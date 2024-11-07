Red Magic 10 Pro series is set to launch in China on November 13. It is expected to include a Red Magic 10 Pro and a Red Magic 10 Pro+ variant, succeeding the Red Magic 9 Pro and Red Magic 9 Pro+, which were unveiled in the country in November 2023. Previously, the company has confirmed the chipset and display information of the awaited handsets. Now, a senior Red Magic executive has revealed the cooling system details of the lineup.

Red Magic 10 Pro Cooling System

The Red Magic 10 Pro series will come with the Ice X cooling system, which uses composite liquid metal, according to a Weibo post by Red Magic Gaming Products General Manager James Jiang. He claims that these will be the first phones in the industry to use this technology. It is said to be able to reduce the temperature of the handsets by up to 21 degrees. If true, this will be helpful for users, especially mobile gamers.

Jiang explains that the new cooling technology used in the Red Magic 10 Pro series phones has a "sandwich structure" where the "upper and lower layers are made of low-temperature alloys, and the middle layer is indium-based." The liquid metal layers are said to have higher thermal conductivity than "heat dissipation gel" and "quickly absorb heat, change from solid to liquid, and return to solid after cooling," he adds.

Apart from the new cooling technology, the Red Magic 10 Pro series is confirmed to get upgraded fans, "high conductivity graphene under the screen", and other improved heat dissipation components, according to the executive.

Red Magic 10 Pro Series Features

The Red Magic 10 Pro series smartphones will be powered by Snapdragon 8 Elite SoCs. They are confirmed to sport 6.85-inch 1.5K BOE displays with a 144Hz refresh rate, 2,000nits of peak brightness level, under-display front cameras, and 95.3 percent screen-to-body ratio.

Previous leaks suggested that the Red Magic 10 Pro series handsets may get support for 100W wired fast charging. The Red Magic 10 Pro+ is tipped to carry a 7,050mAh battery and an in-display fingerprint sensor.

