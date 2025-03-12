Apple is adding six games to its Apple Arcade game subscriptions service in April, including new Katamari and Space Invaders titles. In addition to the two new games, relaxing puzzle title puffies, management sim RollerCoaster Tycoon Classic+, board game The Game of Life 2+ and puzzle title Sesame Street Mecha Builders+ will join Apple Arcade next month. Existing Arcade games NBA 2K25 Arcade Edition, PGA Tour Pro Golf and Skate City: New York will receive content updates in March, Apple announced.

All games will join Apple Arcade on April 3, the company announced in a Newsroom post Tuesday. NBA 2K25 Arcade Edition and PGA Tour Pro Golf will be updated on March 13, while Skate City: New York will receive new content on March 27. The games will be playable across iPhone, iPad, Mac and supported Apple devices.

Katamari Damacy Rolling LIVE

A brand-new Katamari game, the first in eight years, is coming exclusively to Apple Arcade on April 3. Developed by Bandai Namco, the action title tasks players with rolling around their Katamari, an adhesive ball, and collecting different objects. “Roll, stick and grow,” the game's description on the App Store reads. As players keep rolling and expanding their Katamari with objects strewn across the world, they attract an in-game audience and unlock new stages.

Katamari Damacy Rolling LIVE is developed by Bandai Namco

Photo Credit: Bandai Namco/ Apple

Space Invaders Infinity Gene Evolve

The new Space Invaders game, developed by Taito Corporation, evolves in gameplay style and visual presentation as players progress through levels. Space Invaders Infinity Gene Evolve transforms from retro graphics to 3D shooter and allows players to switch between two styles of play — classic shooting or bullet hell, providing two different ways to play each level. The game comes with 36 main stages, 30 extra stages and 100 stages in the Challenge mode that change each time and thus offer replayability.

puffies

A relaxing puzzle game, puffies combines the familiar objective of jigsaw puzzles with nostalgic puffy stickers. The game features hand-designed stickers spread across various levels that players can collect by solving jigsaw puzzles. Puffies comes with a ranked leaderboard, daily challenges and more.

RollerCoaster Tycoon Classic+

The ad-free version of RollerCoaster Tycoon Classic combines two beloved games from the series — RollerCoaster Tycoon and RollerCoaster Tycoon 2. The construction and management sim lets players set up and run their own amusement parks and adorn them with the thrilling roller coasters. The plus version comes enhanced for Apple devices and includes three expansion packs — Wacky Worlds, Time Twister, and Toolkit

RollerCoaster Tycoon Classic combines RollerCoaster Tycoon 1 and 2

Photo Credit: Atari/ Apple

The Game of Life 2+

Marmalade Game Studio's The Game of Life 2 is a sequel to the iconic board game, bringing tons of player choices, exclusive jobs, and an Apple Arcade exclusive outfit. In The Game of Life 2, players can choose to follow their dreams, adopt a pet, marry and have kids, or take the path they want to take.

Sesame Street Mecha Builders+

StoryToys' Sesame Street Mecha Builders+ is an educational puzzle game that features activities based around science, math, engineering and more for children aged 2-6. It features beloved Sesame Street characters like Elmo and Cookie Monster and creative puzzles designed around learning.

All games joining Apple Arcade will be available to subscribers at no additional cost. Apple's game subscription service houses over 200 titles and costs Rs. 99 a month in India. Apple Arcade is also available as part of the Apple One subscription.