Sitaare Zameen Par Skips OTT Release, Lands on YouTube for Rs 100

Directed by R.S. Prasanna, Sitaare Zameen Par is an Aamir Khan starrer movie that is finally set to land on your digital screens. However, it is not your usual OTT release as the team has launched it on YouTube on a pay-per-view basis. The movie follows a basketball coach, sentenced to community service, who begins to train a team of intellectual disabilities. However, the journey that begins with frustration soon transforms into growth and self-realization. Sitaare Zameen Par is a blend of emotions, drama, comedy, and transformation. Also, Aamir Khan has been further supported by Genelia Deshmukh in the lead role.

When and Where to Watch Sitaare Zameen Par

Viewers will be able to watch the movie on a pay-per-view basis on YouTube from August 1, 2025.

Official Trailer and Plot of Sitaare Zameen Par

This Aamir Khan starrer is a sports drama that follows a basketball coach named Gulshan Arora (played by Aamir Khan). As the coach is sentenced to community service for his assault on a senior and later gets arrested in a drink and drive case, his frustration begins to peak. He gets assigned to a team of individuals having intellectual disabilities. However, things take a good turn when he begins to admire their abilities. His journey towards transformation and self-growth begins. The film is highly positive and offers a whole new perception of life.

Cast and Crew of Sitaare Zameen Par

Sitaare Zameen Par has been written by Divy Nidhi Sharma, whereas the direction has been done by R. S. Prasanna. The film stars Aamir Khan and Genelia Deshmukh in the lead roles. Further, they have been supported by the talented Aroush Datta, Vedant Sharma, Naman Mishra, Rishi Sahani, and more. The music composition has been delivered by Shankar Ehsaan Loy and Ram Sampath. Likewise, the cinematography has been done by Shrinivas Reddy.

Reception of Sitaare Zameen Par

The movie was theatrically released on June 20th, 2025, where it received a decent response from both the audience and the critics. The IMDb rating of the movie is 7.1/10.