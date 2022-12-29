Technology News
Twitter recently received view counts and statistics for all tweets.

By Gadgets 360 with Inputs from ANI | Updated: 29 December 2022 13:41 IST
Photo Credit: Twitter

The web version of Twitter reportedly suffered a major outages recently

Highlights
  • Musk said that several major UI improvements will be coming in January
  • More than 8,700 users reported problems with the site recently
  • Twitter recently received a view counter for tweets

Twitter CEO Elon Musk has planned yet another set of upgrades to the platform. Taking to the microblogging site, the Tesla CEO wrote, "Significant backend server architecture changes rolled out".

"Twitter should feel faster," Musk added. Numerous Twitter users took to the comments with baffled reactions to the sudden announcement.

"Do we need to restart the app?," one user wrote along with a meme featuring Musk holding a telephone captioned "Have you tried turning it off and on again?"

"Faster exactly how? It's always felt the same," another user wrote.

Yet another user wrote, "Yes I needed that ! Thank you Elon for all you do". The update followed an outage of the microblogging platform in the early hours of Thursday.

According to a report by Al Jazeera, the web version of the platform suffered a major outage. It was difficult for many users who were greeted with an error message when they tried signing in. More than 8,700 users reported problems with the site as of 7:30am EST (6pm IST), Al Jazeera reported citing Downdetector, which tracks website outages.

"User reports indicate Twitter is having problems since 7:13 EST," Downdetector said in a tweet. The outage occurs two months after Elon Musk acquired Twitter in a $44 billion (roughly Rs. 3.6 lakh crore) deal.

Meanwhile, the multi-billionaire on Wednesday announced that the new Twitter Policy will not only follow science but also question science, reasonably. "New Twitter policy is to follow the science, which necessarily includes reasoned questioning of the science," Musk tweeted. Musk stated, "Anyone who says that criticising them is doubting science itself cannot be regarded as a scientist," in a follow-up tweet to his initial policy statement.

Meanwhile, Elon Musk recently responded to one of our staff members and stated that several major UI improvements will be coming to Twitter in January. Musk is known to experiment with UI changes on the platform. One such recent change was the rollout of view counts for tweets, which showed views and interaction statistics.

