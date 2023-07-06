Technology News

It follows two wedding planners in Delhi, where tradition jostles with modern dreams against the backdrop of big fat Indian weddings.

By ANI | Updated: 6 July 2023 16:21 IST
Made in Heaven Season 2 is created by Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti

Highlights
  • The official release date of the Made in Heaven season 2 is still awaited
  • The show will stream on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video
  • Zoya recently unveiled the teaser of her upcoming film The Archies

Director and producer Zoya Akhtar, on Thursday, unveiled the first poster of the second season of the show Made In Heaven. Taking to Instagram, Zoya shared the show's first poster and captioned it, "The weddings, the drama & the chaos are about to get 2X grander. #MadeInHeavenS2OnPrime coming soon!"

 

Created by Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti, the official release date of the second season is still awaited. The show will stream on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video.

Made In Heaven is a story of two wedding planners in Delhi, where tradition jostles with modern aspirations against the backdrop of big fat Indian weddings revealing many secrets and lies. Produced by Excel Entertainment, the show is created by Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti and is written along with Alankrita Shrivastava. Akhtar, Shrivastava, Nitya Mehra, and Prashant Nair were directors for the first season's nine episodes.

Soon after the makers unveiled the show's first poster, fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons.

Shibani Dandekar commented, "can't wait!!"

A user wrote, "Waiting with bated breath"

"OMG IT IS HAPPENING!!!," a fan commented.

Meanwhile, Zoya recently unveiled the teaser of her upcoming film The Archies which marks the acting debut of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's daughter Suhana, Boney Kapoor and late Sridevi's daughter Khushi Kapoor and megastar Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya.

The over one-minute teaser reveals that the film is set in 1964 in Riverdale, described on a railway sign as a "hill station," a term dating back to colonial times that refers to a town located at a higher elevation than the nearby plain. One of the transport links servicing the hill stations are small mountain railway trains running on narrow gauge tracks, known affectionately in India as "toy trains" and the teaser opens with a shot of the top train puffing into Riverdale station.

The Archies gang play music, dance at parties and classrooms and enjoy their time outdoors too. The teaser also gave a glimpse of the friends — Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda and Khushi Kapoor, falling in love and going through heartbreaks. Young actors Mihir Ahuja, Dot, Yuvraj Menda and Vedang Raina also feature in the film's cast.

The Archies will premiere on the OTT platform Netflix.

  • Cast
    Arjun Mathur, Sobhita Dhulipala, Jim Sarbh, Shashank Arora, Kalki Koechlin, Shivani Raghuvanshi
  • Director
    Zoya Akhtar, Nitya Mehra, Alankrita Shrivastava, Neeraj Ghaywan
  • Producer
    Ritesh Sidhwani, Zoya Akhtar, Reema Kagti, Farhan Akhtar
  • Language Hindi
  • Genre Comedy, Musical, Romance
  • Cast
    Mihir Ahuja, Dot, Khushi Kapoor, Suhana Khan, Yuvraj Menda, Agastya Nanda, Vedang Raina
  • Director
    Zoya Akhtar
  • Producer
    Reema Kagti, Zoya Akhtar, Sharad Devarajan
Comments

Further reading: Made in Heaven, Made in Heaven 2, Amazon Prime Video, The Archies, Netflix
