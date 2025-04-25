Technology News
Veera Dheera Sooran Part 2, Chiyaan Vikram's Intense Thriller, Now Streaming on Prime Video

A gripping, emotional action drama set over one turbulent night—Veera Dheera Sooran Part 2 is a story of redemption, loyalty, and survival.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 25 April 2025 16:00 IST
Veera Dheera Sooran Part 2, Chiyaan Vikram’s Intense Thriller, Now Streaming on Prime Video

Photo Credit: Amazon Prime Video

Now, it is streaming on Prime Video from April 24, 2025

Highlights
  • The movie is the sequel to the 2023 action drama Veera Dheera Sooran
  • It stars Chiyaan Vikram, S.J. Suryah, and Suraj Venjaramoodu
  • The film is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video
Chiyaan Vikram comes back in this one-night survival thriller film, Veera Dheera Sooran Part 2, which is a sequel to a 2023 Tamil action drama. The latest movie starring Vikram is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video. The movie is based on the action and thriller genres, making it more interesting, and the viewers keep on the edge of their seats till the climax. This film has been directed by S.U. Arun Kumar, the story unravels over the journey of a single night, darkening the themes of Kaali's redemption, and the consequences of his violent past.

When and Where to Watch Veera Dheera Sooran Part 2

This film was awaited by the viewers of the first part and loved by the viewers when released on March 27, 2025. Now, it is streaming on Prime Video from April 24, 2025, in languages such as Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam. Now people can view it from their homes.

Official Plot and Storyline

The plot revolves around Kaali's narrative who is a reformed gangster residing in Madurai in the present and leading a peaceful life by running a provision store. He is happy in his family with raising an adorable daughter. This silence runs into turbulence when Ravi, his former associate, asks for his help in saving his son, Kannan, from a further police encounter. There is a turmoil of tension, emotion, and action-filled night forcing Kaali to encounter his past life.

There is a backdrop of a village festival with chaos that leads to impulsive decisions. SP Arunagri, meets Kaali where he has to put his matters at stake. There is a blend of emotions, revenge and justice, highlighting the need for fatherhood, and the hunch to save his family at any cost prevails.

Cast and Crew

Starring Chiyaan Vikram in the lead, Kaali, who delivers layered performance, keeping a balance between strength and emotional vulnerability. S.J. Suryah as SP, Arunagiri serves as an antagonist police officer. Suraj Venjaramoodu is playing Kannan, the story revolves around saving him. The film is directed by S.U. Arun Kumar, and produced by Riya Shibu and Shibu Thameens. Music has been given by G.V. Prakash Kumar.

Reception and Buzz

Veera Dheera Sooran, part 2, with a rating of 7.4/10, is ready to set a benchmark of tight screenplay, emotional performances and best visuals on the OTT. Chiyaan Vikram's performance and narrative have nailed the story and keep the viewers glued to their seats.

 

Comments

Further reading: Veera Dheera Sooran Part 2, Chiyaan Vikram, OTT
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Veera Dheera Sooran Part 2, Chiyaan Vikram’s Intense Thriller, Now Streaming on Prime Video
