Technology News
English Edition

Kummattikali OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Madhav Suresh's Malayalam Film

Madhav Suresh’s action drama Kummattikali premieres on ManoramaMAX Amazon Channel on April 23. The movie delves into friendship, tradition, and crime with a coastal festival backdrop

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 26 April 2025 09:29 IST
Kummattikali OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Madhav Suresh's Malayalam Film

Photo Credit: Amazon Prime Video

The Malayalam film Kummattikali, directed by Madhav Suresh, is now streaming on ManoramaMAX

Highlights
  • Kummattikali premieres on ManoramaMAX
  • The movie explores the vibrant coastal Kummattikali festival
  • Madhav Suresh plays the lead role of Dennis in this action-packed drama
Advertisement

Madhav Suresh's Malayalam film  Kummattikali is all set for its OTT release. The Malayalam film features Madhav Suresh, son of Suresh Gopi, who is in the lead role. It has the fans rolling through his theatre release. Now, it is all set for its OTT release. Here's what you need to know about the movie before you watch it online.Directed by Tamil filmmaker R.K. Vincent Selva, known for hits like Priyamudan and Youth, this film is set against a coastal backdrop and delves into the lives.The narrative combines elements of romance, action, and humor, featuring Madhav Suresh in the lead role of Denny.

Kummattikali's OTT Release Date and Where to Watch?

Kummattikali, the Malayalam movie featuring Madhav Suresh, was released in theatres last October. Now, the movie is all set for its OTT release. It will be available on Manoramamax.

Official Trailer and Plot of Kummattikali's

Covering the story around the vibrant coastal Kummattikali festival, and the story of a group of four friends named Dennis, Luka, Bhairavan, and Ameer, who are also called the Kummati Boys. The tale turns unexpectedly when the four get caught in a criminal offence.

Devika Satheesh and Yami Sona play the female leads in this action drama. Mithun Prakash, Rashik Ajmal, Dhananjay, Lena, Mime Gopi, Antony Dinesh, Azeez Nedumangad, Major Ravi, Sarish, and Sanjeev Jeevan are among the supporting cast members of this action drama.

Madhav plays the character of Dennis, a young boy living on the coastline and a member of the Kummati Boys Gang. He also portrays a strong character against the group stealing the community's money. He, along with his four brothers and raised very lovingly by his mother, Lena, is depicted.

Cast and Crew of Kummattikali's

Madhav Suresh is in the lead role and plays Dennis's role. The female lead cast is Yami Sona and Devika Satheesh in Jomol and Maria, respectively. While Mithun Prakash, Rashik Ajmal DhanajayMime Gopi, Antony Dinesh, Azeez Nedumangad, Major Ravi, Sarish, and Sanjeev Jeevan are in the supporting cast.

The movie's writing screen display direction is by R.K. Vincent Selva. Ramesh Ammanath writes the movie's dialogues. The film's cinematographer, Venkiy V. Noble, choreographed it. The movie's art director is Riyad V. Jackson Vijayan Sumesh Parmasheshwaran, who provides the original score, and Johan Shrevansh is responsible for the background score. The stunt scenes and choreography are by Phoenix Prafu and Mafia Sasi. Manohar designs the costumes; the makeup artist is the iconic Pradeep Rangan.

Reception of Kummattikali

The movie contains some glimpses and footage of Kummattikali, or mask dance, a traditional dance of the state. The movie raised many expectations, mainly from his father, Suresh Gopi's fans.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Madhav Suresh, ManoramaMAX, OTT, Malayalam Cinema, Action Drama
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
EMI OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Tamil Family Drama Online?
Amazon Great Summer Sale Date Announced: Discounts on Samsung Phones, More Teased
Kummattikali OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Madhav Suresh's Malayalam Film
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Motorola Edge 60 Pro India Launch Date Confirmed After Global Debut
  2. Vivo X200 FE Tipped to Launch in India as Rebranded Version of This Model
  3. Motorola Edge 60 Pro First Impressions
  4. Realme 14T 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 6300 Chip Debuts in India: See Price
  5. OTT Releases this Week: Jewel Thief, MAD Square, Havoc, and More
  6. Veera Dheera Sooran Part 2, Chiyaan Vikram's Intense Thriller, Now Streaming on Prime Video
  7. iQOO Z10 Turbo and Z10 Turbo Pro Specifications Revealed Ahead of Launch
  8. Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Price Leaked; Might Be Costlier Than Galaxy S25+
#Latest Stories
  1. Landline Now Available for Streaming on Amazon Prime Video: What You Need to Know
  2. 35 Chinna Vishayam Illa Now Streaming on Aha: What You Need to Know
  3. Kummattikali OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Madhav Suresh's Malayalam Film
  4. Scientists Reportedly Found a Potential Sign of Life on a Distant Planet: What You Need to Know
  5. NASA’s Oldest Active Astronaut Lands with his Crewmates on 70th Birthday
  6. Sony Xperia 1 VII Design, Colourways Reportedly Spotted via Live Images on Taiwan's NCC Website
  7. Vivo X200 FE to Launch in India Soon With Purported Dimensity 9400e Chip, 6.31-inch OLED Display: Report
  8. Motorola Adds New Features to Moto AI; Teams Up With Google, Microsoft and Perplexity
  9. Grand Theft Auto 5, Batman: Arkham Knight and More Are Leaving PS Plus Game Catalog Soon
  10. FIU-IND Reportedly Sets June 30 Deadline for Crypto Exchanges to Redo KYC Verification
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »