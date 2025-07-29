Technology News
Smithsonian Air and Space Museum Reopens with SpaceX Rocket, Mars Habitat and More

Smithsonian’s National Air and Space Museum reopens 5 new galleries with exciting space exhibits.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 29 July 2025 21:18 IST
Smithsonian Air and Space Museum Reopens with SpaceX Rocket, Mars Habitat and More

Photo Credit: Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum

The revamped Air and Space Museum debuts SpaceX Falcon 9 parts and a Mars habitat exhibit

Highlights
  • Smithsonian reopens five redesigned galleries, blending history and space
  • Visitors experience a modernized display of aviation milestones and space
  • Falcon 9 parts and a 3D-printed Mars habitat star in new SpaceX exhibits
Hundreds waited at the ready outside the Smithsonian's National Air and Space Museum on Monday (July 28), when “the doors opened for access to five featured and newly renovated galleries that capture the history, contemporary status, and futuristic vision of aviation and space exploration. These refurbished spaces showcase a mix of historic and high-tech artifacts such as John Glenn's “Friendship 7” capsule, pieces of a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, and a 3D-printed Mars habitat. Visitors were among the first to experience a sweeping display of innovation, housed within the museum's revitalised main building on the National Mall in Washington, D.C.

Smithsonian's $900M Overhaul Brings Futuristic Space Exhibits and Aviation History to Life

As per a Smithsonian statement, the reimagined exhibits are part of a $900 million full-building transformation launched in 2018, scheduled for completion by July 2026—the museum's 50th anniversary. This phase marks the second group of reopened galleries since the start of 2022. After a three-year closure, the north entrance opened for the first time, leading visitors through a newly wing-shaped vestibule and into “Boeing Milestones of Flight Hall”, now with improved lighting, digital screens, and iconic artefacts.

Next to it, a new “Futures in Space” gallery showcases domestic exhibitions from private space companies like SpaceX, Blue Origin, Virgin Galactic, and Axiom Space. Rather than a chronological or program-based layout, the gallery explores philosophical and practical questions about space: Who decides who goes? Why do we venture out? What will we do once we arrive? The immersive layout blends historical items, contemporary designs, and even pop culture references.

The museum has reopened galleries such as "Barron Hilton Pioneers of Flight", "World War I: The Birth of Military Aviation", and "Allan and Shelley Holt Innovations Gallery", and the upgraded Lockheed Martin IMAX Theatre, praised as educational and inspirational.

Despite free entry, the Smithsonian Museum reopened to more than 6,000 guests, who must pick up timed-entry passes in order to better manage crowd flow.

 

Further reading: Smithsonian, Air and Space Museum, SpaceX, Mars Habitat, Blue Origin, aviation history
