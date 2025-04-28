Good Bad Ugly, a Tamil Movie featuring Ajith Kumar and Trishnan, is finally releasing on OTT. The latest movie will be streaming on Netflix. The movie was released in the theatres on April 10, 2025. After winning hearts in the theatres, Ajith Kumar and Trisha Krishnan recently arrived with their latest movie, which created a lot of buzz earlier and is now ready for its OTT debut. The film is gearing up for its OTT release on Netflix platform on May 08, 2025.

Where to Watch Good Bad Ugly?

The highly anticipated Tamil action film Good Bad Ugly, with a lead star cast of Ajith Kumar and Trisha Krishnan, is all set for its OTT debut on Netflix on the May 08, 2025.

Cast and Crew of Good Bad Ugly

The movie was produced by Naveen Yerneni, Y. Ravi Shankar, Suresh Chandra, Gulshan Kumar, Bhushan Kumar, and Krishan Kumar. It also falls under the banner Mythri Movie Makers and T Series. The musical of G. V. Prakash Kumar, cinematography by Abinadhan Ramanujam and edited by Vijay Velukuttiy.Apart from Ajith Kumar and Trisha Krishnan, the movie has a fantastic star cast of Arjun Das, Jackie Shroff, Prabhu, Prasanna, Sunil, Yogi Babu, and many more in the lead role.

Storyline of Good Bad Ugly

The story belongs to a retired gangster AK, also called The Red Dragon. He surrendered to the authorities in 2007 to lead an everyday life after reuniting with his wife Ramya and Son Vihaan. After eighteen years, he is released from prison, and AK feels he can start normally, but here is when his past catches up with him, and a group of assassins confront him. This leads to a series of events, hence making AK forcefully go back to his past life as a gangster in all the violent ways to protect his family.

Reception

The movie Good Bad Ugly, starring Ajith Kumar and Trisha Krishnan, is set to make its OTT debut on Netflix on 8th May 2025. This is an action thriller where Ajith Kumar plays AK, and a major twist circulates his life, causing him to return to his ways of life.Good Bad Ugly has an IMDB rating of 7.1/10