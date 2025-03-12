Devil May Cry OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?

Netflix's Devil May Cry is gearing up for release, and with the latest trailer out, fans are getting a closer look at what to expect. The series, based on Capcom's popular video game franchise, promises high-energy action sequences, intense demon battles, and key characters from the original story. The trailer, which was released on Tuesday, showcases Dante's signature combat style with both his sword and firearms, though his well-known pistols, Ebony and Ivory, are not clearly visible. Alongside action-packed moments, hints about the storyline have also surfaced, revealing new details about the antagonist and Dante's conflicts.

When and Where to Watch Devil May Cry

The animated adaptation of Devil May Cry is set to premiere on Netflix on April 3. The first season will consist of eight episodes, and as per reports, the series has been developed by Adi Shankar, known for his work on Netflix's Castlevania. The animation is handled by Studio Mir, which has previously worked on The Legend of Korra and DOTA: Dragon's Blood.

Official Trailer and Plot of Devil May Cry

The series centres around Dante, the demon hunter, facing off against a fresh set of adversaries. A major focus is placed on White Rabbit, a character first introduced in the Devil May Cry 3 manga, who appears to be the main antagonist. White Rabbit may come into possession of Dante's Perfect Amulet, a key artifact from the franchise's lore. The trailer also confirms the appearance of Vergil, Dante's twin brother, setting the stage for a confrontation that fans of the series will recognise as a crucial dynamic.

Cast and Crew of Devil May Cry

Netflix's Devil May Cry has unveiled its official English voice cast, featuring Johnny Yong Bosch as Dante. Scout Taylor-Compton will voice Lady. Hoon Lee takes on the role of White Rabbit. The late Kevin Conroy lends his voice to VP Baines, while Chris Coppola voices Enzo. Music from Papa Roach, particularly Last Resort, adds a nostalgic touch reminiscent of the early 2000s era when the games were at their peak. The series is helmed by Adi Shankar, with Studio Mir leading the animation. Capcom, the original publisher of the games, remains involved in production, ensuring that the adaptation aligns with the source material.