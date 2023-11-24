Technology News

The Archies reimagine popular characters from the titular comic books and drop them in the imaginary idyllic town of Riverdale in India.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 24 November 2023 19:51 IST
Photo Credit: Netflix

The Archies is set in the 1960s

  • The Archies is directed by Zoya Akhtar
  • The film stars Agastya Nanda, Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor and more
  • The Archies is set to release on Netflix on December 7
The Archies, Zoya Akhtar's coming-of-age musical, is set to release on Netflix on December 7. Inspired by iconic characters from Archie comics, with an Anglo-India spin, The Archies boasts a cast of star kids, including Agastya Nanda, Suhana Khan, and Khushi Kapoor, among others. Ahead of the film's release, airline service Vistara has collaborated with Netflix for 'Flight to Riverdale,' a special UK 1964 flight, which will host the cast of the film, select fans and Club Vistara members for an Archie experience.

The flight took off from Indira Gandhi International Airport, Delhi, at 2:40 pm and arrived at Manohar International Airport, Goa, at 5:15 pm on Friday. The aeroplane itself offered an authentic Archie experience with retro-themed décor that matched the film's aesthetics. According to a press release, fans on the special flight also received specially curated meals and beverages, customised Vistara and Netflix giveaways, along with the chance to meet and travel with the film's cast.

Along with the cast, director Zoya Akhtar and co-writer Reema Kagti were also present on the flight. The press release also noted that the cast was present in character during the flight — Suhana Khan as Veronica Lodge, Khushi Kapoor as Betty Cooper, Agastya Nanda as Archie Andrews, Aditi Saigal as Ethel Muggs, Vedang Raina as Reggie Mantle, Mihir Ahuja as Jughead Jones, and Yuvraj Menda as Dilton Doiley.

Commenting on the collaboration, Deepti Sampat, Vice President – Marketing, Vistara, said, “We are delighted to be the first Indian airline to partner with Netflix to curate a journey down memory lane with our special 'Flight to Riverdale'. Vistara Retrojet, with its nostalgic charm, not only transports us back to a golden era but also propels us into a future where the boundaries between cinema and air travel seamlessly merge, offering passengers an experience that transcends the ordinary. UK 1964 will surely leave a permanent trail of enduring memories while also evoking nostalgia.”

In August, Netflix unveiled the release date for The Archies. The streaming platform also dropped a trailer for the upcoming film earlier this month, showcasing its story, cast of characters, and candy-coloured aesthetics.

Set in the 1960s, The Archies reimagines popular characters from the titular comic books and drops them in the imaginary idyllic town of Riverdale in India. It follows the lives of Archie and their friends navigating friendship, heartbreak, rebellion, school protests, dance parties, and more. Akhtar is co-producing The Archies movie via her own Tiger Baby Films banner with Sharad Devarajan's Graphics India. The Archies comes out on December 7 on Netflix.

The Archies

The Archies

  • Release Date 7 December 2023
  • Language Hindi
  • Genre Comedy, Musical, Romance
  • Cast
    Mihir Ahuja, Dot, Khushi Kapoor, Suhana Khan, Yuvraj Menda, Agastya Nanda, Vedang Raina
  • Director
    Zoya Akhtar
  • Producer
    Reema Kagti, Zoya Akhtar, Sharad Devarajan
Further reading: The Archies, Zoya Akhtar, Netflix
