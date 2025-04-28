Technology News
English Edition

Thangamagan Now Available for Streaming on Sun NXT: What You Need to Know

Thangamagan is ready to set a blast on Sun NXT after its release on April 27, 2025. Watch now!

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 28 April 2025 16:47 IST
Thangamagan Now Available for Streaming on Sun NXT: What You Need to Know

Photo Credit: SUN NXT

Thangamagan is now on Sun NXT, Watch the Beautiful Story of Love

Highlights
  • Thangamagan release on the OTT platform, Sun NXT, on April 27, 2025
  • Thangamagan stars Dhanush and Samantha with lovely chemistry
  • Tamil-originated film written and directed by R. Velraj
Advertisement

Thangamagan is now available to stream on OTT platforms after its theatrical release on December 18, 2025. The movie is a good recommendation for those who are looking for a heartfelt movie that blends family emotions, personal struggles, and a touch of romance. Dhanush and Samantha are the lead actors in the story, where a young man goes through life's highs and lows. It's not just another commercial entertainer but a story that digs a little deeper into relationships, responsibilities, and the pain of growing up too soon.

When and Where to Watch Thangamagan

Thangamagan is a perfect emotional and romantic blend, and the viewers can enjoy it now on Sun NXT, from the comfort of their home. A post by Sun NXT on X has revealed its streaming on April 27, 2025.

Plot and Trailer of Thangamagan

Thangamagan tells the story of Tamizh, a cheerful young man who enjoys a simple, happy life until an unexpected tragedy shakes his world. After the sudden death of his father, Tamizh is forced to confront painful truths about his family's past, along with the financial and emotional burden that follows. The narrative weaves through two phases of his life, the young love story of Tamizh with Hema, which is full of innocence and hope, and next is his more mature relationship with Yamuna, where love is tested by real-life challenges.

The trailer shows a glimpse of romance with a family-centric approach. However, there are heavy emotional moments too. It's clear from the first few frames that Thangamagan isn't just about love or loss — it's about the complicated journey of growing up and standing strong for the people you care about.

Cast and Crew of Thangamagan

The cast of the picture features Dhanush as Tamizh, Samantha as Yamuna, Amy Jackson as Hema, K.S. Ravikumar as Tamizh's father, Radhika Sarathkumar as his mother, and Sathish as Kumaran Tamizh's friend. The direction of the film has been done by Velraj. Music has been composed by Anirudh Ravichander, and production is by Wunderbar Films and Gopuram Films.

Reception of Thangamagan

After its release before 10 years in the theatre, the movie got mixed reviews. The emotional performances by the actors were loved by many, however, some found a lack of energy as compared to the previous work of the director, Velraj. As a whole, the movie gained a good place in its audience's hearts.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: thangamagan, sunnxt, OTT
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Vodafone Idea Brings 5G Services to Chandigarh and Patna; Delhi, Bengaluru Expansion to Follow Next Month
Google Reportedly Pays an ‘Enormous Sum of Money’ to Preinstall the Gemini App on Samsung Devices
Thangamagan Now Available for Streaming on Sun NXT: What You Need to Know
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 13s Confirmed to Debut in India With This Chipset
  2. Oppo Reno 14 Cameras, Buttons Revealed in Leaked Images
  3. Realme GT 7 Will Launch in India Soon With 6-Hour 120 FPS BGMI Support
  4. iQOO Neo 10 Pro+ Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch in China
  5. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, Z Flip 7 Availability Timeline, Features Leaked
  6. Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Key Features Leaked Ahead of Anticipated Debut
  7. Microsoft's Contentious Recall Feature is Rolling Out to Copilot+ PCs
  8. ChatGPT Now Offers a 'Lightweight' Version of Deep Research to All Users
  9. Alogic Clarity 27 4K Monitor Review: Excellent Design, Great Performance
#Latest Stories
  1. South Asian Crypto Investors are Cautious, Demand Advanced Crypto Awareness, Survey Shows
  2. Google Photos Has a Hidden Shortcut That Switches from Ask Photos to Classic Search
  3. Untold: The Liver King OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch The Raw Story Behind Brian Johnson’s Wild Rise Online?
  4. Muthayya OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  5. Thangamagan Now Available for Streaming on Sun NXT: What You Need to Know
  6. SanDisk WD Black SN7100 NVMe SSD With 7.2GBps Read Speeds Launched in India
  7. OnePlus Ace 5 Racing Edition Tipped to Feature MediaTek Dimensity 9400e; Could Outperform Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
  8. Google Reportedly Pays an ‘Enormous Sum of Money’ to Preinstall the Gemini App on Samsung Devices
  9. Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Said to Be Equipped With Titanium Bezel, Corning Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2 Protection
  10. Vodafone Idea Brings 5G Services to Chandigarh and Patna; Delhi, Bengaluru Expansion to Follow Next Month
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »