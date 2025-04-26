Kummattikali OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Madhav Suresh's Malayalam Film

Madhav Suresh's Malayalam film Kummattikali is all set for its OTT release. The Malayalam film features Madhav Suresh, son of Suresh Gopi, who is in the lead role. It has the fans rolling through his theatre release. Now, it is all set for its OTT release. Here's what you need to know about the movie before you watch it online.Directed by Tamil filmmaker R.K. Vincent Selva, known for hits like Priyamudan and Youth, this film is set against a coastal backdrop and delves into the lives.The narrative combines elements of romance, action, and humor, featuring Madhav Suresh in the lead role of Denny.

Kummattikali's OTT Release Date and Where to Watch?

Kummattikali, the Malayalam movie featuring Madhav Suresh, was released in theatres last October. Now, the movie is all set for its OTT release. It will be available on Manoramamax.

Official Trailer and Plot of Kummattikali's

Covering the story around the vibrant coastal Kummattikali festival, and the story of a group of four friends named Dennis, Luka, Bhairavan, and Ameer, who are also called the Kummati Boys. The tale turns unexpectedly when the four get caught in a criminal offence.

Devika Satheesh and Yami Sona play the female leads in this action drama. Mithun Prakash, Rashik Ajmal, Dhananjay, Lena, Mime Gopi, Antony Dinesh, Azeez Nedumangad, Major Ravi, Sarish, and Sanjeev Jeevan are among the supporting cast members of this action drama.

Madhav plays the character of Dennis, a young boy living on the coastline and a member of the Kummati Boys Gang. He also portrays a strong character against the group stealing the community's money. He, along with his four brothers and raised very lovingly by his mother, Lena, is depicted.

Cast and Crew of Kummattikali's

Madhav Suresh is in the lead role and plays Dennis's role. The female lead cast is Yami Sona and Devika Satheesh in Jomol and Maria, respectively. While Mithun Prakash, Rashik Ajmal DhanajayMime Gopi, Antony Dinesh, Azeez Nedumangad, Major Ravi, Sarish, and Sanjeev Jeevan are in the supporting cast.

The movie's writing screen display direction is by R.K. Vincent Selva. Ramesh Ammanath writes the movie's dialogues. The film's cinematographer, Venkiy V. Noble, choreographed it. The movie's art director is Riyad V. Jackson Vijayan Sumesh Parmasheshwaran, who provides the original score, and Johan Shrevansh is responsible for the background score. The stunt scenes and choreography are by Phoenix Prafu and Mafia Sasi. Manohar designs the costumes; the makeup artist is the iconic Pradeep Rangan.

Reception of Kummattikali

The movie contains some glimpses and footage of Kummattikali, or mask dance, a traditional dance of the state. The movie raised many expectations, mainly from his father, Suresh Gopi's fans.