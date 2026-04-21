Written and directed by Deepak Sundarrajan, Heartbeat is a Tamil medical drama series, whose second season is landing soon on digital screens. This season revolves around Dr. Radhi, who will be navigating her life through personal adjustments, while, on the other hand, Dr. Reena will be confronted under the new leadership. The plot further focuses on the new additions that serves as interns. The show is a high-stakes drama, and the sequences are a dramatic combination of struggles and emotions.

When and Where to Watch Heartbeat Season 2

Season 2 will be available to stream from April 23, 2026, only on JioHotstar. The viewers will require an active subscription to stream it online. Also, the audio will be available in Kannada.

Official Trailer and Plot of Heartbeat Season 2

Positioned within the RK Multispeciality Hospital, this season revolves around Dr. Radhi (Played by Anumol K. Manoharan), who is adjusting to her new life post-resignation, while Dr. Reena (Played by Deepa Balu), is navigating her profession under the new CEO, Arjun. The plot will further welcome new interns to the hospital, including Teju, Kiran, Rocky, and Guna. Also, the drama will escalate when the conflicts and past relationships surface to complicate Reena's life. This season will involve medical mishaps, accidents, aftermaths, and a lot more about insecurities and professional intricacies.

Cast and Crew of Heartbeat Season 2

This show features an ensemble starcast including Deepa Blau, Anumol K. Manoharan, Charukesh, Yogalakshmi Ramesh, RG Ram, Amit Bhargav, and more. The show has been produced by Rajavelu and Padmini Velu, while the music composition has been delivered by Saran Raghavan.

Reception of Heartbeat Season 2

The show first aired on March 8th, 2024, and since then has received a remarkable response. Currently, it holds the IMDb rating of 8.6/10.