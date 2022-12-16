Technology News
Spider-Man 2 Out Autumn 2023 on PS5, Insomniac Games Reveals

The sequel introduces Venom, voiced by Tony Todd (Candyman), as an antagonist.

Written by Rahul Chettiyar, Edited by Akhil Arora, David Delima |  Updated: 16 December 2022 12:37 IST
Spider-Man 2 Out Autumn 2023 on PS5, Insomniac Games Reveals

Photo Credit: Insomniac Games

Miles Morales and Peter Parker return in Marvel's Spider-Man 2

  • Bryan Intihar and Ryan Smith return to lead development on the sequel
  • The store page for Spider-Man 2 is now live — you can wishlist, follow
  • The release window was seemingly leaked by a writer, earlier this week

Marvel's Spider-Man 2, the much-awaited sequel to 2018's web-swinging open-world odyssey, will launch in the autumn of 2023. Going by the seasons for the Global North, Spider-Man 2 will drop between September and November 2023. Revealed in a post on the PlayStation Blog, the game will be exclusive to the PS5, promising a continuation of Peter Parker and Miles Morales' arc, in the next blockbuster chapter. There isn't much information on the game, but a PlayStation showcase from last year confirmed that the symbiote Venom will play a key antagonistic role. Tony Todd, who rose to prominence with the Candyman series of horror slasher films, voices the anti-hero.

“What a year it's been for PlayStation Studios; here at Insomniac Games, we've been in absolute awe of the work of our peers,” creative director Bryan Intihar said in the blog post, which lists the biggest video game highlights for next year. “Congrats to everyone on a successful 2022… and here's to next year being just as exciting as we continue to get Marvel's Spider-Man 2 ready for release next fall.”

Last year, Ryan Schneider, Head of Franchise Strategy & Studio Relations, Insomniac Games, confirmed that “much of the development team” who worked on 2018's Spider-Man is returning to produce the sequel, which includes the aforementioned Intihar and game director Ryan Smith. There's the promise of new suits and villains trying to hunt down the web-crawling duo, as the game pushes the PS5 hardware to its limits.

The build-up to Spider-Man 2's launch window announcement was nothing short of drama. The title was briefly available to wishlist on the UK storefront earlier this week, which hinted at an imminent announcment. The store page is now live worldwide, though. A little later, Jamie Mayer, one of the writers on the game revealed on her personal website — now, updated — that the sequel was aiming for a fall 2023 release slate. The window also aligns with the past two Spider-Man games, Spider-Man Remastered and Spider-Man: Miles Morales, both of which launched in November.

Spider-Man 2 won't be the only title where the game's Parker and Morales will show up. A new Spidey movie is set for 2023 in [Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse],(https://www.gadgets360.com/entertainment/spider-man-across-the-spider-verse-movie-108051), and a new trailer released earlier this week revealed a range of web crawlers from across multiple dimensions, including Insomniac's versions. Currently, there's no word on if they will have a prominent role to play, and if so, whether their game voice actors will reprise their roles.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is slated to release in Autumn 2023 on PS5.

Is PS Plus better than Xbox Game Pass now? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar
