Technology News
English Edition

Priyamani Starrer Khiladi Housewife Now Streaming on UltraPlay

Khiladi Housewife, a Hindi dubbed version of Bhamakalapam 2 starring Priyamani as the lead.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 24 August 2025 11:00 IST
Priyamani Starrer Khiladi Housewife Now Streaming on UltraPlay

Photo Credit: OTT Play

Telugu movie Bhamakalapam2 dubbed Hindi KhiladiHousewife on UltraPlay OTT

Highlights
  • A homemaker leads a quirky team in a daring heist at a grand hotel
  • Chaos and suspense unfold during a grand culinary competition
  • Fun twists and suspense ensure movie keeps audience engaged and hooked
Advertisement

Khiladi Housewife, a Hindi dub of Bhamakalapam 2, has finally been released on the OTT platform on Ultra Play in Hindi. The movie stars Priyamani as the lead, a homemaker who is always curious. Her life is shaken when a wealthy hotelier creates trouble for her. Determined to get revenge, she puts together a team inside his luxurious hotel, under a grand culinary experience, which is not a perfect setting for revenge. The movie shares a rollercoaster of chaos, suspense, and fun twists till the end.

When and Where to Watch Khiladi Housewife (Bhamakalapam2)?

The Telugu movie Bhamakalapam2 is dubbed in the Hindi version titled KhiladiHousewife on UltraPlay OTT.

Cast and Crew of Khiladi Housewife (Bhamakalapam2)

Directed and written by Abhimanyu Tadimeti and co-writer Anurag Palulta, produced by Bhogavalli Bapineedu, Shyam Kumar Bonala, and Sudheer Edara. The cast includes Priyamani as Anupama, along with Saranya Pradeep, the stellar cast Nanda Gopal, Anuj Gurwara, Chaitu Jonnalagadda, Seerat Kapoor, Karuna Kumar and Sundip Ved.

The Storyline

Anupama, a homemaker with an eye for curiosity, finds her life in a tragic situation when a hotelier creates unexpected trouble. She is determined to fight back and forms a team of misfits. Together, they are set on pulling off a heist inside his grand hotel in the middle of a grand culinary competition. What follows is a rollercoaster of chaos, suspense, and fun twists that will keep the audience hooked. The movie is now dubbed in Hindi as KhiladiHousewife and is streaming on the OTT platform UltraPlay.

Reception

Khiladi Housewife is a Hindi dubbed version of the Telugu movie Bhamakalapam 2, which is now streaming on the OTT platform, UltraPlay. The film has an IMDB rating of 5.8/10.

 



(Disclaimer: New Delhi Television is a subsidiary of AMG Media Networks Limited, an Adani Group Company.)

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Khiladi Housewife, Bhamakalapam 2, Ultraplay, Priyamani, Culinary, Telugu, Entertainment News
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Realme P4 Pro 5G First Impressions
OnePlus May Soon Begin OxygenOS 16 Beta Programme for the OnePlus Nord 4
Priyamani Starrer Khiladi Housewife Now Streaming on UltraPlay
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. JioSaavn Pro vs Airtel Music Compared: Which Free Offer is Better?
  2. Vivo T4 Pro: Everything We Know Ahead of Launch in India
  3. iPhone 17 Air: Everything We Know Ahead of Launch in September
#Latest Stories
  1. Mission Impossible: The Final Reckoning Now Available Online for Rent on Amazon Prime Video and More
  2. Priyamani Starrer Khiladi Housewife Now Streaming on UltraPlay
  3. Fisk Season 3 Now Available for Streaming on Netflix: What You Need to Know
  4. US X-37B Space Plane to Test Quantum Navigation System That Could Replace GPS
  5. James Webb Telescope Discovers Tiny New Moon Orbiting Uranus
  6. Devil Comet’s Water Matches Earth, Strengthening Theory of Cosmic Origins
  7. Single Quantum Device Measures Amperes, Volts, and Ohms in New Discovery
  8. Hari Hara Veera Mallu Now Streaming on Amazon Prime Video: Everything You Need to Know
  9. TikTok India Return Rumours Debunked by Company: Report
  10. Oppo F31, Oppo F31 Pro India Launch Date Tipped; May Launch With 7,000mAh Batteries
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »