Priyamani Starrer Khiladi Housewife Now Streaming on UltraPlay

Khiladi Housewife, a Hindi dub of Bhamakalapam 2, has finally been released on the OTT platform on Ultra Play in Hindi. The movie stars Priyamani as the lead, a homemaker who is always curious. Her life is shaken when a wealthy hotelier creates trouble for her. Determined to get revenge, she puts together a team inside his luxurious hotel, under a grand culinary experience, which is not a perfect setting for revenge. The movie shares a rollercoaster of chaos, suspense, and fun twists till the end.

When and Where to Watch Khiladi Housewife (Bhamakalapam2)?

The Telugu movie Bhamakalapam2 is dubbed in the Hindi version titled KhiladiHousewife on UltraPlay OTT.

Cast and Crew of Khiladi Housewife (Bhamakalapam2)

Directed and written by Abhimanyu Tadimeti and co-writer Anurag Palulta, produced by Bhogavalli Bapineedu, Shyam Kumar Bonala, and Sudheer Edara. The cast includes Priyamani as Anupama, along with Saranya Pradeep, the stellar cast Nanda Gopal, Anuj Gurwara, Chaitu Jonnalagadda, Seerat Kapoor, Karuna Kumar and Sundip Ved.

The Storyline

Anupama, a homemaker with an eye for curiosity, finds her life in a tragic situation when a hotelier creates unexpected trouble. She is determined to fight back and forms a team of misfits. Together, they are set on pulling off a heist inside his grand hotel in the middle of a grand culinary competition. What follows is a rollercoaster of chaos, suspense, and fun twists that will keep the audience hooked. The movie is now dubbed in Hindi as KhiladiHousewife and is streaming on the OTT platform UltraPlay.

Reception

Khiladi Housewife is a Hindi dubbed version of the Telugu movie Bhamakalapam 2, which is now streaming on the OTT platform, UltraPlay. The film has an IMDB rating of 5.8/10.

(Disclaimer: New Delhi Television is a subsidiary of AMG Media Networks Limited, an Adani Group Company.)