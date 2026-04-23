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Spider-Noir OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Nicolas Cage Starrer

Spider-Noir is an upcoming American live-action series that stars Nicolas Cage in the lead role. The show will release on May 27th, only on Amazon Prime Video.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 23 April 2026 15:44 IST
Spider-Noir OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Nicolas Cage Starrer

Photo Credit: Prime Video

This series will make its digital debut on May 27th, 2026, exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.

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Highlights
  • Spider-Noir is an upcoming American Live-Action series
  • It stars Nicolas Cage in the lead role
  • Streaming begins on May 27th, 2026, only on Amazon Prime Video
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Created by Oren Uziel, Spider-Noir is an upcoming American live-action series that has sparked immense anticipation since its announcement. However, the good news is - It now has a release date. Inspired by the character Humphrey Bogart, this series is set in the 1930s, where an aging private investigator is confronted by the past, when he was the sole superhero. Now, he must battle conspiracies and mob bosses and make a comeback to win his aura back. The sequences of the series look promising.

When and Where to Watch Spider-Noir

This series will make its digital debut on May 27, 2026, exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. The viewers must have an active subscription to stream it online.

Official Trailer and Plot of Spider-Noir

Set in the backdrop of the 1930s, this is an action series that centres around Nicolas Cage as Ben Reilly, who is an aging private investigator in New York City and a retired superhero. During the Depression Era, Reilly will be forced to confront the conspiracies and the dark bosses, including Silvermane (Played by Brendan Gleeson) and Flint Marko (Portrayed by Jack Huston). Now, he must gear up to retrieve the lost era and serve as the superhero to protect the city, once again. The series looks promising, and the viewers can expect an entertaining blend of action and thrill.

Cast and Crew of Spider-Noir

Directed by Harry Bradbeer, this series stars Nicolas Cage in the lead role, accompanied by the talented Brendan Gleeson, Lamorne Morris, Jack Huston, Li Jun Li, and more. The music composition has been delivered by Michael Dean Parsons and Kris Bowers, while Peter Deming is the editor.

Reception of Spider-Noir

This series is yet to be released; henceforth, the IMDb rating is currently unavailable.

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Further reading: Spider-Noir, IMDb, Prime video
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
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