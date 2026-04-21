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Jailer 2 OTT Release Date Reportedly Revealed Online: When and Where to Watch it Online?

Jailer 2 continues Tiger Muthuvel Pandian’s intense battle against a dangerous criminal network while protecting his family.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 21 April 2026 11:25 IST
Jailer 2 OTT Release Date Reportedly Revealed Online: When and Where to Watch it Online?

Photo Credit: Prime Video

Jailer 2 is now coming on June 12, 2026 on Amazon Prime Video.

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Highlights
  • Rajinikanth reprises his role as Tiger Muthuvel Pandian in Jailer 2
  • Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar and produced by Kalanithi Maran
  • Streaming on Amazon Prime Video from June 12, 2026
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Rajnikanth's Jailer 2's excitement rose regularly after its first part became a blockbuster. Viewers are excited about its sequel, following the enormous hit of Jailer. It is now set for a mega release strategy during the second half of 2026. Jailer 2 is making its move as a game-changer project that aims high for its regional and global success. The movie made history even before its release. Let's read about the cast and crew, trailer and plot, when and where to watch and reception of Jailer 2.

When and Where to Watch

Jailer 2 is reported to be available on Amazon Prime Video. The report claims that the movie might be available for streaming starting from June 12, 2026.

Trailer and Plot

Jailer 2 continues the story of Tiger Muthuvel Pandian played by Rajnikanth, who gets retired and faces an idol smuggling group when he was going through the mourning of his son's death. He revealed a very powerful network of the gang. A new and quite dangerous villain has entered the story and threatens his family. He forces him once again out of his quiet life. What happens further is quite interesting and gripping.

Cast and Crew

Jailer 2 film has been written and directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. It is produced by Kalanithi Maran under Sun Pictures. The movie has Rajnikanth reprising his role as the titled character. Alongside him, there are S.J. Suryaj, Ramyga Krishnan, Mirnaa, Anna Rajan, Suraj Venjaramoody and Jatin Sarna in important roles.

Reception

With Jailer 2 viewers have a lot of expectations and there is buzz all over the social media because of the stardom of Rajnikath. It has no IMDb rating yet.

 

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Further reading: Jailer 2, IMDb, Prime video
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
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