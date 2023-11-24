Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 was launched in July this year alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 5. The phones are powered by custom Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoCs and come with an IPX8 rating for dust and water resistance. The South Korean tech giant previously introduced the Galaxy Z Flip 5 in an additional colour option in addition to the variants it was initially launched with. The company also unveiled a Galaxy Z Flip 5 Retro Edition model which launched as a homage to the Samsung E700. Now, in their second collaboration with the French luxury fashion house, after the Galaxy Z Flip 4, the firm has recently unveiled the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Maison Margiela Edition.

Samsung announced that the Maison Margiela Edition of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 will be available for purchase in select regions. Available in a 512GB storage variant, the handset will be offered at KRW 2,497,000 (roughly Rs. 1,59,500) through a lottery on the official Samsung site.

To participate in the lottery, interested users can apply through the Samsung site from 9am to 5pm local time (5:30am to 1:30pm IST) on November 30. The winners of the draw will be announced on December 1, at 9am local time (5:30am IST). The model is being showcased in South Korea at Samsung Gangnam and Samsung Hongdae stores starting November 23. A limited number of this Maison Margiela version of the Galaxy Z Flip 5 will be sold to buyers in China, Hong Kong, and South Korea.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5's Maison Margiela edition claims to take inspiration from its deconstructive yet refined design style in the fashion world. The phone comes in a big box resembling archival storage containers used in atelier stores to preserve various fabric samples and threads. The box is wrapped in a woven book cloth fabric and features Maison Margiela's signature jacket on the back. It comes bundled with two cases — a Flap Leather Case and a Flipsuit Case.

This clamshell foldable version also comes with two exclusive wallpapers — Stitches and Trompe-L'oeil. The Stitches wallpaper features handwoven stitches on the cover and inner screens, while the Trompe-L'oeil wallpaper depicts the inner workings of a garment. A 25W charger and a USB Type-C to USB Type-C cable are also included in the three-tiered packaging box.

The company has not yet confirmed the arrival of this model in India. The base Galaxy Z Flip 5 model starts in India at Rs. 1,54,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. It is offered in Cream, Graphite, Mint, Lavender and Yellow colour options. It comes with a 6.7-inch full-HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity Flex primary display with an adaptive refresh rate of 120Hz, while the outer screen comes with a 3.4-inch Super AMOLED folder-shaped panel with a refresh rate of 60Hz. The camera unit at the back includes a 12-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens and a secondary 12-megapixel wide-angle shooter with optical image stabilisation (OIS) support. The phone also has a 10-megapixel front camera sensor.

