Sony Pictures' Status as Independent Content Provider Is Paying Off in Streaming Wars, CEO Tony Vinciquerra Says

Tony Vinciquerra claims that Sony Pictures remains in the ‘strongest possible position,’ as evidenced by its ability to provide content to any platform.

By Reuters | Updated: 24 May 2023 14:39 IST
Photo Credit: HBO

Hits from Sony Entertainment on streaming platforms include The Last Of Us on HBO Max

  • Companies have spent billions on programming to feed streaming services
  • Sony hits include Cobra Kai on Netflix, and For All Mankind on Apple TV+
  • Sony also owns anime streaming service Crunchyroll

Sony said on Wednesday that its status as an independent provider of content to streaming services is paying off at a time when platform operators are coming under pressure to demonstrate profitability.

“Our decision years ago to stay out of the crowded general streaming space and instead become the become the industry's leading independent content supplier was clearly the right choice,” Tony Vinciquerra, CEO of Sony Pictures Entertainment, told an investor briefing.

Hits from the Japanese tech entertainment conglomerate on streaming platforms include The Last Of Us on HBO Max, Cobra Kai on Netflix, and For All Mankind on Apple TV+.

Conglomerates have spent billions on programming to feed their streaming platforms but are under scrutiny from Wall Street as the focus shifts from subscriber growth to profitability.

That is leading to pressure on production budgets with streaming platform operators also looking at repositioning as content suppliers.

“Sony Pictures remains in the strongest possible position as evidenced by our ability to provide content to any and all partners and platforms,” Vinciquerra said.

Sony owns anime streaming service Crunchyroll as it looks to capitalise on growing global enthusiasm for such content following the success of series such as Demon Slayer.

Higher Crunchyroll sales along with more theatrical releases as consumers return to cinemas are forecast to drive an 11 percent growth in sales to 1.52 trillion yen ($11.26 billion, or roughly Rs. 93,128 crore) this year with operating profit roughly flat year-on-year.

Upcoming movie releases include Ridley Scott's Napoleon which will screen in theatres before streaming on Apple TV+.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
