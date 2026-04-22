Redmi K Pad 2 was launched in China on Tuesday as the tech giant's latest compact tablet. The new Redmi K series tablet is offered in three colour options, and is currently available for pre-order in the country. The device boasts an 8.8-inch 3K LCD touchscreen, delivering up to 165Hz of refresh rate. Moreover, a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 series chipset powers the new Redmi K Pad 2, paired with up to 16GB of RAM. The tablet is backed by a 9,100mAh battery, with support for 67W wired fast charging. It carries a single rear camera unit, too.

Redmi K Pad 2 Price, Availability

Redmi K Pad 2 price starts at CNY 3,399 (roughly Rs. 47,000) for the base variant offering 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Meanwhile, the higher-end option, offering 12GB of RAM and the same storage capacity as the base model, costs CNY 3,799 (about Rs. 52,000). Lastly, the top-of-the-line 16GB + 512GB RAM and storage configuration is priced at CNY 4,799 (roughly Rs. 66,000).

The tablet is currently available for pre-order in China via the Xiaomi online store. The Redmi K Pad 2 is offered in Deep Black, Electric Purple, and Space Silver (translated from Chinese) colour options.

Redmi K Pad 2 Specifications, Features

The Redmi K Pad 2 runs on Xiaomi's Android 16-based HyperOS 3. The tablet features an 8.8-inch 3K (3,008 x 1,880 pixels) LCD touchscreen, delivering up to 165Hz of refresh rate, up to 1,100 nits peak brightness, 403 ppi pixel density, 1,080Hz touch sampling rate, 240Hz stylus response rate, Dolby Vision, HDR support, and Corning Gorilla Glass 5, along with TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light, Flicker-Free, and Circadian Rhythm-Friendly certifications.

A 3nm octa core MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset powered by the Redmi K Pad 2, delivering a peak clock speed of 4.21GHz. The tablet also features a Mali G1-Ultra GPU, a MediaTek 990 NPU, up to 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM, and up to 512GB of UFS 4.1 internal storage. For optics, it carries a single 13-megapixel (f/2.2) primary rear camera, paired with an 8-megapixel (f/2.28) front-facing camera for selfies and video calls. The tablet is capable of recording videos at up to 4K/30 fps.

The Redmi K Pad 2 is backed by a 9,100mAh battery, with support for 67W wired fast charging and 22.5W wired reverse charging. It also supports Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, and two USB Type-C ports for connectivity. The list of onboard sensors includes an accelerometer, a gyroscope, an ambient light sensor, and a hall effect sensor. The tablet measures 204.98x133.73x6.62mm and weighs about 345g.