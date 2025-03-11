Neela Nira Sooriyan Now Streaming on Aha Tamil: Everything You Need to Know

The Tamil film Neela Nira Sooriyan, which follows the journey of a high school teacher undergoing a gender transition in a conservative town, has been released on the streaming platform Aha Tamil. The film, directed by Samyuktha Vijayan, was originally released in cinemas on October 4, 2024. Reports indicate that the film received positive responses for its sensitive portrayal of gender identity. Samyuktha Vijayan also plays the lead role, supported by actors Kitty Krishnamoorthy, Geetha Kailasam, and Masanth Natarajan.

When and Where to Watch 'Neela Nira Sooriyan'

Neela Nira Sooriyan premiered on Aha Tamil on March 8, 2025. The streaming platform announced the film's availability through its official social media handles. The decision to release the film on International Women's Day has been noted as a move to highlight themes of identity and personal transformation.

Official Trailer and Plot of 'Neela Nira Sooriyan'

The film, follows the life of a school teacher navigating societal expectations and personal struggles while transitioning from male to female. The trailer, released ahead of the theatrical debut, provided glimpses into the character's challenges in a rigid social structure. The story is set against the backdrop of a small Tamil Nadu town, depicting personal battles and the broader societal lens on gender transitions.

Cast and Crew of 'Neela Nira Sooriyan'

Reports confirm that Samyuktha Vijayan has written, directed, and produced the film, in addition to playing the protagonist. The supporting cast includes Kitty Krishnamoorthy, Geetha Kailasam, and Masanth Natarajan. The film's music has been composed by Sachin Mani, with cinematography by Ravi Varman and editing by Deepak Aravind.

Reception of 'Neela Nira Sooriyan'

The film has been recognised at several film festivals. According to sources, it was selected for the Indian Panorama section at the 54th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) and was also screened at the Glasgow Film Festival in 2024. Critics have noted the film's strong narrative and performances. It has an IMDb rating of 8.4 / 10.