upcoming handsets have also been leaked.

OnePlus Nord 5 Series Key Features (Rumoured)

The OnePlus Nord 5 is said to sport a 6.83-inch full-HD+ (1,272x2,800 pixels) AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, according to an Android Headlines report. The phone is tipped to be available with 8GB and 12GB RAM, alongside 256GB and 512GB storage options. Meanwhile, the handset is confirmed to offer LPDDR5X RAM and a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC.

For optics, the OnePlus Nord 5 is tipped to come with a 50-megapixel primary sensor alongside an 8-megapixel ultrawide shooter at the back and a 50-megapixel sensor for selfies and video calls at the front. The smartphone will likely be backed by a 5,200mAh battery with 80W SuperVOOC charging support.

According to the report, the OnePlus Nord 5 will have an IP65 rating for dust and splash resistance. It is expected to measure 163.41x77.04x8.1mm in size and weigh 211g. The phone could come in Dry Ice, Marble Sands, and Phantom Grey colour options.

Notably, the company has already confirmed that the OnePlus Nord 5 will carry a 7,300sq mm VC cooling chamber for thermal management. The handset is claimed to be able to run Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) at 90fps and Call of Duty Mobile at 144fps.

Meanwhile, the OnePlus Nord CE 5 may come with a 6.77-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,392 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. It could be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8350 chipset paired with 8GB of RAM. It will likely be offered in 128GB and 256GB storage options. The phone is tipped to pack the same battery as the vanilla Nord 5 model. It is expected to support the same charging speed as well.

The rear camera unit of the OnePlus Nord CE 5 is expected to be identical to the Nord 5. At the front, the Nord CE 5 is expected to carry a 16-megapixel selfie snapper. The phone will likely have an IP54 dust and splash-resistant build. It is said to measure 63.58x76.02x8.27mm, and weigh 199g. The handset will be offered in Black Infinity and Marble Mist shades, as per the report.