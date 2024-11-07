After a significant delay, JioCinema's upcoming series The Magic of Shiri starring Divyanka Tripathi and Jaaved Jaaferi will be released on November 14, 2024. Directed by Birsa Dasgupta, the show faced initial setbacks, partly due to concerns raised by the Jain community over the series' original trailer, which led to some edits. Now, the slice-of-life drama is ready to debut, exploring themes of resilience, social change, and personal empowerment. Set in 1996 Delhi, the series follows a woman who faces financial hardship and reinvents herself as a stage magician, a journey that brings new purpose and challenges to her life.

When and Where to Watch The Magic of Shiri

The Magic of Shiri will be available to stream exclusively on JioCinema from November 14, 2024. The streaming giant has officially confirmed the news on its social media platform. Initially set for release in mid-2023, the series was delayed, adding to fans' anticipation for Divyanka Tripathi's next significant role after her long-standing career in Indian television.

Official Trailer and Plot of The Magic of Shiri

The series portrays Shiri, a housewife forced to confront major life changes when her husband leaves, and her family business succumbs to globalization's pressures. Set in a time when social expectations for women in India were vastly different, Shiri decides to provide for her family by becoming a magician. The show highlights Shiri's resilience as she pursues this unconventional path, a storyline intended to resonate with viewers who value stories of empowerment.

Cast and Crew of The Magic of Shiri

In addition to Tripathi, who plays the lead role of Shiri, the series features Jaaved Jaaferi as Saleem, supported by a cast that includes Neelu Kohli, Parmeet Sethi, Darshan Zareewala, Namit Das, and others. The show was produced by Jio Studios alongside Tanveer Bookwala, with writing credits to Sanchit Gupta and Priyadarshee Srivastava.