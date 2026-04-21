Heartbeat is a Tamil medical drama that revolves around the medical profession, showcasing the struggles of the doctors and their lives, throughout this high-stakes drama.
Photo Credit: JioHotstar
Written and directed by Deepak Sundarrajan, Heartbeat is a Tamil medical drama series, whose second season is landing soon on digital screens. This season revolves around Dr. Radhi, who will be navigating her life through personal adjustments, while, on the other hand, Dr. Reena will be confronted under the new leadership. The plot further focuses on the new additions that serves as interns. The show is a high-stakes drama, and the sequences are a dramatic combination of struggles and emotions.
Season 2 will be available to stream from April 23, 2026, only on JioHotstar. The viewers will require an active subscription to stream it online. Also, the audio will be available in Kannada.
Positioned within the RK Multispeciality Hospital, this season revolves around Dr. Radhi (Played by Anumol K. Manoharan), who is adjusting to her new life post-resignation, while Dr. Reena (Played by Deepa Balu), is navigating her profession under the new CEO, Arjun. The plot will further welcome new interns to the hospital, including Teju, Kiran, Rocky, and Guna. Also, the drama will escalate when the conflicts and past relationships surface to complicate Reena's life. This season will involve medical mishaps, accidents, aftermaths, and a lot more about insecurities and professional intricacies.
This show features an ensemble starcast including Deepa Blau, Anumol K. Manoharan, Charukesh, Yogalakshmi Ramesh, RG Ram, Amit Bhargav, and more. The show has been produced by Rajavelu and Padmini Velu, while the music composition has been delivered by Saran Raghavan.
The show first aired on March 8th, 2024, and since then has received a remarkable response. Currently, it holds the IMDb rating of 8.6/10.
Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.
Advertisement
Advertisement