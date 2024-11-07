Technology News
English Edition

The Magic of Shiri Starring Divyanka Tripathi and Jaaved Jaaferi OTT Release Date Revealed

Divyanka Tripathi stars in The Magic of Shiri, a 1990s-set series streaming on JioCinema from November 14.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 7 November 2024 22:39 IST
The Magic of Shiri Starring Divyanka Tripathi and Jaaved Jaaferi OTT Release Date Revealed

Photo Credit: JioCinema

The Magic of Shiri, streaming November 14 on JioCinema.

Highlights
  • The Magic of Shiri streams November 14 on JioCinema
  • Divyanka Tripathi plays lead role in 1990s slice-of-life series
  • The series portrays a housewife’s journey to independence
Advertisement

After a significant delay, JioCinema's upcoming series The Magic of Shiri starring Divyanka Tripathi and Jaaved Jaaferi will be released on November 14, 2024. Directed by Birsa Dasgupta, the show faced initial setbacks, partly due to concerns raised by the Jain community over the series' original trailer, which led to some edits. Now, the slice-of-life drama is ready to debut, exploring themes of resilience, social change, and personal empowerment. Set in 1996 Delhi, the series follows a woman who faces financial hardship and reinvents herself as a stage magician, a journey that brings new purpose and challenges to her life.

When and Where to Watch The Magic of Shiri

The Magic of Shiri will be available to stream exclusively on JioCinema from November 14, 2024. The streaming giant has officially confirmed the news on its social media platform. Initially set for release in mid-2023, the series was delayed, adding to fans' anticipation for Divyanka Tripathi's next significant role after her long-standing career in Indian television.

Official Trailer and Plot of The Magic of Shiri

The series portrays Shiri, a housewife forced to confront major life changes when her husband leaves, and her family business succumbs to globalization's pressures. Set in a time when social expectations for women in India were vastly different, Shiri decides to provide for her family by becoming a magician. The show highlights Shiri's resilience as she pursues this unconventional path, a storyline intended to resonate with viewers who value stories of empowerment.

Cast and Crew of The Magic of Shiri

In addition to Tripathi, who plays the lead role of Shiri, the series features Jaaved Jaaferi as Saleem, supported by a cast that includes Neelu Kohli, Parmeet Sethi, Darshan Zareewala, Namit Das, and others. The show was produced by Jio Studios alongside Tanveer Bookwala, with writing credits to Sanchit Gupta and Priyadarshee Srivastava.

 

The Magic of Shiri

The Magic of Shiri

  • Release Date 14 November 2024
  • Genre Comedy, Fantasy
  • Cast
    Divyanka Tripathi, Namit Das, Jaaved Jaaferi, Neelu Kohli, Parmeet Sethi, Darshan Zareewala
  • Director
    Birsa Dasgupta
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: The Magic of Shiri, Divyanka Tripathi, Jaaved Jaaferi, JioCinema series, OTT release, birsa dasgupta, new Hindi web series
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Red Magic 10 Pro Series Confirmed to Get Ice X Cooling System With Liquid Metal
Huawei Mate 70 Key Specifications, Design Leaked; Might Feature Triple Rear Camera Setup
The Magic of Shiri Starring Divyanka Tripathi and Jaaved Jaaferi OTT Release Date Revealed
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi A4 5G India Launch Date Set for November 20; Key Features Confirmed
  2. PS5 Pro Launched in Select Markets With Over 50 Enhanced Games Confirmed
  3. iQOO 13 India Launch Confirmed for December; Design, Display Teased
  4. Lucky Bhaskar OTT Release Date: Here's Everything You Need to Know
  5. Google Pixel 9 Pro Is Cheaper to Make Than Pixel 8 Pro
  6. Massive X2.3 Solar Flare Causes Radio Blackouts Over Southern Hemisphere
  7. Realme GT 7 Pro vs iQOO 13: Which Is Better?
  8. iOS 18.2 Public Beta 1 Update Rolling Out Now: Here's What's New
  9. OnePlus 12 Starts Receiving OxygenOS 15 Update With These Features
  10. Realme GT 7 Pro to Get GT Mode 2.0 and AI Gaming Features
#Latest Stories
  1. Appudo Ippudo Eppudo OTT Release Reportedly Revealed: Here's Everything You Need to Know
  2. The Magic of Shiri Starring Divyanka Tripathi and Jaaved Jaaferi OTT Release Date Revealed
  3. Lucky Bhaskar OTT Release Date: Dulquer Salmaan Starrer Movie Might Stream Soon
  4. Yek Number OTT Release Date: Rajesh Mapuskar’s Marathi Romantic Drama Premieres on November 8
  5. Sikandar Ka Muqaddar OTT Release Date: Jimmy Shergill Starrer Movie to Stream on Netflixon Netflix on This Date
  6. Ancient Log Discovery in Canada Shows How Wood Burial Could Be Key to Affordable Carbon Storage
  7. Research Shows What Happens to Your Brain When You Watch a Movie
  8. Is it Safe to Use a Fan in Extreme Heat? Conflicting Guidelines from Experts
  9. Sun Erupts with X2.3 Solar Flare, Causes Radio Blackouts
  10. Cats Associate More with Words Compared to Human Babies, New Study Reveals
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »