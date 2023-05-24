Technology News

HBO’s the Last of Us Series Success Drove the Video Game’s Sales, Sony Interactive Entertainment CEO Jim Ryan Says

Jim Ryan claimed that every time an episode of the show dropped, the sales of The Last of Us game increased ‘very dramatically.’

By Reuters | Updated: 24 May 2023 13:15 IST
Photo Credit: HBO

Bella Ramsay (left) and Pedro Pascal (right) in a still from The Last of Us

Highlights
  • Sony has brought The Last Of Us franchise as part of a push to diversify
  • Sony expects PC revenue to hit $450 million in the current FY
  • Sony's traditional strength is in single-player games

Sony said on Wednesday that the success of hit drama The Last Of Us from television network HBO is boosting sales of the game series upon which it is based, in a stand-out case of the group repurposing its popular franchises.

“We could see very, very clearly that every time an episode of that show dropped, that sales of the game increased very dramatically,” Sony Interactive Entertainment CEO Jim Ryan told an investor briefing.

The success of the show is a notable example of efforts by Sony to drive business across different business lines after its transformation from an electronics maker to entertainment giant spanning games, music, and movies.

Sony has also brought The Last Of Us franchise, which depicts characters struggling for survival in a post-apocalyptic United States, to PC as part of a push to diversify beyond consoles.

“Already our PC business is a significant profit contributor,” Ryan said.

Sony expects PC revenue to hit $450 million (about Rs. 3,722 crore) in the current financial year compared to $80 million (about Rs. 662 crore) two years earlier.

In consoles, supply chain snarls have eased with PlayStation 5 sales likely to catch up and then exceed PlayStation 4 during the current financial year. Meanwhile, investors are waiting for further detail on expansion into live service and mobile games.

While Sony's traditional strength is in single-player games, more than half of PlayStation's investment this year will be in live-service games, which offer continuous updated play.

Innovation in cloud technology and artificial intelligence are widely expected to shake up the gaming industry, in which Sony has played a gate-keeping role.

“We do have some fairly interesting and quite aggressive plans to accelerate our initiatives in the space of the cloud that will unfold over the course of the coming months,” Ryan said without providing details.

© Thomson Reuters 2023
 

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Microsoft Beefs Up ChatGPT With Bing Search in Wide-Ranging AI Product Launch

