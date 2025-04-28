Technology News
English Edition

Good Bad Ugly OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Ajith Kumar and Trisha Krishna Starrer Movie?

Good Bad Ugly, the Tamil action film, is all set to release on this OTT platform.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 28 April 2025 12:14 IST
Good Bad Ugly OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Ajith Kumar and Trisha Krishna Starrer Movie?

Photo Credit: Netflix

Good Bad Ugly, the Tamil action film, is all set to release on the OTT platform Netflix

Highlights
  • Good Bad Ugly, the Tamil action film, is all set for its OTT premiere
  • The movie revolves around the life of a protagonist. Ajith Kumar as AK
  • A series of events pulls AK into his past life, which he thought he had
Advertisement

Good Bad Ugly, a Tamil Movie featuring Ajith Kumar and Trishnan, is finally releasing on OTT. The latest movie will be streaming on Netflix. The movie was released in the theatres on April 10, 2025. After winning hearts in the theatres, Ajith Kumar and Trisha Krishnan recently arrived with their latest movie, which created a lot of buzz earlier and is now ready for its OTT debut. The film is gearing up for its OTT release on Netflix platform on May 08, 2025.

Where to Watch Good Bad Ugly?

The highly anticipated Tamil action film Good Bad Ugly, with a lead star cast of Ajith Kumar and Trisha Krishnan, is all set for its OTT debut on Netflix on the May 08, 2025.

Cast and Crew of Good Bad Ugly

The movie was produced by Naveen Yerneni, Y. Ravi Shankar, Suresh Chandra, Gulshan Kumar, Bhushan Kumar, and Krishan Kumar. It also falls under the banner Mythri Movie Makers and T Series. The musical of G. V. Prakash Kumar, cinematography by Abinadhan Ramanujam and edited by Vijay Velukuttiy.Apart from Ajith Kumar and Trisha Krishnan, the movie has a fantastic star cast of Arjun Das, Jackie Shroff, Prabhu, Prasanna, Sunil, Yogi Babu, and many more in the lead role.

Storyline of Good Bad Ugly

The story belongs to a retired gangster AK, also called The Red Dragon. He surrendered to the authorities in 2007 to lead an everyday life after reuniting with his wife Ramya and Son Vihaan. After eighteen years, he is released from prison, and AK feels he can start normally, but here is when his past catches up with him, and a group of assassins confront him. This leads to a series of events, hence making AK forcefully go back to his past life as a gangster in all the violent ways to protect his family.

Reception

The movie Good Bad Ugly, starring Ajith Kumar and Trisha Krishnan, is set to make its OTT debut on Netflix on 8th May 2025. This is an action thriller where Ajith Kumar plays AK, and a major twist circulates his life, causing him to return to his ways of life.Good Bad Ugly has an IMDB rating of 7.1/10

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Action Film, OTT, Netflix
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Sony LinkBuds Fit Review: Comfy and Sporty Earbuds
Realme GT 7 India Launch Teased; Confirmed to Deliver Up to Six Hours of Stable 120 FPS BGMI Support

Related Stories

Good Bad Ugly OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Ajith Kumar and Trisha Krishna Starrer Movie?
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme GT 7 Will Launch in India Soon With 6-Hour 120 FPS BGMI Support
  2. iQOO Neo 10 Pro+ Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch in China
  3. Google's Gemini Assistant is Coming to Android Tablets, Smartwatches Soon
#Latest Stories
  1. Crazxy Now Available for Streaming on Prime Video: Everything You need to Know About Sohum Shah's Starrer Movie
  2. Good Bad Ugly OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Ajith Kumar and Trisha Krishna Starrer Movie?
  3. Apple's App Store Drove Rs. 44,447 Crore in Sales for India-Based Developers in 2024, Study Shows
  4. Google's Gemini AI Will Come to Tablets, Smartwatches and Replace Google Assistant on Older Devices
  5. Apple Smart Glasses Codename Leaked; Said to Arrive With Support for Apple Intelligence
  6. Honor 400 Price Leaked; Spotted Alongside Honor 400 Pro on Chinese Certification Website
  7. iQOO Neo 10 Pro+ Specifications Leak Ahead of China Debut; iQOO Neo 10 Reportedly Bags SDPPI Certification
  8. Realme GT 7 India Launch Teased; Confirmed to Deliver Up to Six Hours of Stable 120 FPS BGMI Support
  9. Super Earths are Quite Common Outside the Solar System, New Study Reveals
  10. Magnetic Fields Could Significantly Influence Oscillations in Merging Neutron Stars, Study Finds
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »