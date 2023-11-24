Technology News

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Maison Margiela Edition comes bundled with two cases.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Richa Sharma | Updated: 24 November 2023 19:00 IST
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Maison Margiela Edition comes with two exclusive wallpapers

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 was launched in July this year
  • The clamshell foldable is powered by a custom Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC
  • The Galaxy Z Flip 5 supports 25W wired fast charging
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 was launched in July this year alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 5. The phones are powered by custom Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoCs and come with an IPX8 rating for dust and water resistance. The South Korean tech giant previously introduced the Galaxy Z Flip 5 in an additional colour option in addition to the variants it was initially launched with. The company also unveiled a Galaxy Z Flip 5 Retro Edition model which launched as a homage to the Samsung E700. Now, in their second collaboration with the French luxury fashion house, after the Galaxy Z Flip 4, the firm has recently unveiled the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Maison Margiela Edition.

Samsung announced that the Maison Margiela Edition of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 will be available for purchase in select regions. Available in a 512GB storage variant, the handset will be offered at KRW 2,497,000 (roughly Rs. 1,59,500) through a lottery on the official Samsung site.

To participate in the lottery, interested users can apply through the Samsung site from 9am to 5pm local time (5:30am to 1:30pm IST) on November 30. The winners of the draw will be announced on December 1, at 9am local time (5:30am IST). The model is being showcased in South Korea at Samsung Gangnam and Samsung Hongdae stores starting November 23. A limited number of this Maison Margiela version of the Galaxy Z Flip 5 will be sold to buyers in China, Hong Kong, and South Korea.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5's Maison Margiela edition claims to take inspiration from its deconstructive yet refined design style in the fashion world. The phone comes in a big box resembling archival storage containers used in atelier stores to preserve various fabric samples and threads. The box is wrapped in a woven book cloth fabric and features Maison Margiela's signature jacket on the back. It comes bundled with two cases — a Flap Leather Case and a Flipsuit Case.

This clamshell foldable version also comes with two exclusive wallpapers — Stitches and Trompe-L'oeil. The Stitches wallpaper features handwoven stitches on the cover and inner screens, while the Trompe-L'oeil wallpaper depicts the inner workings of a garment. A 25W charger and a USB Type-C to USB Type-C cable are also included in the three-tiered packaging box.

The company has not yet confirmed the arrival of this model in India. The base Galaxy Z Flip 5 model starts in India at Rs. 1,54,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. It is offered in Cream, Graphite, Mint, Lavender and Yellow colour options. It comes with a 6.7-inch full-HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity Flex primary display with an adaptive refresh rate of 120Hz, while the outer screen comes with a 3.4-inch Super AMOLED folder-shaped panel with a refresh rate of 60Hz. The camera unit at the back includes a 12-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens and a secondary 12-megapixel wide-angle shooter with optical image stabilisation (OIS) support. The phone also has a 10-megapixel front camera sensor.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
