Stan Lee Documentary Announced, Coming to Disney+ Hotstar in 2023

The face of Marvel Comics, Lee made cameo appearances in 22 Marvel movies.

By Gadgets 360 With Inputs from PTI | Updated: 29 December 2022 13:23 IST
Photo Credit: Marvel

Stan Lee is credited for creating iconic characters like Spider-Man and The Hulk

  • Stan Lee passed away at the age of 95 in 2018
  • He became the writer and editor-in-chief of Marvel Comics in the 1960s
  • Marvel Studios signed a 20-year agreement to license Lee's name, likeness

Stan Lee, a documentary on the eponymous comic book legend, is set to arrive on Disney+ and Disney+ Hotstar next year, Marvel Studios has announced.

The company revealed the news on Wednesday on what would have been Lee's 100th birthday.

Marvel Studios shared the update on its official Twitter page, along with a teaser montage of several of Lee's cameos in the films set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Between 2008's Iron Man and 2019's Avengers: Endgame, Lee appeared in every MCU film — making it 22 cameo appearances in total.

"100 years of dreaming. 100 years of creating. 100 years of Stan Lee. Stan Lee, an original documentary, is streaming 2023 on Disney+," the studio said in the tweet.

Lee, who revolutionised pop culture as the co-creator of iconic superheroes like Spider-Man and The Hulk, died in 2018 at the age of 95.

The comic book writer started working at Timely Comics, Marvel's predecessor, in 1939. In the 1960s, he became the writer and editor-in-chief of Marvel Comics before being named publisher in 1972.

Lee eventually became the face of the company and an inspiration to comic book lovers worldwide.

Earlier this year, Marvel Studios and Stan Lee Universe, a venture between Genius Brands International and POW! Entertainment, signed a 20-year agreement to license the name and likeness of Lee.

The deal will allow the studio to use Lee's name and likeness in future feature films and television productions, as well as Disney theme parks, various "experiences", and merchandising.

